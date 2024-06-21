One Piece is one of the longest-running anime. The Toei Animation series has aired over 1,000 episodes since 1999 and is ongoing at the time of this writing. With so many episodes, it might be helpful to trim the filler, so here are all confirmed canon episodes of One Piece.

Recommended Videos

All One Piece Canon Episodes, Confirmed

East Blue (Episodes 1-61)

Image via Toei Animation

The first season of the series, which consists of 61 episodes, is titled The East Blue Saga. The humble beginnings of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew are explored in this season, introducing the first few members as well as the Straw Hats’ journey to The Grand Line. This season is the easier one to get through in terms of Canon and filler episodes, and goes as such:

Episodes 1-44: Canon

Episodes 45-47: Mixed Canon & Filler

Episodes 50-51: Filler

Episodes 52-53: Canon

Episodes 54-60: Filler

Episode 61: Mixed Canon/Filler

Alabasta (Episodes 62-135)

The second season of One Piece, titled the Alabasta Saga, contains 74 episodes and explores the first few islands of the Grand Line while the Straw Hats also bring in new members. It’s also in this season that Luffy faces his first big challenge: the Warlord of the Sea, Sir Crocodile.

Episodes 62-67: Canon

Episodes 68-69: Mixed Canon & Filler

Episode 70-92: Canon

Episode 93: Filler

Episode 94-97: Canon

Episode 98-99: Filler

Episode 100: Canon

Episode 101: Mixed Canon & Filler

Episode 102: Filler

Episode 103-130: Canon

Episode 131-135: Filler

Skypeia (Episodes 136-206)

The third season of One Piece is 71 episodes and tells the story of the Skypeia arc from the manga. Skypeia revolved around the Straw Hats learning of and then visiting a Sky Island, only for it to be revealed that the Sky People who live there are under the cruel leadership of a malevolent god.

Episodes 136-143: Filler

Episodes 144-195: Canon

Episodes 196-206: Filler

This season is probably the smoothest in regards to its transition between filler and manga canon episodes. Whereas Albasta had the canon episodes scattered and even some that had filler content in between manga stories, Skypea managed to get its entire story done in a string of episodes. The canon episodes are preceded and followed by filler episodes, making them easy to skip and move on to the next big story arc.

Water 7 (Episodes 207-325)

Screenshot via Viz Media

Water 7 is often considered the best arc of the series. In the longest season yet, this section of the One Piece anime consists of 119 episodes and covers the Long Ring Long Land arc, the Water 7 arc, and the Enies Lobby arc. With so many episodes in this season, here’s a list of what you can skip to get to the adaptation of the manga’s best story arc:

Episodes 207-212: Canon

Episodes 213-216: Filler

Episodes 217-219: Canon

Episode 220-225: Filler

Episode 226: Mixed Canon/Filler

Episodes 227-278: Canon

Episodes 279-283: Filler

Episodes 284-290: Canon

Episodes 291-292: Filler

Episodes 293-302: Canon

Episode 303: Filler

Episodes 304-316: Canon

Episodes 317-319: Filler

Episodes 320-325: Canon

Thriller Bark (Episodes 326-384)

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

The next section of the One Piece anime episodes is the shortest, clocking in at 59 episodes. Despite its shorter length in comparison to Water 7, that doesn’t mean Thriller Bark is without its share of filler. Here are the canon episodes of the Brook Recruitment season:

Episodes 326-336: Filler

Episodes 337-353: Canon

Episode 354: Mixed Canon & Filler

Episode 355-381: Canon

Episode 382-384: Filler

Summit War (Episodes 385-516)

One Piece’s biggest and most explosive season thus far is the sixth one, titled Summit War. With 132 episodes, fans looking to complete their trek through this long-running anime should take their episode skips when they can get them. Here are all the canon episodes, which cover the Sabaody, Amazon Lily, Impel Down, and Summit War arcs:

Episodes 385-405: Canon

Episodes 406-407: Filler

Episodes 408-417: Canon

Episodes 418-420: Filler

Episode 421: Mixed Canon & Filler

Episodes 422-425: Canon

Episodes 426-429: Filler

Episodes 430-452: Canon

Episodes 453-458: Filler

Episodes 459-491: Canon

Episode 492: Filler

Episodes 493-516: Canon

Related: All One Piece Movies, Ranked Worst to Best

Fishman Island (Episodes 517-574)

