All Patch Notes for Honkai: Star Rail Version 2.5

Coming in with special rewards for this update, Honkai: Star Rail is finally in its 2.5 version, filled with many events, additions and much more you can see sprinkled throughout the huge patch notes. Here are all of the included changes in this update.

Recommended Videos

Honkai: Star Rail 2.5 Version Full Patch Notes Listed

The main addition this time is the three new characters: Feixiao, Lingsha and Moze. We also get a follow-up to the Trailblaze Continuance, linking up to another new event once it’s done. The Divergent Universe is also getting its first relevant update, with even more rewards to get out of it.

1. New Areas

■ Skysplitter

To prepare for the Luminary Wardance, the Xianzhou Luofu has transformed a military battleship into the venue for the competition.

2. New Characters

■ 5-star character Feixiao (The Hunt: Wind)

Feixiao is a damage character who unleashes Ultimates via the Flying Aureus. The team can accumulate Flying Aureus stacks when attacking. Additionally, after an ally launches an attack, Feixiao can launch a follow-up attack on the target.

■ 5-Star character Lingsha (Abundance: Fire)

Lingsha is a healing character who summons an incense beast to support her teammates. When the incense beast takes action, it launches follow-up attacks, restores the entire Party’s HP, and dispels debuffs. Additionally, Lingsha can increase Break DMG taken by enemies.

■ 4-Star character Moze (The Hunt: Lightning)

Moze is a damage character who marks an enemy as “Prey” and causes his teammates to deal Additional DMG on the “Prey” when attacking it. Additionally, Moze also launches follow-up attacks after allies have attacked the “Prey” multiple times.

3. New Light Cones

■ 5-Star “I Venture Forth to Hunt (The Hunt)”

Obtainable through the “Brilliant Fixation” Light Cone Event Warp.

■ 5-Star “Scent Alone Stays True (Abundance)”

Obtainable through the “Brilliant Fixation” Light Cone Event Warp.

■ 4-Star “Shadowed by Night (The Hunt)”

Obtainable through the “Brilliant Fixation” Light Cone Event Warp.

4. New Story

■ Trailblaze Continuance “Xianzhou Luofu — Finest Duel Under the Pristine Blue (II)”

Wolves lurk encircling, and the hunter draws their bow. High above, within the Skysplitter, the Xianzhou Luofu’s Wardance ceremony is about to commence a sanguine competition…

Availability: Permanently available after the Version 2.5 update

Participation Requirement: Trailblaze Level ≥ 21 and completed Trailblaze Continuance “The Xianzhou Luofu — Finest Duel Under the Pristine Blue: Part I”

※ This content can be experienced in advance through the Finality’s Vision function.

※ After V2.5 has concluded, the unlock conditions for Trailblaze Continuance “Finest Duel Under the Pristine Blue” will become: Complete the Trailblaze Mission “Xianzhou Luofu — Obsequies Performed, A Long Road Ahead.”

5. New Events

■ Luminary Wardance

The highly anticipated Luminary Wardance has begun as scheduled, as the courageous from all walks of life make their appearances. However, the star of the show this time isn’t any Xianzhou swordmaster, but a young, red-haired, iron-armed man from the lone city of the winterlands…

Event Period: After the Version 2.5 update – 2024/10/21 03:59:00 (server time)

Requirement: Trailblaze Level ≥ 21

※ This content can be experienced in advance through the Finality’s Vision function.

※ Trailblazers are recommended to experience this content after completing Trailblaze Continuance “The Xianzhou Luofu — Finest Duel Under the Pristine Blue”

■ Festive Revelry

In between the intense and thrilling Luminary Wardance, why not take a break and relax with some traditional Luofu mini-games? Consider it a massage for your brain!

Event Period: 2024/09/30 12:00:00 – 2024/10/21 03:59:00 (server time)

Requirement: Trailblaze Level ≥ 21

※ This content can be experienced in advance through the Finality’s Vision function.

※ Trailblazers are recommended to experience this content after completing Trailblaze Continuance “The Xianzhou Luofu — Finest Duel Under the Pristine Blue”

■ Gift of Comet

On behalf of the Alliance, we offer this small gift on the occasion of the Wardance ceremony, wishing the Astral Express unhindered and safe travels throughout your journey.

