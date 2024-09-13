Image Credit: Bethesda

All Contact Dunk Requirements in NBA 2K25


Joey Carr
|

Published: Sep 13, 2024 01:44 am

Contact dunks are back in NBA 2K25 and they’re crucial if you want to pull off different kinds of dunks in your MyCareer games. There are requirements for four different sections of contact dunks in NBA 2K25, and you can see them all in the guide below.

Table of contents

Contact Dunk Requirements in NBA 2K25



All of the different contact dunks have three types and separate requirements for each type. The type determines what type of requirements are necessary for the dunk. The dunks themselves offer different animations and are used in specific situations. Most of the requirements line up with what they’ve been in previous 2K titles, but there are some key changes to take note of in 2K25.

Two Foot Moving Contact Dunk Requirements

TypeRequirements
EliteDriving Dunk 96+, Vertical 82+
ProDriving Dunk 87+, Vertical 75+
SmallDriving Dunk 86+, Vertical 75+, Height under 6’5

Standing Contact Dunk Requirements

TypeRequirements
Elite Standing BigsStanding Dunk 90+, Vertical 70+, Height at least 6’10”
Pro Standing BigsStanding Dunk 80+, Vertical 60+, Height at least 6’10”

One Foot Moving Contact Dunk Requirements

TypeRequirements
EliteDriving Dunk 99+, Vertical 80+
ProDriving Dunk 89+, Vertical 78+
SmallDriving Dunk 93+, Vertical 80+, Height under 6’5

Alley-Oops Contact Dunk Requirements

TypeRequirements
EliteDriving Dunk 92+, Vertical 80+
ProDriving Dunk 84+, Vertical 70+
BigStanding Dunk 85+, Driving Dunk 70+, Vertical 60+, Height at least 6’10
SmallDriving Dunk 86+, Vertical 85+, Height under 6’5

To view all of your different dunks, you can go to the Animations tab in MyPlayer. Then, click on the Dunk Style Creator to customize your dunks and overall build. Once you meet the requirements for a dunk, you can assign it to your player via the Animations tab.

If you’re playing NBA 2K25 on PC, make sure to check out our guide on fixing the Low VRAM error if you’ve been experiencing that problem.


