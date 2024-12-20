Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
The Winterfest loading screen in Fortnite
Category:
Video Games

All Fortnite Christmas Skins Ever Released, In Order

Image of Ernesto Valenzuela
Ernesto Valenzuela
|

Published: Dec 20, 2024 11:41 am

Epic Games and Fortnite have never failed to get into the holiday spirit, and their vast array of Christmas skins speaks for itself. Given the amount of Christmas skins that have come and gone over the seasons, we’ve compiled a list of every one of them in order.

Recommended Videos

Fortnite Christmas 2017 Skins

The 2017 holiday season was the first that Fortnite released Christmas-themed skins, with the gingerbread outfits being a stand out among this initial wave. Stylistically, these are some of the simpler holiday designs, but the simplistic nature speaks to the earlier days of Fortnite, and these outfits have stood the test of time as fun holiday twists on classic battle pass skins.

Codename E.L.F.

The Fortnite codename Elf christmas skin

Crackshot

The Crackshot Fortnite Christmas Skin

Ginger Gunner

The Ginger Gunner Fortnite Christmas Skin

Merry Marauder

The Merry Marauder Fortnite Christmas Skin

Nog Ops

The Nog Ops Fortnite Christmas Skin

Red-Nosed Raider

The Red-Nosed Raider Fortnite Christmas Skin

Yuletide Ranger

The Yuletide Ranger Christmas Skin in Fortnite

Fortnite Christmas 2018 Skins

Fortnite went bigger and bolder with their new batch of Christmas skins in 2018. And because of the swing for the fences, there are some misses here. While there are some fun pokes at the lore of the holiday, such as a Krampus skin that has a particularly fun and somewhat creepy design, there are more basic repeats of the previous year, such as the Red-Nosed Ranger that doesn’t stand out as much as others introduced this year.

Crackabella

Crackabella Fortnite Christmas Skin

Glimmer

Fortnite Glimmer Christmas Skin

Grimbles

Fortnite Grimbles Christmas Skin

Krampus

Fortnite Krampus Christmas Skin

Red-Nosed Ranger

Fortnite Red Nosed Ranger Christmas Skin

Sgt. Winter

The Sgt. Winter Christmas Skin in Fortnite

Slushy Soldier

The Slushy Soldier Christmas Skin in Fortnite

Sugarplum

The Sugarplum Christmas Skin in Fortnite

Tinseltoes

The Tinseltoes Christmas Skin in Fortnite

Fortnite Christmas 2019 Skins

2019 is when Fortnite really started to step up their holiday game, releasing the most Christmas-themed cosmetic skins that they ever had up to this point. Between the Cozy Command set and the Globe Shaker, there were plenty of unique and interesting designs that helped to keep the holiday spirit. Kane also provides a scary take on a classic Christmas treat. Dolph is another clear standout from the 2019 Fortnite Christmas skins, and while there are some misses, like the somewhat uninspired Forsted Flurry, it was this year that we were gifted Frozen Fishstick. If there is one variant of skins that I’ll never get tired of, it’s that of Fishstick.

