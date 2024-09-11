All Major Actors & Cast List For Netflix’s Mothers’ Instinct

Set in the 1960s, Mothers’ Instinct follows two friends whose relationship shifts dynamically after tragedy strikes. Available on Netflix in some regions, this thriller is elevated by a couple of great lead performances. Here are all the major actors and the full cast list for Mothers’ Instinct.

Every Major Actor in Mother’s Instinct

Anne Hathaway as Celine Jennings

Anne Hathaway plays Celine Jennings, a 1960s housewife whose life is turned upside down by a personal tragedy. This traumatic event leaves her a little unhinged and threatens to impact the wellbeing of her best friend, Alice, and her family. I won’t say more to avoid spoilers, but Mothers’ Instinct is not a happy go-lucky movie. Hathaway, who nails the role here, has featured in many, many other movies. She was Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises, the Grand High Witch in the remake of The Witches, and more.

Jessica Chastain as Alice Bradford

Alice Bradford is Celine’s best friend, and while they have a solid enough relationship, she’s not happy with being just a housewife. Instead, she wants to go back to being a journalist and while it seems that’s going to be a major plot point, Celine’s loss sweeps all that away. You may remember Chastain as the adult Beverley Marsh in the It remake, Celia in The Help, and Vuk in X-Men: Dark Phoenix (though Fox/Disney would probably rather forget that one).

Josh Charles as Damian Jennings

Played by Josh Charles, Damian is Celine’s husband who works at a pharmaceutical company. Yes, that has Chekov’s gun written all over it. He’s as badly hit by the tragedy as Celine is, to the point Celine has to make excuses for his absence. Charles is perhaps best known for his role as Will Gardner on The Good Wife.

Anders Danielsen Lie as Simon Bradford

Simon Bradford is Alice’s husband, who isn’t entirely on board with her desire to go back to journalism. And when Alice becomes concerned about Celine’s behaviour, he’s convinced its her anxiety resurfacing. In other words, Alice is on her own when it comes to handling Celine. Bradford is played by Norwegian actor Anders Danielsen Lie, who zombie fans will remember as lead Sam in French zombie film The Night Eats the World.

Full Cast of Mothers’ Instinct

Mothers’ Instinct has a relatively small cast, not least because the story focuses entirely on the two households. There are a few other actors involved, though, so here’s every cast member from the movie.

That the full who’s who in Mothers’ Instinct, and if you’ve not watched it yet, I’d can absolutely recommend getting the popcorn out. At an hour and a half, this thriller is just long enough not to outstay its welcome.

