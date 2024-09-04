All Major Actors & Cast List for The Emoji Movie

Absurd premise or not, The Emoji Movie is in fact very real, and the movie boasts a surprisingly star-studded cast. Now that it’s available on Netflix, more of us are jumping in to see what the fuss — or lack thereof — is about. Here’s who voices all those colorful digital faces.

All Major Actors in The Emoji Movie

TJ Miller as Gene

Miller stars as the oddball multi-expression emoji, Gene. He is best known for his roles as Erlich Bachman in Silicon Valley and Weasel in the Deadpool franchise. Miller also boasts quite the resume of voice acting in films like How to Train Your Dragon and Big Hero Six.

James Corden as Hi-5

The Hi-5 emoji plays a key supporting role in Gene’s story and if that voice sounds familiar, it’s because Hi-5 is played by none other than James Corden. Corden is now well known as the former host of The Late Late Show with James Corden but has also appeared on Doctor Who and in the film adaptation of Into the Woods.

Anna Faris as Jailbreak

Stepping into the role of codebreaker Jailbreak is comedian and actress Anna Faris. She’s well known for her lead roles in the Scary Movie franchise and the sitcom Mom. Faris has done a good bit of voice acting as well, including her roles as Sam Sparks in Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs and Jeanette in Alvin and the Chipmunks.

Maya Rudolph as Smiler

Our cheerful-faced villain, Smiler, is voiced by Maya Rudolph. Rudolph is well known for her time on Saturday Night Live and her starring role in Bridesmaids. She has also lent her voice to other dubious animated projects such as The Angry Birds Movie.

Steven Wright as Meh Meh

Meh Meh is Gene’s father, who also has the ability to make different expressions. This unusual emoji is voiced by Steven Wright, who you may recognize as the voice of K-Billy DJ in Reservoir Dogs or the voice of Speed from animated film The Swan Princess.

Jennifer Coolidge as Mary Meh

Who could miss Jennifer Coolidge’s idiosyncratic voice as Mary Meh, wife to Meh Meh and mother to Gene? Coolidge is iconic for her roles in Legally Blonde and as the evil stepmother in A Cinderella Story, and more recently from appearances on sitcom 2 Broke Girls and drama series The White Lotus.

Patrick Stewart as Poop

Sir Patrick Stewart himself steps into the role of the beloved Poop emoji. Stewart’s long career almost needs no introduction, but in case you need a refresher he’s known for playing Captain Picard in Star Trek and Charles Xavier in the X-Men franchise.

Jake T. Austin as Alex

Alex is the human character who owns the phone where our emojis reside. He is voiced by Jake T. Austin, who played Max Russo on Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place and Jesus Adams Foster on The Fosters. Austin also voiced Diego in the children’s show Go, Diego! Go!

Other Notable Voices in The Emoji Movie

There are additional minor characters in the movie whose voices you may recognize. To satisfy your curiosity, here’s who are behind those voices.

Christina Aguilera as Akiko Glitter

One of the few non-emoji characters in The Emoji Movie is Akiko Glitter, host of the Just Dance mobile app. This dancer is voiced by pop star Christina Aguilera.

Sofia Vergara as Flamenca

The Flamingo emoji, Flamenca, is voiced by Sofia Vergara, of Modern Family fame.

Rachael Ray as Spam

Cooking show personality Rachael Rae lends her voice to Spam itself in The Emoji Movie.

Sean Hayes as ‘Devil’ Steven

The devil emoji Steven is voiced by Sean Hayes of Will & Grace fame.

