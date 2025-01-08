With every new update in Destiny 2 comes new weapons and armor for players to farm for. If you’re wondering how to get the Slayer’s Fang shotgun in Destiny 2, here’s what you need to know.

Getting the Slayer’s Fang Shotgun in Destiny 2

The Slayer’s Fang shotgun can be obtained by completing the Kell’s Fall mission in Destiny 2. This mission is part of the third and final act of Episode Revenant. Upon completing the mission, you’ll be rewarded with the Slayer’s Fang, though you can rerun the mission to get more upgrades for it, which allows you to play around with its perks.

If you haven’t played Destiny 2 in a while and you’re wondering how to start these missions, just bring up your Director and look at your available questlines, then track the Episode Revenant ones. The quest objectives are quite straightforward, and will eventually lead you to Kell’s Fall at the end.

When you get your first copy of the Slayer’s Fang, make sure to Extract Pattern as well so that you can craft it yourself later on.

Slayer’s Fang Perks

The Exotic shotgun comes with one Intrinsic perk and one unique Trait, as listed below:

Perk Effect Nightsworn Sight (Intrinsic) Dealing final blows to targets grants Nightsworn Sight. During that time, final blows grant Truesight, reload speed and precision damage is increased, and submunitions weaken targets. Heart Piercer (Unique Trait) Rounds shatter into submunitions on impact. Strong against Overload Champions.

These perks make it one of the more interesting and powerful shotguns we’ve seen in Destiny 2 in a while, and it’s definitely worth picking up at least the base copy even if you’re not planning on going for its catalysts.

And that’s how to get the Slayer’s Fang shotgun in Destiny 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to get the Compass Rose and its god roll.

