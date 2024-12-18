Where To Find Frozen Mariah Carey in Fortnite Chapter 6

You read that right: a giant block of ice is on the Fortnite Chapter 6 map, and it houses one of the greatest Christmas artists of all time. However, the game doesn’t make its location obvious. So, here’s where to find frozen Mariah Carey in Fortnite before she thaws out.

How To Find Mariah Carey in Fortnite Chapter 6

The Winterfest Fortnite update sees snow make its way to the Battle Royale Island. A good portion of the map is covered, and smack dab in the middle of it all is a giant block of ice. It’s sitting southwest of Brutal Boxcars, on a mountain that’s pretty hard to miss. Most people won’t want to land there at the start of the game because there is almost no loot, but anyone brave enough to head there first will find a couple of chests.

Fortnite leakers are sure that one of the greatest musicians of the last couple of decades, Mariah Carey, is inside. She’s slowly thawing out, setting the stage for something massive on the Fortnite map in the coming weeks.

What Happens When Mariah Carey Thaws Out in Fortnite?

Fortnite has been putting a heavy emphasis on musicians recently. Last season, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Ice Spice had NPCs on the map and were part of the massive Remix The Finale event, which also featured an appearance from Juice WRLD. Now, only a few weeks into Chapter 6, Fortnite is returning to the well again, having Carey perform some of her iconic holiday music in Battle Royale.

A mini-event is set to take place sometime during Winterfest, but the exact date is unclear. However, it’s fair to assume it’ll be before December 25th, since Carey’s most famous holiday songs are about Christmas. The artist is also getting a skin that will appear in the Item Shop, as well as an “All I Want for Christmas Is You” Emote that will be free for players. So, even after the event is over, players will be able to use Carey and spread holiday cheer across the map. Who can be mad about losing a game once they hear that angelic voice coming from the enemy team?

And that’s where to find frozen Mariah Carey in Fortnite Chapter 6. If you’re looking for other tips and tricks this season, here’s how to enable and use Simple Edit in Battle Royale.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

