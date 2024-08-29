All Ancient Ruins Locations in Visions of Mana

The Ancient Ruins house powerful monsters guarding some of the rarest treasures in Visions of Mana. Here’s where you can find them all and what you should expect to face there.

Where To Find All Ancient Ruins in Visions of Mana

There are eight Ancient Ruins to uncover in Visions of Mana. Aside from lots of experience points, all ruins house one of the ultimate weapons for the characters, so exploring them is a must if you’re looking for more power.

The Ancient Ruins are scattered in various of the early areas of the game, despite having exclusively Level 50+ enemies. You need to visit them during the Traces of the Ancients side quest obtained in Illystana, and later defeat its hidden guardians during the follow-up Nemeses Takedown side quest. You can do both and deliver the two quests at once. I recommend searching for them during Chapter 7, when you’ll have access to Flammie and should also be strong enough to take on these foes.

To reach the guardians, you need to unlock each of the seals by defeating all nearby enemies. A cutscene appears, revealing how many packs of enemies are left. Once they’re all done and dusted, the secret passage reveals the guardian chamber, where you’ll find an Ultimate Weapon inside a chest defended by a powerful Nemeses opponent.

1 – Charred Passage

The first Ruin can be found on the very first map, next to its center, protected by powerful Goblin enemies. The Nemeses inside is Brutal Guri, an even more powerful Goblin. He’s weak to Wind and Light attacks but resistant to Earth and immune to Darkness. Defeating it will grant you the Mortal Twiliance for Val.

2 – Aery Passage

Aery Passage’s Ruins are very close to a Meridian, so you won’t need to travel much. Once you beat the surrounding enemies, you’ll open your way to Bolt Usus. This big guy is immune to Earth and Wood, but takes increased damage from Wind and Strike attacks. You get the Mystic Revelunge weapon for Careena once you overcome it.

3 – Lefeya Drifts

Located west of the map, and pretty easy to reach from the first entrance. At the ruins’ depth, you’ll find the Jointed Tikkle as the guardian of the final treasure. He’s weak to Fire and Light, resistant to Water and immune to Darkness, so avoid those last two elements. You get Mystic Ragevise from the chest, the ultimate gloves for Careena.

4 – Fallow Steppe

The ruins are located northeast of the final zone in the first continent. After kicking all of those armors to the curve, you still have the Manipulated Bruiser to overcome. Bring Strike and Darkness attacks, but avoid Moon and Light attacks as they’ll be ineffective. You get the Ethereal Shiftcane for Morley from the chest.

5 – Pritta Ridge

Pritta Ridge’s ruins are basically mandatory as they’re very next to Luka Ruin’s entrance, and there’s a Meridian to visit it. The Astral Thrace harpy is guarding the final treasure, so use Earth attacks to bring it down. It resists Wind attacks and it’s immune to Moon, so be careful with those. You’ll find the Spirit Acriscythe for Palamena in the chest.

6 – Ahrvet’s Pasture

Cross the bridge to the north side and you’ll reach the ruins in the Pasture. Deep inside you’ll find the Custodial Truffle, which is weak to Slash and Wind but resistant to Wood and completely immune to Earth. The Spirit Treadstep will be your reward for beating it, another weapon for Palamena.

7 – Khawsia Moors

The Khawsia Moors ruins are easy to reach through the Meridian, but its guardian isn’t as easy to overcome. The Magic User Ambrose has no weaknesses while also being immune to Fire and resistant to all elements aside from Grass. Focus on purely physical hits here and be careful with its powerful spells. Julei gets his Arboreal Paraquell from the chest once you beat it.

8 – Zawhak Desert

The final ruins are located northwest of Zawhak Desert, directly north of Gudju. There you’ll find the Extract Miasopia, a creature completely immune to physical and Water attacks. It is weak to Fire, though, so exploit this weakness with skills such as Fire Saber to make your win. The Arboreal Blossomer weapon for Julei is waiting for you inside the chest.

Exploring all ruins and completing both quests rewards you with the unique Respect for the Ancients Ability Seed, which consumes 3% of your HP during Normal attacks to increase your overall damage. Very powerful if you have a Class setup on your team to cover for the HP loss, so give it a try whenever you can!

Visions of Mana is available on PC, Xbox and Playstation.

