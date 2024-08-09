All Major Voice Actors & Cast List for Terminator Zero

The Terminator series is a sci-fi staple, with the first two films being heralded as some of the best of their era. Now, the franchise is stepping into the realm of anime with Terminator Zero, and here are the actors who will be lending their voices to the series.

All Major Voice Actors In Terminator Zero

Timothy Olyphant as The Terminator

Stepping into the role of the dreaded Terminator is none other than Timothy Olyphant. Most people will probably recognize Olyphant from one of several Western-themed shows that have earned critical praise and Emmy recognition, such as Deadwood or Justified, where he played Seth Bullock and Raylan Givens, respectively. While the average person would be most familiar with his live-action appearances, he has provided his voice to projects like the 2008 Turok reboot and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, though his role as the Terminator will be his most extensive voice acting role, as he’s set to play the Terminator for the entirety of the eight-episode anime.

Sonoya Mizuno as Eiko

If there’s a Terminator, there’s usually someone sent from the future to stop them. In Terminator Zero that duty falls to Eiko, played by Sonoya Mizuno. Most people will probably be most familiar with her role as Mysaria in House of the Dragon, but hardcore film buffs may also know that she’s worked extensively with director Alex Garland. In fact, she appeared in every one of his projects, which includes the Oscar-nominated Ex Machina, Annihilation, the FX series Devs, Men, and this year’s highly polarizing Civil War. This seems to be her first voice acting project, so hopefully her talents will be able to transition to the realm of animation successfully.

Rosario Dawson as Kokoro

Kokoro, which is Terminator Zero’s version of Skynet, is set to be voiced by Rosario Dawson. At this point, Rosario Dawson needs little introduction. Rosario Dawson arguably became a household name thanks to her role as Mimi in the film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical Rent, but she quickly began to pivot to multiple nerdy projects that resulted in the fame she has today. Whether it’s serving as the voice of Wonder Woman in most DC animated projects of the 2010s, appearing in virtually every Marvel Netflix show as Claire Temple, voicing Billie Lurk in the Dishonored series, or, most famously, portraying the live-action version of Ashoka Tano in the most recent Star Wars television series, you’ve probably heard of her. If there’s one person who can make Judgment Day sound wonderful, it’s Rosario Dawson.

Andre Holland as Malcolm Lee

Kokoro had to be built by someone, and the scientist responsible for it in Terminator Zero, Malcolm Lee, will be voiced by Andre Holland. Andre Holland received plenty of critical acclaim for his appearance in the Oscar-winning film Moonlight, where he portrayed Kevin, but he’s had a healthy career as a TV actor too, where he played roles in The Knick, Castle Rock, and The Eddy. Again, Terminator Zero appears to be his first voice-acting role, but given his extensive television career, he should be able to deliver his talents as the scientist who unwittingly doomed the world while trying to raise a family.

Ann Dowd as The Prophet

Rounding out our major characters is The Prophet, the head of the resistance, who Ann Dowd will play. If you’re a fan of The Handmaid’s Tale, then Dowd’s voice will most certainly sound familiar to you, as she plays Aunt Lydia, a role which earned her an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and two additional nominations. She also received critical acclaim for appearing in the 2021 film Mass, where she played Linda. Horror fans like myself will also recognize her as Joan from Hereditary, the disillusioned disciple of Paimon who leads Toni Collette’s character down a dark and disturbing rabbit hole. If Terminator Zero wanted to cast a talented and authoritative woman as the head of the Resistance, Ann Dowd is a perfect choice for the role.