During Version 2.5, log in to the game to claim Stellar Jade ×1000, Fuel ×10, and Tears of Dreams ×150!

■ Gift of Odyssey

Log in every day during the event to obtain check-in rewards. Trailblazers can claim Star Rail Special Pass ×10 after checking in for 7 days!

※ Please refer to future announcements for information on other events.

6. Others

■ Enemies

Shadow of “Feixiao,” Borisin Warhead: Hoolay, Opportunistic Provocateur, Daring Diceroller

■ Stage

Echo of War: Inner Beast’s Battlefield

Clear the stage to obtain the new advanced Trace material “Auspice Sliver.”

Divergent Universe: Famished Worker

Successfully challenge the stage to obtain the new Planar Ornaments “Lushaka, the Sunken Seas” and “The Wondrous BananAmusement Park.”

Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Mechwolf

Clear the stage to obtain the new Lightning character Ascension material “Nail of the Beast Coffin.”

Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Gloam

Clear the stage to obtain the new Wind character Ascension material “A Glass of the Besotted Era.”

■ Relic

Planar Ornament “Lushaka, the Sunken Seas”

Planar Ornament “The Wondrous BananAmusement Park”

■ Gameplay

Treasures Lightward: Regular game modes Apocalyptic Shadow, Pure Fiction, and Forgotten Hall: Memory of Chaos will be refreshed alternatively. For more details, see below:

Apocalyptic Shadow: Gamer’s Instigation

2024/9/16 04:00:00 – 2024/10/28 03:59:00 (server time)

When an enemy with Steadfast Safeguard is Weakness Broken, Advance all allies’ actions Forward and recover Skill Points.

Increases the follow-up attack DMG taken by all enemies by 25% and increases Ultimate DMG taken by 15%.

Pure Fiction: Volubility

2024/09/30 04:00:00 – 2024/11/11 03:59:00 (server time)

When allies Break enemy targets’ Weakness, charge Whimsicality. When charged to 6 points, deals a set amount of DMG to random enemies 10 times.

Memory of Chaos: Scalegorge Tidalflow

2024/10/14 04:00:00 – 2024/11/25 03:59:00 (server time)

Enemies have Exo-Toughness and their actions are delayed by 30% when they are Weakness Broken. At the same time, add 1 hit to Memory Turbulence’s Hits Per Action. If the target is an Elite enemy or higher, then additionally add 2 hits, stacking up to 10 hits.

At the start of every Cycle, every Memory Turbulence hit will deal a set amount of DMG to a random enemy target 1 time.

■ Others

Adds the Pets function. Pets can explore the Cosmos with the Trailblazer. In the current version, you can claim the pet Tuskpir by completing the Luminary Wardance event.

Adds Messages for certain characters.

Adds the function to directly enter some Exploratory Excursion stages via the mission guide during mission progress.

Adds new content such as some readable items, data bank entries, Achievements, loading screen texts, and Disks.

Adds system hints when a story trial character joins the team during mission progress.

Adds a switch button to switch to and from the simplified ability description in the Character Details and Character Traces screens.

Adds “Casual Mode” to some story combat stages during mission progress for missions such as Trailblaze Missions, Trailblaze Continuances, and Companion Missions. Trailblazers can select “Casual Mode” to reduce combat difficulty after being defeated or from the story stage challenge entry portal.

“Echo of War” now supports Temporary Early Access. Apart from any “Echo of War” stage newly added in the current version, the stage corresponding to the advanced Trace material required by the current banner’s limited 5-star will be made accessible during the event.

When reviewing Clearance Lineup in Forgotten Hall: Memory of Chaos, Pure Fiction, or Apocalyptic Shadow, Recommended Lineup has been added and made available for review. Recommended Lineups are taken from data from recently active players. Also, you may see whether you own specific characters when viewing these Lineups, or click the “Quick-Deploy” button to deploy the corresponding Lineup.

Some photos have been added to the photo wall in March 7th’s room. Trailblazers can check it out after completing the corresponding Trailblaze Missions.

