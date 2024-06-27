A header-style image for the Ecological Escapade event in Monopoly GO showing Mr. Monopoly looking at a shark in an aquarium as part of an article listing all of the rewards and milestones for the event.
All Ecological Escapade Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

If you’re looking for all the rewards and milestones that you can get during the “Ecological Escapade” event in Monopoly GO, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll be laying them all out for you, alongside some tips and tricks for doing well during the event.

Every Ecological Escapade Reward & Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed

Like with every event in Monopoly GO, there are a ton of awesome rewards you can win, provided you hit certain milestones. With help from the Monopoly GO Wiki, we’ve listed everything you can get below. In total, you’ve got the chance to win up to 20,405 dice rolls, 14 sticker packs, and the new Diving Helmet token by completing all 43 milestones.

Milestone LevelPoints RequiredReward
15Sticker Pack
21030 Dice Rolls
315Cash
44075 Dice Rolls
520Sticker Pack
625125 Dice Rolls
730Sticker Pack
8130250 Dice Rolls
930Cash
1035Sticker Pack
1140Cash
12320450 Dice Rolls
134025-minute Mega Heist
1455Sticker Pack
15250Diving Helmet
16500650 Dice Rolls
17655-minute Cash Boost
1875Sticker Pack
1990Cash
209501,000 Dice Rolls
2112010-minute High Roller
22100Cash
23140Sticker Pack
24320525 Dice Rolls
2520010-minute Cash Boost
26260Sticker Pack
271,4001,600 Dice Rolls
28350Sticker Pack
29400Cash
30600700 Dice Rolls
31700Cash
321,7001,800 Dice Rolls
331,200Sticker Pack
3460040-minute Mega Heist
351,100Cash
362,4002,200 Dice Rolls
371,000Sticker Pack
381,800Sticker Pack
392,000Cash
403,2003,000 Dice Rolls
411,20010-minute Cash Boost
421,600Sticker Pack
435,5008,000 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How Long Does the Ecological Escapade Event Last?

The “Ecological Escapade” event started on June 27 at 4PM ET and will end on June 29, making it a two-day event.

How to Play & Win at the Event

As “Ecological Escapade” is a pick-up event, there are a few strategies you’ll want to employ if you’re hoping to hit as many milestones as possible and thus win some big Monopoly GO rewards.

The first is that you’re going to want to look for clusters of pick-up tokens spread across the board, specifically when they’re around the Railroad spaces. When you see that sort of set-up, increase your dice multiplier, as it’s significantly more likely you’ll hit something that’ll help you out.

Due to exact scheduling of the “Ecological Escapade” event in Monopoly GO, I do also recommend holding back a bit for the first tournament if you want to win the most rewards possible. Something I’ve noticed happening is that, following Partner Events, like the one that just recently ended, people go extremely hard. That means it’s way harder to do well in the ongoing tournament, thus decreasing your total rewards. By doing the minimum for the first day, you’re a bit more likely to do well in the tournament on the second day.

I also do want to advise caution when trying to hit the various milestones to get the “Ecological Escapade” event rewards in Monopoly GO. A new Peg-E event is coming on June 29, and it might be best to save what you won from Aqua Partners for that, since it’s more likely to serve you well in the longer run.

If you do want to go hard and get as many rewards as possible this time around in “Ecological Escapade,” I do recommend you do your Daily Quick Wins and check out our list of dice roll links, as we update those daily and they let you win a bit more.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

