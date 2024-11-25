All Mavuika Materials, Kit, and Constellations in Genshin Impact

HoYoverse has officially announced that Mavuika, the 5-Star Pyro Archon, will be a playable character in Genshin Impact. Players were introduced to her in Natlan’s teaser trailer, and she’ll soon be available for pulls. Here’s everything we know about her release, materials, kit, and constellations.

When Will Mavuika Release in Genshin Impact?

Mavuika will debut as a playable character in Genshin Impact Version 5.3, which launches on January 1, 2025. It’s a fitting New Year’s gift for fans. If she’s featured in the first phase of banners, you can pull for her on launch day. Otherwise, the second phase will begin on January 21, 2025.

Talent and Ascension Materials for Mavuika in Genshin Impact

According to beta data from Honeyhunterworld, here’s the list of materials required for Mavuika’s skill ascension:

3x Teachings of Contention

21x Guide to Contention

38x Philosophies of Contention

6x Sentry’s Wooden Whistle

22x Warrior’s Metal Whistle

31x Saurian-Crowned Warrior’s Golden Whistle

6x Unnamed Boss Item (unrevealed)

1x Crown of Insight

1,652,500 Mora

Mavuika has three talents, so fully leveling her will require three times the listed materials.

For Ascending Mavuika, you’ll need the following materials:

168x Withering Purpurbloom

1x Agnidus Agate Sliver

9x Agnidus Agate Fragment

9x Agnidus Agate Chunk

6x Agnidus Agate Gemstone

46x Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core

18x Sentry’s Wooden Whistle

30x Warrior’s Metal Whistle

36x Saurian-Crowned Warrior’s Golden Whistle

420,000 Mora

Mavuika’s Kit in Genshin Impact

Mavuika is a 5-Star Claymore-wielding Pyro character. As an Archon, she has some unique abilities in her kit, which includes the ability to ride a bike in combat. Here’s a summary of her talents:

Normal Attack: Flames Weave Life

Performs up to four consecutive strikes.

Charged Attack: A powerful Severing Splendor strike, consuming stamina.

Plunging Attack: Deals AoE DMG on impact.

Elemental Skill: The Named Moment

Mavuika summons All-Fire Armaments and restores Nightsoul points to their maximum value. She enters the Nightsoul’s Blessing state, during which her attacks deal enhanced Pyro DMG.

Divine Name Unleashed (Tap): Summons Rings of Searing Radiance, which follow the active character and attack nearby enemies.

Summons Rings of Searing Radiance, which follow the active character and attack nearby enemies. Ancient Name Unbound (Hold): Summons the Flamestrider, allowing Mavuika to ride it or glide in mid-air. Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks deal Pyro DMG, including while sprinting.

Elemental Burst: Hour of Burning Skies

Unlike most characters, Mavuika’s Burst relies on Fighting Spirit instead of Energy. She can hit her ult when she has at least 50% Fighting Spirit.

She can get this in two ways: Nearby party members consuming Nightsoul points, or party members’ Normal Attacks, which give Mavuika 1.5 Fighting Spirit every 0.1 second.

With this, Mavuika gets ten Nightsoul points, entering Nightsoul’s Blessing state. She rides the FlameStrider and uses a powerful Sunfell Slice against opponents dealing AoE Pyro DMG and entering the “Crucible of Death and Life” state.

Crucible of Death and Life: This state doesn’t consume Nightsoul points, and Mavuika’s interruption resistance increases. Normal and Charged Attacks of Flamestrider form also increase based on the amount of Fighting Spirit.

Mavuika: Night-Igniting Flame

Now, how to introduce her? The bearer of "Kiongozi," Mavuika, a leader completely worthy of leading the people of Natlan.

Mavuika’s Constellations in Genshin Impact

Here’s what you can expect from Mavuika’s six constellations:

C1: The Night-Lord’s Explication – Increases max Nightsoul points to 120 and boosts Fighting Spirit efficiency by 25%. Grants 40% ATK for 8 seconds after gaining Fighting Spirit.

– Increases max Nightsoul points to 120 and boosts Fighting Spirit efficiency by 25%. Grants 40% ATK for 8 seconds after gaining Fighting Spirit. C2: The Ashen Price – Enhances All-Fire Armaments. Decreases enemy DEF by 20% and boosts attack DMG in Flamestrider form.

– Enhances All-Fire Armaments. Decreases enemy DEF by 20% and boosts attack DMG in Flamestrider form. C3: The Burning Sun – Increases Elemental Burst level by three.

– Increases Elemental Burst level by three. C4: The Leader’s Resolve – Improves passive talent “Kiongozi,” preventing DMG decay after using the Burst.

– Improves passive talent “Kiongozi,” preventing DMG decay after using the Burst. C5: The Meaning of Truth – Increases Elemental Skill level by three.

– Increases Elemental Skill level by three. C6: “Humanity’s Name” Unfettered – Adds massive AoE Pyro DMG boosts to All-Fire Armaments (200%) and Flamestrider (400%) abilities. Gains 80 points when Nightsoul points drop to 5, triggering every 15s when riding the Flamestrider.

And that’s everything to know about Mavuika in Genshin Impact, including her materials, kit, and constellations.