Image via Toei Animation

The Fishman Island arc of the One Piece anime is, just like the manga, the first-time-skip arc where we get a stronger and more experienced Straw Hat Crew. Their first stop before they enter the New World is Fishman Island, featuring the return of Jinbe and the introduction of the villain Hordy Jones. This is a shorter arc at just 58 episodes, and here are the ones that are canon:

Episodes 517-519: Canon

Episode 520: Mixed Canon & Filler

Episodes 521-541: Canon

Episode 542: Filler

Episodes 543-573: Canon

Episode 574: Mixed Canon & Filler

Punk Hazard (Episodes 575-629)

Screenshot via Toei Animation

At only 54 episodes, Punk Hazard is another short season/story arc, and despite that, the anime still manages to have filler, even starting off the arc with a 4-episode filler arc meant to serve as a tie-in to the then-upcoming movie One Piece: Film Z. Here are the canon episodes:

Episodes 575-578: Filler

Episodes 579-589: Canon

Episode 590: Filler

Episodes 591-625: Canon

Episodes 626-627: Filler

Episodes 628-629: Canon

Dressrosa (Episodes 630-746)

Dressrosa is another lengthy adaptation to the One Piece manga arc of the same name. At 117 episodes, Dressrosa is incredibly epic with its gladiatorial fights and its focus on the Straw Hats’ temporary ally, Trafalgar Law, and his relationship with the long-built-up Warlord Donquixote Doflamingo. The best and worst part of this arc is that there are no filler episodes in this arc. Unfortunately, because of the lack of filler, the pacing of this season is noticeably slower and more drawn out than anything thus far. Here are the episodes you need to power through:

Episodes 630-746: Canon

Episodes 747-750: (Silver Mine Arc is Anime-Only and Filler)

Zou (Episodes 751-782)

Image via Toei Animation

The Mink Tribe “island” of Zou is a short reprieve arc in the anime and manga before the next big story and sees the Straw Hats understand the next big phase of their plane to take down Kaido, an Emperor of the Sea. Here is the canon and mix of canon & filler episodes:

Episode 751: Mixed Canon & Filler

Episode 752-774: Canon

Episode 775: Filler

Episode 776: Canon

Episode 777-778: Mixed Canon & Filler

Episode 779: Canon

Episode 780-782: Filler

Whole Cake Island (Episodes 783-878)

Screenshot via Toei Animation

This arc of the anime and manga sees the Straw Hats split into two different groups. Whole Cake Island focuses on Luffy, Nami, Chopper, Brook, and members of the Mink tribe as they head to the territory of Emperor of the Sea Big Mom to rescue Sanji from a forced wedding. Sanji gets some much-needed development, and here is a list of the canon episodes:

Episodes 783-788: Canon

Episode 789: Mixed Canon & Filler

Episodes 790-802: Canon

Episodes 803: Mixed Canon & Filler

Episodes 804-806: Canon

Episode 807: Mixed Canon & Filler

Episodes 808-878: Canon

Reverie (Episodes 879-891)

Screenshot via Toei Animation

The Reverie arc is the intersection of all the previous arcs, showing characters who had interacted with or been saved by the Straw Hat. All of the episodes in this arc are canon, and being the shortest season of the One Piece anime at 13 episodes, it’s a breeze to get through. Enjoy this prologue to the Wano arc that features engaging world-building before our main characters enter an island cut off from the rest of the world:

Episodes 879-891: Canon

Wano Kuni (Episodes 892-1088)

The Wano Kuni arc of the One Piece anime is made up of a whopping 208 episodes, the longest arc in both the anime and the manga. The adaptation does an impressive job of hardly having any filler, with only six episodes not being a part of the manga canon story material. Here are the list of canon episodes in the Land of Samurai:

Episodes 892-894: Canon

Episodes 895-896: Filler

Episodes 897-906: Canon

Episode 907: Filler

Episodes 908-1028: Canon

Episodes 1029-1030: Filler

Episodes 1031-1083: Canon

Episode 1084: Filler

Episodes 1085-1088: Canon

Egghead Island (Episodes 1089-Current)

Image via Toei Animation

Finally, we find ourselves at the Egghead Island story arc. At the time of this writing, the Egghead Island arc is still currently ongoing in both the anime and the manga. With this most recent arc, you’ll be completely caught up on the One Piece anime, and the best part about it is that all the episodes so far are manga canon. Here are the episodes:

Episodes 1089-1108: Canon

And those are all the One Piece canon episodes, confirmed.

One Piece is available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy