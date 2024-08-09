All Floral Face-Off Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

If you’re hoping to earn some rewards by completing milestones, there’s never been a better time to tip-toe through the tulips than the Floral Face-Off in Monopoly GO. Here are all the Floral Face-Off rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO.

All Monopoly GO Floral Face-Off Rewards , Listed

I have discovered that 35 tiers of fun await us, with 5,490 dice and 186 Pickaxes stealing the show here. There are also plenty of additional rewards, such as 6 sticker packs and bonuses, we can earn during the Floral Face-Off tournament in Monopoly GO, so see what you can get below:

Floral Face-Off Level Floral Face-Off Points 80 Points 1 25 Points 40 Dice 2 80 Pointss 5 Pickaxes 3 120 Points Cash 4 200 Points Green Sticker Pack 5 250 Points 7 Pickaxes 6 320 Points 150 Dice 7 400 Points 8 Pickaxes 8 500 Points Orange Sticker Pack 9 600 Points Cash 10 650 Points 10 Pickaxes 11 600 Points 275 Dice 12 650 Points Orange Sticker Pack 13 650 Points 10 Pickaxes 14 750 Points 325 Dice 15 850 Points Cash 16 950 Points 12 Pickaxes 17 900 Points Pink Sticker Pack 18 1,200 Points 15 Pickaxes 19 1,350 Points 600 Dice 20 1,500 Points Blue Sticker Pack 21 1,350 Points Cash 22 1,500 Points 20 Pickaxes 23 1,800 Points 750 Dice 24 1,700 Points 22 Pickaxes 25 1,800 Points Blue Sticker Pack 26 2,100 Points 850 Dice 27 1,600 Points Cash 28 1,700 Points 22 Pickaxes 29 1,800 Points Cash 30 2,500 Points 1,000 Dice 31 2,200 Points Cash 32 2,100 Points 25 Pickaxes 33 1,900 Points 10-Minute Cash Boost 34 2,600 Points 30 Pickaxes 35 3,500 Points 1,500 Dice

How Long Is the Floral Face-off Tournament?

With more tiers comes more time, seeing as the Floral Face-Off tournament in Monopoly GO will run from August 9 until August 11. This gives us two days to try and clear out as many milestones as possible and claim their rewards.

How To Play & Win This Tournament

Leaderboard events follow the same rules every time. You’ll need to land on Railroad Spaces to claim points, and those points are determined by the mini-game you receive and its outcome. To see all of their values, take a look below:

Shut Down Blocked – 2 Points Success – 4 Points

Bank Heist Small Heist – 4 Points Large Heist – 6 Points Bankrupt – 8 Points Mega Heist – 12 Points



These numbers can be boosted by rolling with a multiplier, and I recommend using at least the x10 whenever you can. Getting bonuses such as the High Roller bonus will allow you to roll at an even higher multiplier, letting you clear a large number of points in a single roll.

Playing fairly casually through this tournament is the way to go, especially since the point-to-reward ratio isn’t the greatest this time around. Starting at nearly 100 points and steadily increasing from there means that this is going to be a tournament for the die-hard players, so pump the brakes and play a little more casually this time around.

You can’t make any progress if you don’t have any dice, so make sure that you’re checking out our free dice links page daily during this tournament to ensure you’ve always got plenty on hand. If you’re planning on being competitive, you’ll need all the dice you can get.

Monopoly GO is now available to play on mobile.