Related: Where To Find Frozen Mariah Carey in Fortnite Chapter 6

Cozy Commander

The Cozy Commander Skin in Fortnite

Cutiepie

The cutiepie Christmas skin in Fortnite

Dolph

The Dolph Christmas Skin in Fortnite

Frosted Flurry

The Frosted Flurry Christmas Skin in Fortnite

Frozen Fishstick

The Frozen Fishtick skin in Fortnite

Frozen Nog Ops

The Frozen Nog Ops Christmas Skin in Fortnite

Globe Shaker

The Globe Shaker Christmas Skin in Fortnite

Holly Jammer

The Holly Jammer Christmas Skin in Fortnite

Jolly Jammer

The Jolly Jammer Christmas Skin in Fortnite

Kane

The Kane Christmas Skin in Fortnite

Lt. Evergreen

The Lt. Evergreen Skin in Fortnite

PJ Patroller

The PJ Patroller Christmas Skin in Fortnite

Polar Patroller

The Polar Patroller Skin in Fortnite

Shiver

The Shiver Christmas Skin in Fortnite

The Devourer

The Devourer Christmas Skin in Fortnite

Wooly Warrior

The Wooly Warrior Christmas Skin in Fortnite

Yule Trooper

The Yule Trooper Christmas Skin in Fortnite

Fortnite Christmas 2020 Skins

The 2020 Fortnite Christmas Skins were creative and spirited and featured many literal and metaphorical highlights. Blinky stands out as one of the most unconventional and creepy skins in the game, meant to highlight the decorative nature of the season. On the other hand, Cozy Jonesy features plenty of detail for more casual skin that perfectly exemplifies how relaxed one wants to be during the holidays. Of course, Epic Games didn’t disappoint with Fa-La-La-La Fishtick, perhaps the best holiday variant of the character at this point, which features an adorable back-bling.

Blinky

Fortnite Blinky Christmas Skin

Cozy Jonesy

Fortnite Cozy Jonesy Christmas Skin

Fa-La-La-La-Fishstick

The Fa-La-La-La Fishstick skin in Fortnite

Frost Guard

The Frost Guard Fortnite Christmas Skin

Gingerbread Raider

The Ginerbread Ranger Christmas Skin in Fortnite

Holly Striker

Fortnite Holly Striker Christmas Skin

Karve

Fortnite Karve Christmas Skin

Mr. Dappermint

Mr. Dappermint Christmas Skin in Fortnite

Snowbell

The Snowbell Christmas Skin in Fortnite

Snowmando

Fortnite Snowmando Christmas Skin in Fortnite

Fortnite Christmas 2021 Skins

Fortnite had a much smaller selection for the 2021 Christmas season, but quality over quantity is never a bad thing. This season introduced Christmas skins like Polar Peely, which was free to players participating in the Winterfest event, along with Krisabelle, giving players two free options to choose from in the Holiday season. Cozy Knit Jonesy and Blizzabelle rounded out the selections for an overall solid year of Christmas cheer.

Blizzabelle

Fortnite Blizzabelle Christmas Skin

Cozy Knit Jonesy

Fortnite Cozy Knit Jonesy

Krisabelle

Fortnite Krisabelle Skin

Polar Peely

Fortnite Polar Peely Christmas Skin

Fortnite Christmas 2022 Skins

The 2022 selection of Christmas Skins was again smaller than previous years, but that didn’t stop the Epic Games and Fortnite team from releasing some inspired holiday designs. Guff was the highlight of this lineup, receiving two distinct designs representing Santa Claus and his Reindeer, respectively. Snowdancer and Graveheart are two of the more distinctive-looking skins released ever since Fortnite began its holiday traditions, making this an enjoyable but less jam-packed year than 2019.

Arctic Adeline

The Arctic Adeline Skin in Fortnite

Graveheart

The Graveheart Skin in Fortnite

Guff Gringle

The Guff Gringle Christmas Skin in Fortnite

Sled-Ready Guff

The Sled-Ready Guff Skin in Fortnite

Snowdancer

The Snowdancer Christmas Skin in Fortnite

Fortnite Christmas 2023 Skins

This latest year of holiday skins only consists of two— however, they are wonderfully designed. The Holiday Boxy skin and the Winterfest Bushranger skin are free for players, with one presenting presents under the tree and another akin to a Christmas tree. While the selection is scarce, the $0 price tag and creative designs of the skins make them perfect additions to anyone’s cosmetic library.

Holiday Boxy

Holiday Boxy Christmas Skin Fortnite

Winterfest Bushranger

The Winterfest Bushranger Christmas Skin in Fortnite

And those are all of the Christmas Skins released in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

Post Tag:
Fortnite
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Ernesto Valenzuela
Ernesto Valenzuela
Ernesto Valenzuela is a Freelance Entertainment writer for The Escapist. For the past seven years, he has covered various festivals, movies, television, and video games for outlets such as /Film, Collider, and DiscussingFilm. In 2020, he received a Bachelor's Degree in Digital Media Production from the University of Texas at El Paso. When he’s not explaining why Metal Gear Solid 2 is the greatest game ever made, you can probably find him catching up on the One Piece anime.
twitter