All Floral Face-Off Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

If you’re hoping to earn some rewards by completing milestones, there’s never been a better time to tip-toe through the tulips than the Floral Face-Off in Monopoly GO. Here are all the Floral Face-Off rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO.
All Monopoly GO Floral Face-Off Rewards , Listed
I have discovered that 35 tiers of fun await us, with 5,490 dice and 186 Pickaxes stealing the show here. There are also plenty of additional rewards, such as 6 sticker packs and bonuses, we can earn during the Floral Face-Off tournament in Monopoly GO, so see what you can get below:
|Floral Face-Off Level
|Floral Face-Off Points
|80 Points
|1
|25 Points
|40 Dice
|2
|80 Pointss
|5 Pickaxes
|3
|120 Points
|Cash
|4
|200 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|5
|250 Points
|7 Pickaxes
|6
|320 Points
|150 Dice
|7
|400 Points
|8 Pickaxes
|8
|500 Points
|Orange Sticker Pack
|9
|600 Points
|Cash
|10
|650 Points
|10 Pickaxes
|
|11
|600 Points
|275 Dice
|12
|650 Points
|Orange Sticker Pack
|13
|650 Points
|10 Pickaxes
|14
|750 Points
|325 Dice
|15
|850 Points
|Cash
|16
|950 Points
|12 Pickaxes
|17
|900 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|18
|1,200 Points
|15 Pickaxes
|19
|1,350 Points
|600 Dice
|20
|1,500 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|
|21
|1,350 Points
|Cash
|22
|1,500 Points
|20 Pickaxes
|23
|1,800 Points
|750 Dice
|24
|1,700 Points
|22 Pickaxes
|25
|1,800 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|26
|2,100 Points
|850 Dice
|27
|1,600 Points
|Cash
|28
|1,700 Points
|22 Pickaxes
|29
|1,800 Points
|Cash
|30
|2,500 Points
|1,000 Dice
|31
|2,200 Points
|Cash
|32
|2,100 Points
|25 Pickaxes
|33
|1,900 Points
|10-Minute Cash Boost
|34
|2,600 Points
|30 Pickaxes
|35
|3,500 Points
|1,500 Dice
How Long Is the Floral Face-off Tournament?
With more tiers comes more time, seeing as the Floral Face-Off tournament in Monopoly GO will run from August 9 until August 11. This gives us two days to try and clear out as many milestones as possible and claim their rewards.
How To Play & Win This Tournament
Leaderboard events follow the same rules every time. You’ll need to land on Railroad Spaces to claim points, and those points are determined by the mini-game you receive and its outcome. To see all of their values, take a look below:
- Shut Down
- Blocked – 2 Points
- Success – 4 Points
- Bank Heist
- Small Heist – 4 Points
- Large Heist – 6 Points
- Bankrupt – 8 Points
- Mega Heist – 12 Points
These numbers can be boosted by rolling with a multiplier, and I recommend using at least the x10 whenever you can. Getting bonuses such as the High Roller bonus will allow you to roll at an even higher multiplier, letting you clear a large number of points in a single roll.
Playing fairly casually through this tournament is the way to go, especially since the point-to-reward ratio isn’t the greatest this time around. Starting at nearly 100 points and steadily increasing from there means that this is going to be a tournament for the die-hard players, so pump the brakes and play a little more casually this time around.
You can’t make any progress if you don’t have any dice, so make sure that you’re checking out our free dice links page daily during this tournament to ensure you’ve always got plenty on hand. If you’re planning on being competitive, you’ll need all the dice you can get.
Monopoly GO is now available to play on mobile.
Published: Aug 9, 2024 01:45 pm