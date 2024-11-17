The 2010s was a great decade for television. With hundreds of shows to watch, there’s a chance you missed some, or even watched and forgot about some. Well, here’s our list of 13 TV sitcoms from the 2010s you’ve probably forgotten about.

Santa Clarita Diet

Created by Emmy award-winning writer Victor Fresco, Santa Clarita Diet (2017) was the suburban horror show we didn’t know we needed. Joel (Timothy Olyphant) and Sheila (Drew Barrymore) Hammond live an ordinary suburban life with their daughter, Abby (Liv Hawson). One day, Sheila starts acting strange – including a craving for human flesh.

In this absurd horror comedy, Joel and Sheila try to adjust to their new life, with Sheila as a zombie. Santa Clarita Diet was sadly canceled due to Netflix budget changes. This caused an uproar within the fandom, especially as the show ended on a cliffhanger. Although we don’t have the satisfying ending we would’ve wanted, Santa Clarita Diet is still worth the watch.

Don’t Trust That B**** In Apartment 23

Don’t Trust The B**** In Apartment 23 (2013) tells the story of an unlikely friendship. June Colburn (Dreama Walker) is tired of Indiana and wants to move to the big city. She takes a job at a mortgage company in New York City. However, unfortunately, the job falls through on her first day leaving her unemployed and homeless.

June quickly signs up to live with Chloe (Krysten Ritter), an outgoing socialite who scams new tenants in order to pay her rent. But June isn’t easy to get rid of, and as they get to know each other, they end up becoming friends instead. Don’t Trust The B**** was canceled by ABC due to low ratings, but you can still watch it on Disney+.

Awkward

If you were a teen in the 2010s, you may remember MTV’s Awkward (2011). The series tells the story of Jenna Hamilton (Ashley Rickards), an awkward teenage girl struggling to be accepted by her peers. After receiving a detailed letter on ways she can be more liked, she has a freak accident that is misinterpreted as a suicide attempt.

Jenna uses this as a way to get the visibility and attention at school that she’s always craved. Awkward was widely praised for its grounded and realistic writing, despite putting Jenna in absurd scenarios. It lasted five seasons before being axed by MTV in 2016. It’s currently available on Paramount+.

Girls

Lena Dunham’s Girls (2012) was a trailblazing sitcom that represented modern issues that young women face in a comedic and entertaining way. Hannah Harveth (Lena Dunham) is an aspiring writer living in Brooklyn. She’s been struggling to find paid work since graduating from college. After being cut off financially by her rich parents, she’s forced to face reality.

Girls follows Hannah as she faces cringe-worthy scenarios all too familiar to anyone navigating their twenties. It ended in 2017 after a successful run. Although it faced criticism because of its white-washed view of New York City, it’s still looked back on mostly positively. You can check it out for yourself on HBO Max.

Are We There Yet?

Are We There Yet? (2010) was a spinoff of the 2005 Brian Levant film of the same name. It followed the Kingston-Persons family as they navigate their new life together. The series derived its humor from the everyday situations that happen when two families become one after a remarriage.

After three years and three seasons, the show abruptly ended with no explanation for viewers. The writing was on the wall – Suzanne was missing from the second half of season three, and her disappearance was unaddressed in the show, indicating that it wasn’t originally planned. If you’re feeling nostalgic, head to Tubi, where you can watch Are We There Yet? for free!

Single Parents

Single Parents (2018) was an NBC show about Will (Taran Killam), a single dad so invested in his daughter’s life that he’s neglected his own. A group of four other single parents bonds to get Will into the dating world again and discover who he is outside of his role as a father. These very different parents learn life lessons together and discover how to laugh despite their complex lives. Like many other shows on the list, Single Parents was canceled because of its low ratings. You can still watch both of its hilarious seasons on Disney+,

Suburgatory

Similar to Single Parents, Suburgatory follows single dad George Altman and his daughter, Tessa. George is a wealthy architect and raises his daughter in New York City but decides to move her to Chatswin, a suburban town in hopes of a more wholesome environment. George and Tessa both learn that the suburbs aren’t as simple as they thought, and they don’t fit in at all.

