All New Pals and Where to Find Them in Palworld

Palworld’s Sakurajima update adds an entirely new island with an assortment of new pals to capture. Here are all the new Pals in Palworld’s Sakurajima DLC and how to get them.

Twenty-one new Pals have been added to Palworld with the Sakurajima update, including elemental variants. They’ll be listed here according to their place in the Paldeck, along with how you can obtain them.

Name Type How to Find Then Bushi Noct Fire/Dark Bushi Noct can be found only on Sakurajima Island and only at night. It exclusively spawns and wanders the middle section of the island, which is wooded or grassy. Katress Ignis Dark/Fire Katress Ignis seems to only spawn in dungeons on Sakurajima Island. Wixen Noct Fire/Dark Wixen Noct can only be found on Sakurajima Island at night. It spawns most commonly in the southern and northern regions of the island, where it’s sandier. Quivern Botan Dragon/Grass Quivern Botan can be found only on Sakurajima Island, both during the day and at night. It’s most common near the branching road to the Cherry Blossom fast travel point, just east of the tower. Helzephyr Lux Dark/Electric Helzephyr Lux can be found only on Sakurajima Island, on the northern beach. It can be found there during the day or night. Menasting Terra Ground Menasting Terra is an Alpha Pal that can be found only on Sakurajima Island. It can be found wandering the desert west of the Sakurajima: Northern Rocky Area fast travel point. Selyne Neutral Selyne can only be found during random meteorite crashes. She doesn’t always appear and will likely be quickly killed by the Syndicate grunts that spawn at the crash site. Because meteorite appearances are so rare, she’s one of the hardest Pals to find and capture. Croajiro Water Croajiro can be found almost anywhere there’s a beach. You can find Croajiro on Sakurajima Island in the wetlands, on Ice Wind Island, on Eastern Wild Island, and on the west side of Sea Breeze Archipelago Island. Lullu Grass Shroomer can be found exclusively on Sakurajima Island, at any time of day. They spawn only in the wetlands on the east side of the island. Shroomer Grass Shroomer can be found exclusively on Sakurajima Island at any time of day. They spawn only in the wetlands on the east side of the island. Shroomer Noct Grass/Dark Shroomer Noct can be found exclusively on Sakurajima Island and only at night. They spawn in the wetlands on the east side of the island. Kikit Ground Kikit can only be found on Sakurajima Island at night. It spawns most commonly in the southern and northern regions of the island where it’s sandier. Sootseer Dark/Fire Sootseer is located in the cemetery on Sakurajima Island. You can find it there only at night. Use the Cemetery on the outskirts of the island waypoint to find it, then walk up and down the trails ‘til you find it. Prixter Dark/Ground Prixter can be located on the northern side of Sakurajima Island. It can be found there at any time of day. Knocklem Ground Knocklem is an Alpha Pal that can be found roaming the ravine that splits the island in two. Yakumo Neutral Yakumo can be located in the central part of Sakurajima Island, generally where the cherry blossom trees are. Dogen Neutral Like Yakumo, Dogen can only be found in the central area of Sakurajima Island, where the cherry blossom trees are. Dazemu Ground Dazemu can be found in two places. It’s most common on Sakujima Island, on the southern sandbar. But it’s also fairly common in the Twilight Dunes. Mimog Neutral Mimog is a mimic Pal that takes on the appearance of chests. Like chests, it randomly spawns around the world. You can’t open it, but you can attack it and try to catch it like a real Pal. However, if you give it a chance, it will sprint away and vanish, so try and catch it fast. Xenovader Dark Like Selyne, Xenovader can only be found during meteorite crashes. It’s much more likely that around four Xenovaders will spawn with each meteorite crash than a Selyne. Blazemut Ryu Fire/Dragon Blazemut Ryu is the latest raid boss to join the fray and can’t be captured. But to encounter it, you’ll need to gather four Blazemut Ryu slabs from the dungeons on Sakurjima Island, combine them at a workbench, then use the summoning altar you’ve created to fight it.

While this is an exhaustive list, it’s possible that there are new breeding combinations and, thus, new sub-elements of Pals that we haven’t discovered. If that’s the case, we’ll update the list as soon as we discover them.

Palworld and the Sakurajima update are available now.

