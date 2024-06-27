All Ecological Escapade Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

If you’re looking for all the rewards and milestones that you can get during the “Ecological Escapade” event in Monopoly GO, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll be laying them all out for you, alongside some tips and tricks for doing well during the event.

Every Ecological Escapade Reward & Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed

Like with every event in Monopoly GO, there are a ton of awesome rewards you can win, provided you hit certain milestones. With help from the Monopoly GO Wiki, we’ve listed everything you can get below. In total, you’ve got the chance to win up to 20,405 dice rolls, 14 sticker packs, and the new Diving Helmet token by completing all 43 milestones.

Milestone Level Points Required Reward 1 5 Sticker Pack 2 10 30 Dice Rolls 3 15 Cash 4 40 75 Dice Rolls 5 20 Sticker Pack 6 25 125 Dice Rolls 7 30 Sticker Pack 8 130 250 Dice Rolls 9 30 Cash 10 35 Sticker Pack 11 40 Cash 12 320 450 Dice Rolls 13 40 25-minute Mega Heist 14 55 Sticker Pack 15 250 Diving Helmet 16 500 650 Dice Rolls 17 65 5-minute Cash Boost 18 75 Sticker Pack 19 90 Cash 20 950 1,000 Dice Rolls 21 120 10-minute High Roller 22 100 Cash 23 140 Sticker Pack 24 320 525 Dice Rolls 25 200 10-minute Cash Boost 26 260 Sticker Pack 27 1,400 1,600 Dice Rolls 28 350 Sticker Pack 29 400 Cash 30 600 700 Dice Rolls 31 700 Cash 32 1,700 1,800 Dice Rolls 33 1,200 Sticker Pack 34 600 40-minute Mega Heist 35 1,100 Cash 36 2,400 2,200 Dice Rolls 37 1,000 Sticker Pack 38 1,800 Sticker Pack 39 2,000 Cash 40 3,200 3,000 Dice Rolls 41 1,200 10-minute Cash Boost 42 1,600 Sticker Pack 43 5,500 8,000 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How Long Does the Ecological Escapade Event Last?

The “Ecological Escapade” event started on June 27 at 4PM ET and will end on June 29, making it a two-day event.

How to Play & Win at the Event

As “Ecological Escapade” is a pick-up event, there are a few strategies you’ll want to employ if you’re hoping to hit as many milestones as possible and thus win some big Monopoly GO rewards.

The first is that you’re going to want to look for clusters of pick-up tokens spread across the board, specifically when they’re around the Railroad spaces. When you see that sort of set-up, increase your dice multiplier, as it’s significantly more likely you’ll hit something that’ll help you out.

Due to exact scheduling of the “Ecological Escapade” event in Monopoly GO, I do also recommend holding back a bit for the first tournament if you want to win the most rewards possible. Something I’ve noticed happening is that, following Partner Events, like the one that just recently ended, people go extremely hard. That means it’s way harder to do well in the ongoing tournament, thus decreasing your total rewards. By doing the minimum for the first day, you’re a bit more likely to do well in the tournament on the second day.

I also do want to advise caution when trying to hit the various milestones to get the “Ecological Escapade” event rewards in Monopoly GO. A new Peg-E event is coming on June 29, and it might be best to save what you won from Aqua Partners for that, since it’s more likely to serve you well in the longer run.

If you do want to go hard and get as many rewards as possible this time around in “Ecological Escapade,” I do recommend you do your Daily Quick Wins and check out our list of dice roll links, as we update those daily and they let you win a bit more.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

