All 2025 Festival of the Lost Skins and How To Vote for Them in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has been one of the most successful FPS games in recent memory, and a lot of that has to do with Bungie’s commitment to keeping its playerbase happy. Here are all the 2025 Festival of the Lost Skins and how to vote for them in Destiny 2.

What Is Festival of the Lost in Destiny 2?

Every year, Destiny 2 puts on an event in October that brings spooky items to the game. But rather than just dumping items without getting an idea of whether gamers will like them, they have them vote on the additions. There are typically six options, and Bungie likes to get the voting started early, kicking it off in January. That’s not changing for Festival of the Lost 2025, with voting already underway for the event.

All 2025 Festival of the Lost Skins in Destiny 2

In 2025, Destiny 2 will take a page out of Fortnite and Call of Duty‘s books, bringing skins that are inspired by horror icons to the game. The two themes are Slashers and Specters, and you can check out all of the skin options below:

The first three skins, the Specters, are pretty horrifying, and that probably has a lot to do with the addition of a Slender Man-like outfit. Originating as a creepypasta, Slender Man took on a life of his own and inspired many terrifying stories. He even got his own movie in 2018, though the reception to the project probably means Bungie didn’t use it as a reference.

The Slashers, meanwhile, have some heavy hitters. In addition to the scarecrow/pumpkin hybrid character, Jason and Scream both find themselves with skins. And they look like they’ll be even harder to kill, as they’re tricked out with suits of armor.

How To Vote for the 2025 Festival of the Lost Skins in Destiny 2

If you’ve already decided which skins you want to vote for, you’re in luck because voting is already underway. Bungie sends out an email to inform players, but if you’ve yet to get one, there’s a form to fill out as well. It will ask you your class preference before asking you to choose between the two Titan skins, the two Warlock, and the two Hunter skins.

And for those having difficulty choosing, there’s good news: Bungie is committing to producing all of the skins that are part of the vote. The winners will come out during the 2025 Festival of the Lost, while the runner-ups will come out at a later date. However, since the event doesn’t start until October, it’s important to choose your favorite skins first, as it may be a while before the others become available.

And that’s all 2025 Festival of the Lost skins and how to vote for them in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 is available to play on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

