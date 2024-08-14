All Madden NFL 25 Game Modes

Madden NFL 25 is here. It’s time to start at the bottom and work to the top as either a player or a team. Or maybe you’d prefer just a quick “one and done” game. No matter the situation, here are all the game modes in Madden NFL 25.

All Game Modes in Madden NFL 25

Quick Play

The most basic of modes, Quick Play is for a couch battle against your buddies. You both pick a team and play with minimal fuss or complication. You can play against an AI if you’d prefer, either solo or with a pal. The settings default to the standard ones that have been set for your game.

Pro Bowl

The NFC takes on the AFC as the best players from both conferences clash in one of the most anticipated games of the season.

Ultimate Team

Ultimate Team is where brave players fear to thread, as it’s a costly venture. You’ll need to buy packs, complete challenges, and build your own personal “ultimate” roster of players. The game has added more customization options that simplify lineup adjustments and include new challenge types, Solo Seasons, and fresh playbook content.

Franchise

My favorite mode is Franchise because I just love playing one team for a very long time and trying to develop them in the best way. A “recharged” Franchise mode for PS5, Xbox X/S, and PC will give a reworked NFL Draft experience, team and rookie records, new playing environments, storylines, more ways to customize your team, a new Superbowl experience, and better creation tools for your Franchise. You can also move your team to a new city, and the expanded options for doing so have returned.

Superstar

Superstar offers a more focused experience and allows you to play the role of just one player. You can customize your avatar and work toward being a legend in the sport. Best of all, you can import your player from the Superstar mode in College Football 2 and take yourself from the first year of college all the way to your final year in the Big Show.

Online Head-to-Head

Online Head-to-Head is for the sweats. This is where you go for online competitive play, ranked seasons, and the all-new head-to-head divisions. It’s definitely the place to go for the best player vs. player action.

And that’s all the game modes you can dive into in Madden NFL 25.

Madden 25 is set to be released on August 16, 2024.

