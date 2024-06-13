All 8 Feather Locations in The Landing in Destiny 2 – Feathers in the Landing Triumph

The Feathers of Light are spread all over The Pale Heart in Destiny 2. Eight of them can be found in The Landing, and you will need to gather them all up for the Feathers of Light Triump. I’ll give you everything you need to go on one smooth route through the area and get them all gathered up in a single run.

All The Landing Feather Locations

Feather #1

From the landing zone, look straight between the wooden gazebo and the tree. Walk to the edge and drop down, and you will see a small balcony. Land on that to discover a hidden room with the first feather inside. Interact with it to pick it up.

Feather #2

Head back to where you spawn in, and look to the tiled roof about halfway up the building to your right. You can see the glowing feather out in the open. Hop onto the lower roof, then jump up and get it.

Feather #3

For number three, drop down from the tiled roof and head left. You will see a waterfall, and the next feather is directly beside it on a small ledge. Jump up to grab the feather, but make sure there is no Ogre below you, as two can spawn in there from time to time.

Feather #4

From atop the ledge, turn around and look slightly to the right. You will see a stone archway on the far side. Head over there, take out enemies, then go to the ledge where Cayde and Crow made camp. Look down, and you will find the next feather resting on a tree.

Feather #5

For the next feather, jump back up, and after the arch, make your way across to a small tunnel to the left. About three-quarters of the way down the tunnel is a deep hole. You can drop down into it and land on a ledge to grab the next feather.

Feather #6

Jump up out of the hole and make your way to where the entrance to the Lost Sector is. The next feather will be on a large standing stone just outside of it. It’s gone in the screenshot below because I had already gathered it earlier in my playthrough.

Feather #7

Now, head back the way you came and turn slightly to the right when you get outside of the cabin. You will be able to see a large wooden bridge with a supporting platform in the center. When you look at the bottom of the platform, you will see some tree branches with a feather on them. Jump down to grab it, but it can be a little awkward.

Feather #8

The eighth and final feather in the landing is located almost directly on the other side of the bridge. Jump back up onto the central platform, cross over, and then go right. You will find it on a branch sticking out into the chasm. Grabbing this last feather will complete the Feathers in the Landing Triumph.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy