All Contact Dunk Requirements in NBA 2K25

Contact dunks are back in NBA 2K25 and they’re crucial if you want to pull off different kinds of dunks in your MyCareer games. There are requirements for four different sections of contact dunks in NBA 2K25, and you can see them all in the guide below.

Image via 2K

All of the different contact dunks have three types and separate requirements for each type. The type determines what type of requirements are necessary for the dunk. The dunks themselves offer different animations and are used in specific situations. Most of the requirements line up with what they’ve been in previous 2K titles, but there are some key changes to take note of in 2K25.

Type Requirements Elite Driving Dunk 96+, Vertical 82+ Pro Driving Dunk 87+, Vertical 75+ Small Driving Dunk 86+, Vertical 75+, Height under 6’5

Type Requirements Elite Standing Bigs Standing Dunk 90+, Vertical 70+, Height at least 6’10” Pro Standing Bigs Standing Dunk 80+, Vertical 60+, Height at least 6’10”

Type Requirements Elite Driving Dunk 99+, Vertical 80+ Pro Driving Dunk 89+, Vertical 78+ Small Driving Dunk 93+, Vertical 80+, Height under 6’5

Type Requirements Elite Driving Dunk 92+, Vertical 80+ Pro Driving Dunk 84+, Vertical 70+ Big Standing Dunk 85+, Driving Dunk 70+, Vertical 60+, Height at least 6’10 Small Driving Dunk 86+, Vertical 85+, Height under 6’5

To view all of your different dunks, you can go to the Animations tab in MyPlayer. Then, click on the Dunk Style Creator to customize your dunks and overall build. Once you meet the requirements for a dunk, you can assign it to your player via the Animations tab.

