Xbox Game Pass Quests: How To Earn Free Rewards on PC & Console

Many gamers enjoy the subscription model offered through Xbox Game Pass, which lets you try out a ton of games for one monthly cost. But free games aren’t the only perk of Game Pass – they also revamped their Xbox Game Pass quests, which lets players earn rewards for playing games.

Recommended Videos

What Are Xbox Game Pass Quests?

Game Pass Quests are in-game tasks players can check off by logging in and playing their favorite video games. These quests, including newly reintroduced weekly streaks, let players earn Xbox Game Pass rewards points.

There are four main types of Quests in Xbox Game Pass:

Game Pass Quest How to Complete Rewards Points Play Daily Log in and play a Game Pass game for at least 15 minutes +10 Monthly 4-Pack Play 4 different Game Pass games in a month +50 Monthly 8-Pack Play 8 different Game Pass games in a month +350 Weekly Streak Play a Game Pass game at least 5 days during the week Adds point multiplier based on streak length

These quests are available to complete on an ongoing basis and roll over by the day or month, depending on the Quest. Quests are available for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, as well as PC Game Pass members.

In addition to Game Pass quests, players can earn reward points by completing other daily Play tasks in the Xbox Game Pass rewards hub. Rewards are available for playing on PC, on console, and opening the mobile app, among others.

How To View Xbox Game Pass Quests & Progress

If you’re new to Xbox Game Pass quests and rewards, it’s not immediately obvious where to find them. There’s no shiny Quests button to click from the homepage, but the information can be easily found by viewing your Account Profile in the Xbox Game Pass app.

Screenshot by The Escapist

There, you will see an Achievements section and a Rewards section. Toggle over to Rewards to view current Game Pass Quests, daily tasks, and your Rewards Points total.

As you scroll down, you will see the list of Play and earn points activities first. Unlike Quests, these vary by day but are another great way to earn Rewards by doing things like playing PC games, playing on console, etc.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Scrolling past the Play and Earn Points section will take you to the list of Game Pass Quests, along with your progress towards each. You can view your percentage and current Weekly Streaks from this page to see how close you are to earning Reward Points or your next multiplier.

What Can You Get with Xbox Game Pass Rewards Points?

Earning points is great and all, but what can you actually get with Xbox Game Pass Reward Points? At the top of the Rewards section, you can click on “Get rewarded” to head to the Xbox Game Pass points shop.

Screenshot by The Escapist

This takes you to the list of currently available Game Pass Rewards. The two main options are Shop and Donate. In the Shop section, you can choose from various options such as paying for a month of your Game Pass subscription or gift cards for various in-game currencies. Options for game gift cards currently include League of Legends, Roblox, and Minecraft, among others. You can also get an Xbox Gift Card to use however you like.

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re all set on in-game currency, you can also donate to charitable organizations, including The Trevor Project, World Wildlife Fund, and more. The donation amount isn’t super high, with each 1000 points being worth a $1 donation to your charity of choice, but if you’re playing often enough, it can add up.

If you’re working towards a specific reward, you can pin it to your profile to easily track your Xbox Game Pass Quest progress towards the required amount of points.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy