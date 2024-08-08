Destiny 2 Compass Rose God Roll – PvP and PvE

The Compass Rose is back in Destiny 2 as part of the 2024 Solstice event. While overall excitement about the event feels a little muted this year, Compass Rose is a precision shotgun with a God Roll worth tracking down in Destiny 2.

How To Get the Compass Rose

To get the Compass Rose, you need to play the Bonfire Bash mode, which is part of the Solstice event. You will get a ton of drops of this weapon by doing this, more than enough to farm up the God Roll for both PvE and PvP. You might even be able to snag the Perfect Paradox, too.

Possible Perk Pool for Compass Rose

Perk 1: Dual Loader, Grave Robber, Slickdraw, To The Pain, Threat Detector, Threat Remover

Dual Loader, Grave Robber, Slickdraw, To The Pain, Threat Detector, Threat Remover Perk 2 : Snapshot Sights, Vorpal Weapon, Trench Barrel, Incandescent, One-Two Punch, Opening Shot, Barrel Constrictor

: Snapshot Sights, Vorpal Weapon, Trench Barrel, Incandescent, One-Two Punch, Opening Shot, Barrel Constrictor Origin Trait : Dream Work: Once per reload, assists or assisted final blows partially refill the weapon from reserves and increase reload speed for a short duration. Bows receive faster draw time. Nadir Focus: Sustained fire increases accuracy and range. Increases lunge distance for Swords, and projectile velocity for Launchers.

:

Compass Rose PvE God Roll

Barrel – Corkscrew Rifling – This will give a bonus to handling, stability, and range.

Magazine – Tactical Mag – This will improve reload speeds and stability.

Perk 1 – Grave Robber – Melee final blows or dealing damage with a charged melee reloads this weapon’s magazine from reserves.

Perk 2 – One-Two Punch – Hitting an enemy with every pellet in a shot increases melee damage for a short duration.

Masterwork – Reload Speed.

This isn’t the best shotgun for PvE, but it is a solid option for one simple reason: it plays nicely into melee fighting. I am a firm believer that all shotgun builds in Destiny 2 should back up your melee prowess, if I’m honest.

Compass Rose PvP God Roll

It feels like it has been a minute since writing one of these where I get to say this, but Compass Rose is really, really good in PvP and it’s worth grabbing its God Roll in Destiny 2. It can roll with what is commonly seen as the best combo in Threat Detector/Opening Shot and builds into a really nice “one and done” shotgun.

Barrel – Corkscrew Rifling – This will give a bonus to handling, stability, and range.

Magazine – Tactical Mag – This will improve reload speeds and stability.

Perk 1 – Threat Detector – Increased reload, stability, and handling when enemies are in close proximity.

Perk 2 – Opening Shot – Improved accuracy and range on the opening shot of attack..

Masterwork – Range -The king in Crucible.

Destiny 2 is available to play now.

