All One Piece Live-Action Season 2 Cast Confirmed

The Straw Hats are back! Netflix’s live-action One Piece show is returning for Season 2, which, given the popularity of the property, seemed inevitable. But which actors are joining Season 2? Here are all the live-action One Piece Season 2 cast members Netflix has confirmed so far.

Every Confirmed One Piece Season 2 Cast Member

Image: Netflix

Many of the One Piece Season 1 cast will be returning, including Iñaki Godoy as Luffy, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Emily Rudd as Nami, Mackenyu as Zoro, Jacob Romero as Usopp, Jeff Ward as Buggy the Clown, Vincent Regan as Vice Admiral Garp, and more. But there are also several new characters joining Season 2. Here’s who’s going to be playing who.

David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3

Season 2 will introduce several agents from the sinister Baroque Works syndicate, including Mr. 3, played by David Dastmalchian. Mr. 3 boasts various wax-based abilities, which isn’t quite as creepy as it sounds. He gains these abilities from eating special fruit; he’s not just pulling it out of his ears. Dastmalchian is a pretty prolific actor, popping up in The Suicide Squad and, more recently, Late Night With the Devil.

Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5

Mr. 5’s abilities, on the other hand, are a bit creepy. He can make any part of his body explode and has explosive snot. Camrus Johnson plays this Baroque Works agent, having previously been Lucius Fox’s son Luke in the CW’s Batwoman.

Clive Russell as Crocus

Crocus is the custodian of the Twin Cape Lighthouse, though he’s more than just your average lighthouse keeper; he’s got a real history. He’s played by Clive Russell, who you may have seen as Brynden “The Blackfish” Tully in Game of Thrones. Or if you’ve played Still Wakes the Deep, he’s the voice behind your abrasive boss, Rennick.

Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine

Baroque’s agents work in pairs, and Miss Valentine is paired with the bogey-wielding Mr. 5. Her ability is to change her weight, becoming heavy as rock or as light as a feather. She’s played by Jazzara Jaslyn, who’s previously featured in Warrior and Lioness.

Related: Supreme Grade Swords in One Piece, Explained

Season 2’s cast also includes Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Callum Kerr as Straw Hat foe Smoker, and many others. Here are all the roles Netflix has revealed so far:

Brogy – Brendan Murray (Raised by Wolves)

– Brendan Murray (Raised by Wolves) Crocus – Clive Russell (Game of Thrones)

– Clive Russell (Game of Thrones) Dalton – Ty Keogh (24 Hours To Live)

– Ty Keogh (24 Hours To Live) Dorry – Werner Coetser (Getroud met rugby)

– Werner Coetser (Getroud met rugby) Miss Valentine – Jazzara Jaslyn (Warrior)

– Jazzara Jaslyn (Warrior) Mr. 3 – David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil)

– David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil) Mr. 5 – Camrus Johnson (Batwoman)

– Camrus Johnson (Batwoman) Mr. 9 – Daniel Lasker (Raised by Wolves)

– Daniel Lasker (Raised by Wolves) Smoker – Callum Kerr (Monarch)

– Callum Kerr (Monarch) Tashigi – Julia Rehwald (Star Wars Young Jedi Adventures)

– Julia Rehwald (Star Wars Young Jedi Adventures) Wapol – Rob Colletti (The Many Saints of Newark)

And those are all the confirmed One Piece live-action Season 2 cast members.

One Piece Season 1 is streaming on Netflix.