Suburgatory is a funny and creative spin on the “big city person moves to the suburbs” trope. It was canceled after four seasons because of dwindling ratings. It’s not on any streaming services, but you can purchase the show on Amazon Prime.

Men At Work

Created by actor Breckin Meyer, Men At Work (2012) was short-lived. It followed Milo (Danny Masterson) as he came to terms with a recent breakup and re-entered the New York City dating scene. Supported by his co-workers at the magazine Full Steam, Milo deals with issues surrounding friendship, relationships, and work.

Men At Work received mixed reviews, with audiences preferring it over critics. Its ratings were still not high enough to survive an influx of new comedies on TBS, and it was canceled in 2014, only two years after its premiere. It’s not on any streaming platforms, but you can still buy and watch it online.

Insatiable

Disney Channel prodigy Debby Ryan starred in Netflix’s Insatiable (2018), Created by Dexter showrunner Lauren Gussis, Insatiable was a teen dark comedy following the life of Patty Bladell (Debby Ryan). She’s bullied in school for being overweight, nicknamed “Fatty Patty.” But after a violent attack by a strange man forces her to get her jaw wired shut, she is unable to eat and quickly loses 70 pounds.

Soon after, she meets Bob Armstrong (Dallas Roberts), a shady beauty pageant course who sees potential in her. Over 22 episodes, Patty deals with her bizarre new life, and her insatiable need to get revenge on those who wronged her. Despite its cancellation due to low ratings, Insatiable still has fans and a cult following yearning for more. Watch it on Netflix.

The Fosters

The Fosters (2013) was an award-win inning ABC Family sitcom about a lesbian couple and their blended family. Stef Foster (Teri Polo) and Lena Foster (Sherri Saum) live in San Diego with five children from different backgrounds. The conflict of the show comes from raising so many children with complicated backgrounds under one roof, and the outside persecution received as a lesbian couple.

The show was praised for its nuanced representation. It had five full seasons and a three-part finale, a fate many shows on this list could only dream of. Even though it only ended six years ago, it’s already being forgotten. Watch it here.

You’re The Worst

Jimmy Shive-Overly (Chris Geere) and Gretchen Cutler (Aya Cash) have a chance encounter at a mutual connection’s wedding. Jimmy, a struggling writer, and Gretchen, a PR executive, are two of the worst people you’ll ever meet. They’re both reckless and selfish but find themselves getting closer after what was supposed to be a one-night stand.

Over five seasons You’re The Worst (2014) explores complex relationship issues through different couples, including struggling with mental illness. Although it handled serious topics, You’re The Worst was always witty and darkly funny in its delivery. Watch it on Hulu now.

Mr. Box Office

Following the life of an A-list actor turned high school teacher, Mr. Box Office (2012) was a light but often heart-warming comedy sitcom. Marcus Jackson (Bill Bellamy) is forced to do community service after a fight with the paparazzi lands him in court. But as he teaches the underprivileged students at his high school, he realizes he would rather stay there than go back to his celebrity lifestyle.

Mr. Box Office had several successful comedians in its cast, so the performances were consistently hilarious. It only lasted for two seasons and is rarely talked about anymore, but you can still watch it on Tubi.

Raising Hope

Raising Hope (2010) was a two-time Emmy-nominated Fox comedy sitcom. It tells the story of the haplessly naïve and optimistic Jimmy Chance (Lucas Neff) who has a one-night-stand with a serial killer and ends up impregnating her. After she’s executed, he gains full custody of their now six-month-old daughter, Hope.

Raising Hope‘s bright cast of characters involves the Chances, Jimmy’s unconventional working-class family who band together to ensure Hope is raised well. Despite its critical acclaim and loyal fans, Raising Hope was canceled after four seasons due to dipping ratings. If you want to know more about the quirky Chance family, watch it on Disney+.

And that’s our list of the 13 TV sitcoms from the 2010s you’ve probably forgotten about.

