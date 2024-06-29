All New Character Details for The First Descendant

Nexon has revealed details on three new characters in the run-up to the release of The First Descendant. We have two new Suppots in Enzo and Yujin, while Esimeo brings some heavy-hitting explosive firepower to the mix.

Enzo

Enzo keeps everyone stocked and supplied, as well as adding survivability. Looks to be a great support option for those tougher endgame activities where logistics are as much of a problem as the boss health pool.

Role: Support

Feature: A supporter who uses supply drones. Commands the battlefield by supplying ammo to allies while launching long-range attacks with drones at the same time.

Descendant Attribute: Non-Attribute

Exclusive Equipment/Ability – Inorganic Matter Spatial Awareness Summoning- Enzo’s Arche ability enables him to summon inorganic matter placed in his recognized space to the periphery of his Arche’s range. While it may seem like a near omnipotent ability at first, it has clear limitations. He cannot summon organic matter, and the inorganic matter he can summon consumes his Arche based on their mass, so weapons of a certain level cannot be summoned. However, he virtually can summon an unlimited amount of rounds for tactical squad-use, and for bombing-support drones, that are stored in his exclusive armory.

Passive – Shoot Support Grants Fire Support to allies within an area around Enzo, increasing their max ammo capacity. This efficiency of this effect increases marginally with the number of Enzos in the squad.

Efficiency increases when Enzo disarms the security of the Encrypted Vault, and rewards increase when this happens. Start Supply Summons a Bullet Supplying Device at the designated location. Supplies bullets to allies that approach the Device. The Bullet Supplying Device can be used once by each ally, and disappears when everyone has used it or its duration ends. Explosive Drone Launches an Explosive Drone forward. The Explosive Drone explodes on contact with an enemy or a terrain object, dealing damage. Enhance Combat Suit Summons a Shield Recovery Comms. When the Shield Recovery Comms is first summoned, recovers Enzo’s Energy Shield by a certain amount, then continues to recover the Energy Shield through Enhance Combat Suit effect. Perfect Support Summons a Small Supply Ship to himself and his allies. The Small Supply Ship periodically provides Supply Bullets and grants Perfect Support to allies. The Small Supply Ship attacks enemies in front while it is active, and when the skill ends, it fires a missile forward that causes a big explosion at its destination.

Esiemo

A fun-looking kit that will reward aggressive play. Charge in while doing damage, drop bombs and mines, then cause them all to blow for maixmum impact.

Role: Burst DPS

Feature: A Burst DPS who handles explosives. Attaches bombs to enemies and detonates them at the right opportunity.

Descendant Attribute: Fire

Exclusive Equipment/Ability – Arche Reactive Blast-Proof Suit – In addition to the basic protection that it provides, this suit has the ability to collect chemical particles that Esiemo discharges through various routes and store them in an explosion-ready state. With an enormous capacity cost, it can theoretically wipe out an area the size of Kingston in a single blast. The reason Esiemo can make a name for himself, without being caught in the explosions he creates, is that the Arche particles captured in the suit neutralize all hazardous materials involved in the explosion. It simultaneously offsets the kinetic energy applied to Esiemo.

Passive – Adventurous Habit Drops a bomb on the ground when the shield is completely depleted. Time Bomb Launches a Sticky Bomb forward. The Sticky Bomb attaches to an enemy or terrain feature on contact. Blast Instantly detonates attached bombs. Bomb damage increases with the number of attached bombs. Guided Landmine Places a Guided Landmine at current location. Once placed, the Guided Landmine will fly to an enemy within its detection range and attach to it. Arche Explosion Starts moving forward fast. On collision with an enemy while charging, inflicts Knockback. When the movement ends, deals damage to nearby enemies and removes buffs from them. After the skill ends, Esiemo enters Madness state.

Yujin

Yujin can throw out some useful debuffs to make taking down tough targets easier for the team, while also being a solid healing option from a distance, so you don’t need to dive into danger to help a teammate.

Role: Support

Feature: A healer supporter who uses his select drones to heal allies. He heals allies and grants them beneficial buffs after determining the distance between the allies and him.

Descendant Ability: Non-Attribute

Exclusive Equipment/Ability: Cellular Regeneration Boost Factor Generator – Depending on a Descendant’s own Arche, it is common for normal Arche to increase abilities or immunity. But Yujin’s Arche had no effect on him at all. The healing mechanism in Yujin’s Arche only applied to other people. The Arche was of no help to him. Everyone in the testing lab fell silent for a moment. Yujin was the first to open his mouth. Casually joking this was the reason why he was delicate, he said since he was a doctor, it naturally made sense. However, since he absolutely hated being bothered, Yujin requested the healing device be developed so that he would be bothered less.