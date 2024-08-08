Pick Your Poison Activities in Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers – Ranked

After a successful round of Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers, you’ll have the chance to “pick your poison”, or partake in a specific activity. Some of these are great, whereas others are a waste of time; find out which you should always aim for.

Pick Your Poison Events in Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers – Ranked

Below, you’ll find my ranking of all of the available Pick Your Poison activities, and what makes them a flop or a fop. As you play through the game yourself, you may find that you enjoy some of these activities more than I did, but here are my thoughts on all of the different activities you can partake in between rounds.

5. Have A Drink

The Have A Drink option is by far my least favorite, especially if you’re already low on health. It’s a great way to get some good cards, but it also comes at a massive disadvantage to players. Here are the options you’ll have:

Beer – On The House Remove a Card Take 3 Damage

Beer & A Shot – 40 Chips Add a Loyalty Card to your deck Remove a card Take 8 Damage

House Special – 65 Chips Add a Loyalty Card with 3 Stamps to your deck Remove a card Take 6 damage



You lose chips, take damage, and have to discard a card, all for a Loyalty card? If you don’t want a Loyalty card, then you just have to discard a card in your deck and take damage. Seems pointless unless you’re further in the game, doesn’t it? The worst part is, if you accidentally select this option, you can’t just leave like you can with other Pick Your Poison events.

4. Counterfeiter

The Counterfeiter is a great option, especially if you’re looking to increase or decrease the value of some of your cards. Sure, this service will be a bit expensive, especially since they will be messing with a particular card in your deck, but the results can be game-changing.

Let’s say you grabbed a card without realizing what it did. The Counterfeiter can change what it does, or increase or lower the overall face value of a standard card in your deck. This can be invaluable, especially if you catch yourself busting often during a match.

3. Shop

The shop is exactly as it sounds; a way to purchase new cards in the middle of a run. Primarily consisting of at least 8 cards, you can browse the wares offered by the shop owner, and get your hands on some fantastic new additions.

Rather than relying on luck in the draw, you can choose as many cards as you would like as long as you’ve got the chips for them. It’s a great way to fine-tune your deck and get some new favorites in the process.

2. Stay A Night

Easily my favorite. Exchange some chips for a chance to restore some health? You can’t go wrong here. With a variety of different rooms to pick from, you can pick and choose the amount of health that you’d like to restore, with the following options being available:

Sleep on Floor – Free Heal 3 HP

Cheap Room – 45 Chips Heal 8 HP A chance of a random card being stolen overnight

Fancy Room – 65 Chips Heal 15 HP



If you’re closing in on the end of a floor, this could be an actual lifesaver for you. Take advantage of the Stay A Night option whenever possible, as it’s one of the best ways to get health back on your side, unless you decide to start a run with the Hearts Deck, or have cards that can restore health.

1. Tarot Reading

At the end of a run, you’ll receive a Tarot Reading. This will grant you an extremely powerful card that will be added to your deck and is easily the best of the bunch. While you may only get one Tarot Reading if your run is bad enough, these Tarot Cards are some of the most powerful that you can acquire, so keep on pushing and adding new cards whenever you can.

While not all of the Pick Your Poison activities in Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers are winners in my eyes, you may see some of these options and fall in love with them. That’s the beauty of a rouge-like; everyone’s experience is going to be just different enough.

Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers is available now on Steam.

