All Mounts in Dig It & How to Get Them – Roblox

From flying shoes to a straight-up rideable baby yeti, there are various mounts you can get in Dig It to explore the open world faster. Some are unlocked for free in-game, some are bought, and some you get via special events. Here are all mounts in Dig It and how to get them.

All Dig It Mounts Listed

Below, you’ll find a list of all mounts in Dig It and how to get each one. Most of them are obtained by digging them up after collecting copies of all items from a specific zone (Check progress with R). However, some are only obtained through Benson’s Salary Rewards, Robux game passes, or limited events. Note that mounts can also get modifiers once you dig them up. For example, you can get a Hot Pinata and it’ll have the same fiery effect as other Hot items.

Mount How to Get

Supa Fly Shoes Dig up all items in Nookville to finish the collection. Then dig once more to get Supa Fly Shoes.

Rolling Cannon Dig up all items in Piratesburg to finish the collection. Then dig once more to get Rolling Cannon.

Sisyphus Dig up all items on Greek Temple island to finish the collection. Then dig once more to get Sisyphus.

Mini Car Dig up all items in the Badlands to finish the collection. Then dig once more to get Mini Car.

Baby Yeti Dig up all items in Permafrost to finish the collection. Then dig once more to get Baby Yeti.

Pinata Dig up all items on Lunar Clouds to finish the collection. Then dig once more to get Pinata.

Piggy Bank A possible drop from one of the Benson’s Salary Rewards chests.

Snitchy You can buy it in the Shop using Robux.

Biodegradable Boots One of the items in the Starter Pack gamepass that Benson offers after finishing the tutorial.

Flexy Only available in the Early Supporter limited time gamepass.

Elf Only available by opening the Gift of Elves box during the Festive event which ended January 2, 2025.

Those are all mounts in Dig It and how to get them. Stay tuned to The Escapist for more Dig It guides.