The friends interface now supports sorting by Friend Added Time. Newly added friends will be marked with a “New” label.

▌Adjustments and Optimizations

■ Characters

Optimizes the attack range of the character Yunli (Destruction: Physical)’s Basic ATK in the overworld.

■ Combat

Optimizes the graphic effect of the character’s official art background when using their Ultimate while playing on certain devices.

■ Gameplay

Divergent Universe: The Human Comedy will add content such as new Equations, Weighted Curios, and Curios, while adjusting the effects of some Equations, Curios, and Blessings. For details, please view the official announcement “Divergent Universe: The Human Comedy Update Details.”

Adjusts the out-of-combat Lineup page in the Divergent Universe and Simulated Universe. The Lineup page will no longer display UI for character HP after the adjustments.

■ Environment Visuals

Adjusts the performance of plants and certain objects in maps.

■ Audio

Adjusts some voice lines of the NPC Moze while progressing the missions.

Adjusts some battle BGM performance.

Adjusts and optimizes some English dialogue voice lines in the Trailblaze Continuance “Xianzhou Luofu — The Quieting of Quillons” and “Xianzhou Luofu — Inquisition to Rectitude.”

Adjusts and optimizes some English dialogue voice lines in the Companion Mission “Swords to Plowshares.”

Adjusts the English voice over for the characters Huohuo (Abundance: Wind) and Firefly (Destruction: Fire)’s combat voice overs and the character Moze (The Hunt: Lightning)’s combat and cutscene voice overs.

Adjusts some English character voice lines for the character Jing Yuan (Erudition: Lightning).

Optimizes some English story voice lines in the Trailblaze Mission “Penacony — And on the Eighth Day.”

Adjusts and optimizes some Japanese voice lines for Saga of Primaveral Blade gameplay mode.

Optimizes some Japanese environmental voice lines in the Shackling Prison map.

Adjusts and optimizes some Korean dialogue voice lines in the Trailblaze Missions “Penacony — And on the Eighth Day,” “Penacony — Life is But a Drifting Dream,” “Penacony — Soldier’s Pay,” and “Penacony — A Thousand Bells at Dawn.”

Optimizes some Korean sound effects in the Companion Mission “Rarely Affectionate (II).”

■ System

Adjusts certain entries’ Unlock Criteria in Tutorials.

Adjusts the display portraits of the enemies “Phantylia the Undying,” “Ten Stonehearts: Aventurine of Stratagems,” and “Stellaron Hunter: Kafka” in certain interfaces.

In “Settings – Social Settings,” the option “Select what Battle Records to showcase” has been removed. Now, Battle Records will automatically display detailed information for Treasures Lightward, Divergent Universe, and Simulated Universe. You can choose whether to “Make public your Trailblazer Profile’s Battle Records” in Social Settings.

Optimizes the Friends’ Battle Records display effect in the “My Friends” screen, and adds the function to interact and view the detailed Stage information.

Optimizes the display of the Survival Index screen. The Calyx (Crimson) and Stagnant Shadow screens now feature new relevant character buttons, which display the characters that require those materials when clicked or tapped on. Additionally, you can adjust the order in which stages are displayed on this page using the sort button in the bottom-right corner. In the Ornament Extraction and Cavern of Corrosion screens, a new “Build Character” button has been added. Selecting a character you wish to build will pin the recommended stages for that character to the top.

Optimizes certain storyline texts’ display time during combat. After optimization, the text display time will not be affected by speeding up the battle.

■ Others

Adjusts the display of stars for some items in the Inventory. This adjustment does not affect the item’s actual effect.

▌Bug Fixes

■ Characters and Enemies

Fixes the issue that ability icons are abnormally displayed when characters’ abilities are not available for use.

Fixes an issue where the character Boothill (The Hunt: Physical) only gains 1 stack of “Pocket Trickshot” when an enemy target is defeated after their Weakness is Broken in certain circumstances.

Fixes the issue where, after the character Yunli (Destruction: Physical) uses her Ultimate while in a certain debuffed state without having activated the Trace “Demon Quell” and becomes afflicted with Outrage, the Parry effect will not be removed in the next ally’s or enemy’s turn.

