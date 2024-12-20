All Fortnite Christmas Skins Ever Released, In Order

Epic Games and Fortnite have never failed to get into the holiday spirit, and their vast array of Christmas skins speaks for itself. Given the amount of Christmas skins that have come and gone over the seasons, we’ve compiled a list of every one of them in order.

Fortnite Christmas 2017 Skins

The 2017 holiday season was the first that Fortnite released Christmas-themed skins, with the gingerbread outfits being a stand out among this initial wave. Stylistically, these are some of the simpler holiday designs, but the simplistic nature speaks to the earlier days of Fortnite, and these outfits have stood the test of time as fun holiday twists on classic battle pass skins.

Codename E.L.F.

Crackshot

Ginger Gunner

Merry Marauder

Nog Ops

Red-Nosed Raider

Yuletide Ranger

Fortnite Christmas 2018 Skins

Fortnite went bigger and bolder with their new batch of Christmas skins in 2018. And because of the swing for the fences, there are some misses here. While there are some fun pokes at the lore of the holiday, such as a Krampus skin that has a particularly fun and somewhat creepy design, there are more basic repeats of the previous year, such as the Red-Nosed Ranger that doesn’t stand out as much as others introduced this year.

Crackabella

Glimmer

Grimbles

Krampus

Red-Nosed Ranger

Sgt. Winter

Slushy Soldier

Sugarplum

Tinseltoes

Fortnite Christmas 2019 Skins

2019 is when Fortnite really started to step up their holiday game, releasing the most Christmas-themed cosmetic skins that they ever had up to this point. Between the Cozy Command set and the Globe Shaker, there were plenty of unique and interesting designs that helped to keep the holiday spirit. Kane also provides a scary take on a classic Christmas treat. Dolph is another clear standout from the 2019 Fortnite Christmas skins, and while there are some misses, like the somewhat uninspired Forsted Flurry, it was this year that we were gifted Frozen Fishstick. If there is one variant of skins that I’ll never get tired of, it’s that of Fishstick.

Cozy Commander

Cutiepie

Dolph

Frosted Flurry

Frozen Fishstick

Frozen Nog Ops

Globe Shaker

Holly Jammer

Jolly Jammer

Kane

Lt. Evergreen

PJ Patroller

Polar Patroller

Shiver

The Devourer

Wooly Warrior

Yule Trooper

Fortnite Christmas 2020 Skins

The 2020 Fortnite Christmas Skins were creative and spirited and featured many literal and metaphorical highlights. Blinky stands out as one of the most unconventional and creepy skins in the game, meant to highlight the decorative nature of the season. On the other hand, Cozy Jonesy features plenty of detail for more casual skin that perfectly exemplifies how relaxed one wants to be during the holidays. Of course, Epic Games didn’t disappoint with Fa-La-La-La Fishtick, perhaps the best holiday variant of the character at this point, which features an adorable back-bling.

Blinky

Cozy Jonesy

Fa-La-La-La-Fishstick

Frost Guard

Gingerbread Raider

Holly Striker

Karve

Mr. Dappermint

Snowbell

Snowmando

Fortnite Christmas 2021 Skins

Fortnite had a much smaller selection for the 2021 Christmas season, but quality over quantity is never a bad thing. This season introduced Christmas skins like Polar Peely, which was free to players participating in the Winterfest event, along with Krisabelle, giving players two free options to choose from in the Holiday season. Cozy Knit Jonesy and Blizzabelle rounded out the selections for an overall solid year of Christmas cheer.

Blizzabelle

Cozy Knit Jonesy

Krisabelle

Polar Peely

Fortnite Christmas 2022 Skins

The 2022 selection of Christmas Skins was again smaller than previous years, but that didn’t stop the Epic Games and Fortnite team from releasing some inspired holiday designs. Guff was the highlight of this lineup, receiving two distinct designs representing Santa Claus and his Reindeer, respectively. Snowdancer and Graveheart are two of the more distinctive-looking skins released ever since Fortnite began its holiday traditions, making this an enjoyable but less jam-packed year than 2019.

Arctic Adeline

Graveheart

Guff Gringle

Sled-Ready Guff

Snowdancer

Fortnite Christmas 2023 Skins

This latest year of holiday skins only consists of two— however, they are wonderfully designed. The Holiday Boxy skin and the Winterfest Bushranger skin are free for players, with one presenting presents under the tree and another akin to a Christmas tree. While the selection is scarce, the $0 price tag and creative designs of the skins make them perfect additions to anyone’s cosmetic library.

Holiday Boxy

Winterfest Bushranger

And those are all of the Christmas Skins released in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

