All Dino Treasures Dig Event Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

It’s time to dust off our pickaxes as we dive deep into the Earth’s crust searching for Dino Treasures in Monopoly GO, with plenty of rewards to be uncovered by completing milestones. Here are all the Dino Treasure Dig Event rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO.

Recommended Videos

All Monopoly GO Dino Treasures Dig Event Rewards, Listed

I have dug up some exciting information regarding the Dino Treasures Dig Event in Monopoly GO. A brand new token and shield await us, alongside plenty of free dice and sticker packs, and even the return of the ever-so-exciting Wild Sticker. See everything you can earn below:

Dino Treasures Level Dino Treasures Field Size Dino Treasures Rewards 1 4×4 50 Dice 2 4×5 Cash 3 4×6 100 Dice 4 5×5 Orange Sticker Pack 5 8×4 150 Dice 6 4×6 5 Pickaxes, Cash 7 4×4 175 Dice 8 7×7 Pink Sticker Pack 9 8×4 200 Dice 10 5×5 Cash 11 6×6 Fossil Shield 12 4×4 250 Dice 13 6×6 300 Dice, Blue Sticker Pack 14 6×6 10 Pickaxes, Cash 15 7×7 Purple Sticker Pack 16 8×7 1,000 Dice 17 5×7 Cash 18 6×7 150 Dice 19 4×6 17 Pickaxes, Cash, Pink Sticker Pack 20 7×7 T-Rex Skull Token 21 7×4 250 Dice 22 6×6 Blue Sticker Pack 23 7×7 300 Dice 24 7×7 Cash 25 8×7 Wild Sticker, 3,000 Dice, Cash

Related: All Net Worth Ability Upgrades In Monopoly GO

How Long Is the Dino Treasures Event?

The Dino Treasures event in Monopoly GO will last from August 8 until August 12, giving us four days to dig to our heart’s content. While this may seem like a lot of time, you’ll need to move fast if you’re hoping to claim all of the rewards waiting for you.

How To Play & Win Dig Events

Dig Events are one of the more exciting offerings in Monopoly GO. Winning them, on the other hand, can be one of the most stressful things you can encounter, especially if you don’t have enough pickaxes. Be sure to participate in different events happening in the game, as it’s one of the fastest ways to get your hands on more of them.

Related: Does the Airplane Mode Glitch Still Work in Monopoly GO?

You could also set your eyes on a particular prize and call it quits after that, especially since Pickaxes get turned into free dice after the event is done. I’m super excited about the Fossil Shield on Tier 10, so I may just have to call it after this point, especially if I’m running low on dice.

Monopoly GO is now available to play on mobile.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy