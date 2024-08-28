Want to know all of the abilities Chef has in Risk of Rain 2? Of course you do; who among us doesn’t enjoy a good meal? Would we eat anything Chef makes? No. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t learn how to cook with him.

All Chef Abilities in Risk of Rain 2

Risk of Rain 2 basically has full-game mechanics for every character, so it can be a little hard to fully understand what’s going on unless you’re all in on the game. With that in mind, let’s break things down so that you know what’s going on.

Miscellaneous: Chef’s Kiss: This ability is basically Chef’s passive, and it means that if you kill an enemy with two or more skills, Chef will “cook them up,” which causes a healing item to drop. It’s a huge boost to Chef’s survivability and helps make him a more reasonable shout for newer players.

Primary: Dice: Chef yeets out a cleaver that’ll pass through enemies, and using the skill again makes the cleaver come back. The skill does more damage on the return trip as well, so keep that in mind if you’re trying to hit consistently with it and deal big damage.

Secondary: Sear: Sear hits enemies with fire damage and burns them. And if they’re glazed, which we’ll get to later in this list of all of the abilities Chef has in Risk of Rain 2, they actually take extra damage from this attack. This attack can be really useful if you’ve got any burn synergies in your build at all, but it’s strong either way. It’s a fairly close-range attack, though, so keep that in mind.

Utility: Roll: This move has Chef charging up their rolling pin and rushing forward with it at high speeds, which not only gets you moving but also deals damage and can stun enemies. You can hold this to charge it up and deal more damage, and if you move well, you can hit enemies multiple times.

Special: Glaze: Glaze has Chef firing off oil quickly to deal damage and slow and weaken enemies. Along with that, it boosts the damage of Sear. It fires two barrages of three shots, so it can be hard to aim surgically.

And those are all of the abilities Chef has in Risk of Rain 2.

Risk of Rain 2 is available now.

