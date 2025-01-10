Forgot password
Image by The Escapist
Category:
Video Games

All Mounts in Dig It & How to Get Them – Roblox

Ride in style!
Image of Gordan Perisic
Gordan Perisic
|

Published: Jan 10, 2025 05:41 am

From flying shoes to a straight-up rideable baby yeti, there are various mounts you can get in Dig It to explore the open world faster. Some are unlocked for free in-game, some are bought, and some you get via special events. Here are all mounts in Dig It and how to get them.

All Dig It Mounts Listed

Below, you’ll find a list of all mounts in Dig It and how to get each one. Most of them are obtained by digging them up after collecting copies of all items from a specific zone (Check progress with R). However, some are only obtained through Benson’s Salary Rewards, Robux game passes, or limited events. Note that mounts can also get modifiers once you dig them up. For example, you can get a Hot Pinata and it’ll have the same fiery effect as other Hot items.

MountHow to Get
supa fly shoes mount dig it roblox
Supa Fly Shoes		Dig up all items in Nookville to finish the collection. Then dig once more to get Supa Fly Shoes.
rolling cannon mount dig it roblox
Rolling Cannon		Dig up all items in Piratesburg to finish the collection. Then dig once more to get Rolling Cannon.
sisyphus mount dig it roblox
Sisyphus		Dig up all items on Greek Temple island to finish the collection. Then dig once more to get Sisyphus.
mini car mount dig it roblox
Mini Car		Dig up all items in the Badlands to finish the collection. Then dig once more to get Mini Car.
baby yeti mount dig it roblox
Baby Yeti		Dig up all items in Permafrost to finish the collection. Then dig once more to get Baby Yeti.
pinata mount dig it roblox
Pinata		Dig up all items on Lunar Clouds to finish the collection. Then dig once more to get Pinata.
piggybank mount dig it roblox
Piggy Bank		A possible drop from one of the Benson’s Salary Rewards chests.
snitchy mount dig it roblox
Snitchy		You can buy it in the Shop using Robux.
biodegradable shoes mount dig it roblox
Biodegradable Boots		One of the items in the Starter Pack gamepass that Benson offers after finishing the tutorial.
flexy mount dig it roblox
Flexy		Only available in the Early Supporter limited time gamepass.
elf mount dig it roblox
Elf		Only available by opening the Gift of Elves box during the Festive event which ended January 2, 2025.

Those are all mounts in Dig It and how to get them. Stay tuned to The Escapist for more Dig It guides.

Author
Gordan loves to dive into the nitty-gritty of roleplaying games whether it be a massive title like Baldur's Gate 3 or a hidden RPG gem on Roblox. You can always find him in the nooks and crannies of multiplayer games searching for secrets. That is when he's not running D&D for his friends.