Fixes the issue where some of the character Firefly (Destruction: Fire)’s in-combat dialogues are not triggered correctly in certain circumstances.

Fixes the issue where the Ultimate button’s UI is abnormal in certain circumstances when the character Firefly (Destruction: Fire) is downed.

Fixes an issue where certain enemy sound effects will be played erroneously during the character Acheron (Nihility: Lightning)’s Ultimate.

Fixes an issue where, under certain Graphics Settings, the water reflection effect displays erroneously during the character Acheron (Nihility: Lightning)’s Ultimate.

Fixes the issue where the character Acheron (Nihility: Lightning)’s Ultimate button UI is abnormal in certain circumstances.

Fixes the issue where the character March 7th (The Hunt: Imaginary) does not trigger her idle animation in the open world.

Fixes the issue where the Follow-up ATK of the character March 7th (The Hunt: Imaginary)’s Eidolon 2 effect does not trigger correctly in certain circumstances.

Fixes the issue where the effect to immediately take action from the character March 7th (The Hunt: Imaginary)’s Talent does not trigger correctly in certain circumstances.

Fixes an issue where certain effects from the Ultimate illustration do not display normally when using “Black Swan (Nihility: Wind)”‘s Ultimate.

Fixes an issue where, under specific resolutions, the weapon model behaves abnormally when the character Blade (Destruction: Wind) uses his Skill.

Fixes an issue where the enemy character model behaves abnormally during the character Luka (Nihility: Physical)’s Ultimate.

Fixes issues with certain character models, visual effects, and movement animations.

Fixes an issue where certain effects were not displayed properly when enemies are afflicted with the Frozen state.

Fixes the issue where some ability sound effects from the enemy “Ten Stonehearts: Aventurine of Stratagems” cannot be played correctly due to having a chance to be abnormally covered by the sound effects of ally characters’ Ultimates.

Fixes the issue where some ability special effects from the enemy “Ten Stonehearts: Aventurine of Stratagems” appear at incorrect locations in certain circumstances.

Fixes the issue where some abilities from the enemies Sableclaw Wolftrooper and Eclipse Wolftrooper are missing their Moon Rage state effect descriptions.

■ Combat

Fixes an issue where, under certain circumstances, the character Gallagher (Abundance: Fire) could not correctly trigger some ability effects from the Light Cone “Perfect Timing (Abundance).”

Fixes an issue where there is a chance that follow-up attacks launched by “Lightning-Lord” and “Numby” have a chance of being abnormally triggered consecutively under certain circumstances in Pure Fiction stages and Special Stages.

Fixes an issue where the battle music does not get replaced by the character Robin (Harmony: Physical)’s “Concerto” state battle music in non-story fights with the enemy The Past, Present, and Eternal Show.

Fixes an issue where under certain circumstances, the character Herta (Erudition: Ice) will abnormally trigger more follow-up attacks when the enemy’s side only has Cirrus.

Fixes an issue where the “Lightning-Lord’s” action value was not displayed on the Action Order.

Fixes an issue where at the end of battle, the sound effects for reaching the stage targets are missing.

Fixes an issue where debuff icons might abnormally appear under the enemy The Past, Present, and Eternal Show’s HP UI.

Fixes an issue when the enemy The Past, Present, and Eternal Show uses their Dance for Synchrony ability, there is a chance that the effects meant to be triggered after your party characters get attacked will not trigger normally under certain circumstances.

■ Missions

Fixes an issue where relaunching the game after exiting during the negotiation with NPC Feixiao in the Trailblaze Continuance “The Xianzhou Luofu — Finest Duel Under the Pristine Blue (Part 1)” would cause the negotiation to immediately be determined as a failed negotiation.

Fixes an issue where you end up following a Trailblaze Mission POV of another character abnormally while your POV is set to the “Trailblazer.”

Fixes an issue where under certain circumstances when editing your Team Lineup during a Trailblaze Mission might cause the game’s progress to become abnormal.

Fixes an issue where NPCs have a chance of not moving as expected in the Trailblaze Mission “Xianzhou Luofu — A Startlement of Fur and Feathers.”

Fixes abnormal performances in certain cinematics.

