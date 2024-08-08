The Monopoly GO Dino Treasures logo on top of a blurred Monopoly GO background in an article detailing all of the rewards and milestones in this event
All Dino Treasures Dig Event Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

Open the door, get on the floor, everybody dig for Dinosaurs.
It’s time to dust off our pickaxes as we dive deep into the Earth’s crust searching for Dino Treasures in Monopoly GO, with plenty of rewards to be uncovered by completing milestones. Here are all the Dino Treasure Dig Event rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO.

All Monopoly GO Dino Treasures Dig Event Rewards, Listed

I have dug up some exciting information regarding the Dino Treasures Dig Event in Monopoly GO. A brand new token and shield await us, alongside plenty of free dice and sticker packs, and even the return of the ever-so-exciting Wild Sticker. See everything you can earn below:

Dino Treasures LevelDino Treasures Field SizeDino Treasures Rewards
14×450 Dice
24×5Cash
34×6100 Dice
45×5Orange Sticker Pack
58×4150 Dice
64×65 Pickaxes, Cash
74×4175 Dice
87×7 Pink Sticker Pack
98×4200 Dice
105×5Cash
116×6Fossil Shield
124×4250 Dice
136×6300 Dice, Blue Sticker Pack
146×610 Pickaxes, Cash
157×7Purple Sticker Pack
168×71,000 Dice
175×7Cash
186×7150 Dice
194×617 Pickaxes, Cash, Pink Sticker Pack
207×7T-Rex Skull Token
217×4250 Dice
226×6Blue Sticker Pack
237×7300 Dice
247×7Cash
258×7Wild Sticker, 3,000 Dice, Cash

How Long Is the Dino Treasures Event?

The Dino Treasures event in Monopoly GO will last from August 8 until August 12, giving us four days to dig to our heart’s content. While this may seem like a lot of time, you’ll need to move fast if you’re hoping to claim all of the rewards waiting for you.

How To Play & Win Dig Events

Dig Events are one of the more exciting offerings in Monopoly GO. Winning them, on the other hand, can be one of the most stressful things you can encounter, especially if you don’t have enough pickaxes. Be sure to participate in different events happening in the game, as it’s one of the fastest ways to get your hands on more of them.

You could also set your eyes on a particular prize and call it quits after that, especially since Pickaxes get turned into free dice after the event is done. I’m super excited about the Fossil Shield on Tier 10, so I may just have to call it after this point, especially if I’m running low on dice.

Monopoly GO is now available to play on mobile.

