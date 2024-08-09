The Floral Face-Off Logo on top of a blurred Monopoly GO Background in an article detailing all of the rewards and milestones players can receive during the tournament
All Floral Face-Off Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

If you’re hoping to earn some rewards by completing milestones, there’s never been a better time to tip-toe through the tulips than the Floral Face-Off in Monopoly GO. Here are all the Floral Face-Off rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO.

All Monopoly GO Floral Face-Off Rewards , Listed

I have discovered that 35 tiers of fun await us, with 5,490 dice and 186 Pickaxes stealing the show here. There are also plenty of additional rewards, such as 6 sticker packs and bonuses, we can earn during the Floral Face-Off tournament in Monopoly GO, so see what you can get below:

Floral Face-Off LevelFloral Face-Off Points80 Points
125 Points40 Dice
280 Pointss5 Pickaxes
3120 PointsCash
4200 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
5250 Points7 Pickaxes
6320 Points150 Dice
7400 Points8 Pickaxes
8500 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
9600 PointsCash
10650 Points10 Pickaxes
11600 Points275 Dice
12650 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
13650 Points10 Pickaxes
14750 Points325 Dice
15850 PointsCash
16950 Points12 Pickaxes
17900 PointsPink Sticker Pack
181,200 Points15 Pickaxes
191,350 Points600 Dice
201,500 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
211,350 PointsCash
221,500 Points20 Pickaxes
231,800 Points750 Dice
241,700 Points22 Pickaxes
251,800 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
262,100 Points850 Dice
271,600 PointsCash
281,700 Points22 Pickaxes
291,800 PointsCash
302,500 Points1,000 Dice
312,200 PointsCash
322,100 Points25 Pickaxes
331,900 Points10-Minute Cash Boost
342,600 Points30 Pickaxes
353,500 Points1,500 Dice

How Long Is the Floral Face-off Tournament?

With more tiers comes more time, seeing as the Floral Face-Off tournament in Monopoly GO will run from August 9 until August 11. This gives us two days to try and clear out as many milestones as possible and claim their rewards.

How To Play & Win This Tournament

Leaderboard events follow the same rules every time. You’ll need to land on Railroad Spaces to claim points, and those points are determined by the mini-game you receive and its outcome. To see all of their values, take a look below:

  • Shut Down
    • Blocked – 2 Points
    • Success – 4 Points
  • Bank Heist
    • Small Heist – 4 Points
    • Large Heist – 6 Points
    • Bankrupt – 8 Points
    • Mega Heist – 12 Points

These numbers can be boosted by rolling with a multiplier, and I recommend using at least the x10 whenever you can. Getting bonuses such as the High Roller bonus will allow you to roll at an even higher multiplier, letting you clear a large number of points in a single roll.

Playing fairly casually through this tournament is the way to go, especially since the point-to-reward ratio isn’t the greatest this time around. Starting at nearly 100 points and steadily increasing from there means that this is going to be a tournament for the die-hard players, so pump the brakes and play a little more casually this time around.

You can’t make any progress if you don’t have any dice, so make sure that you’re checking out our free dice links page daily during this tournament to ensure you’ve always got plenty on hand. If you’re planning on being competitive, you’ll need all the dice you can get.

Monopoly GO is now available to play on mobile.