■ Gameplay

Fixes an issue where some Domain effects were erroneously missed by the Save File when saving a cleared run in Divergent Universe.

Fixes an issue where when you have the Curio “Absolute Failure Prescription” in the Simulated Universe, the character Jingliu (Destruction: Ice) will be unable to enter the “Spectral Transmigration” state under specific circumstances.

Fixes an issue where certain buttons on a controller cannot be used normally in the Blessing selection menu in the Simulated Universe.

Fixes an issue where the special effect of Enhance Blessings has a chance of being abnormally displayed in the Simulated Universe.

Fixes an issue where, in the Planar Ornament Extraction menu, certain sound effects are missing in the Simulated Universe.

Fixes an issue where, when using the Planar Ornament Extraction function and retreat and re-enter the battle under certain circumstances, some Techniques might not trigger in battle.

Fixes an issue where, when entering or exiting the Simulated Universe or Divergent Universe, map and character idle sound effects may be abnormally heard while in the loading menu.

Fixes an issue when Acheron (Nihility: Lightning) uses her Ultimate in Simulated Universe or Divergent Universe, her “Critical Boost” stacks will be abnormal.

Fixes an issue in “Saga of Primaveral Blade” where the debuff Hearty Valley Brew applied to enemies would incorrectly display a negative value.

Fixes an issue where repeatedly triggering a certain dialogue option during the “Clockie: Dreamjoy Memoir” game mode might cause the game’s progress to become abnormal.

Fixes an issue during photography where, under certain circumstances, the mission can be completed before the photo subject enters the frame.

Fixes an issue where using a controller causes operations to function abnormally in certain gameplay modes’ Team Lineup screen.

■ Audio

Fixes certain incorrect English dialogue voice lines during the Trailblaze Continuance “Xianzhou Luofu — From Growls to Grace.”

Fixes an issue where certain voice overs and visuals are inconsistent for the Korean voice over during the Trailblaze Missions “Penacony — The Only Path to Tomorrow.”

■ Environment Visuals

Fixes an issue where, under certain circumstances, interacting with certain NPCs in Scalegorge Waterscape would cause the game to progress abnormally.

Fixes an issue where the actual amount of Consumables expended is incorrect when the “Inventory” is opened while in the Parlor Car and Consumables are used. This issue does not affect the actual amount of Consumables used.

Fixes an issue where, under specific circumstances, visitors on the Express might have their character models superimposed.

■ System

Fixes an issue where the completion requirement description and the actual requirement for the achievement “Eighteen Lordly Trashcans” are inconsistent.

Fixes an issue where the tutorial text is not displayed normally when some “Strategic Training” stages are failed.

Fixes an issue where after using “Filter Scheme” in the “Relic Switch” screen, the rarity of the filtered Relics is not displayed normally.

Fixes an issue where certain “Tutorial” entries are abnormally unlocked.

Fixes an issue where, under certain circumstances, there is a chance that character models behave abnormally after accessing the “Camera” function and selecting “Hide Character.”

Fixes an issue where, when viewing the characters March 7th and the Trailblazer in other players’ Trailblazer Profiles, certain stats of the characters displayed are different from their actual value.

Fixes an issue where certain interfaces are abnormal when using specific operations to enter the “Saga of Primaveral Blade” game mode menu.

Fixes an issue where, under certain circumstances, the readable item “Prescription: Draught of Draconic Surge” cannot be obtained.

Fixes an issue where, after using Support Characters to successfully clear a challenge stage, performing specific operations might cause the Support Characters’ ability and level information to be displayed abnormally.

■ Others

Fixes an issue of certain erroneous combat voice line order for Kafka (Nihility: Lightning) in the data bank.

In-game texts for the 13 languages have been adjusted, optimized, and fixed. These changes do not affect the actual effects. Trailblazers can switch the game language through “Phone — Settings — Language” and view the corresponding changes in the announcement.

Fixes and optimizations in English include the following (they have no impact on the actual in-game effects):

Fixes the descriptions of certain Relic set effects, Light Cone abilities, character abilities, and Eidolon descriptions related to “Percentages.”

Honkai: Star Rail is available for Playstation, Android, iOS and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy