Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is a Soulslike that blends magic, monsters, swordplay and guns.Yes, you can straight up shoot enemies. But should you pre-order it? To help you make that decision, here are all pre-order bonuses and editions for Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn.

Here’s Everything You Get For Pre-Ordering Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is getting a digital release on PC and a physical and digital release on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. You can pre-order it right now, which if you’re ordering digitally with get you.. nothing. Surprisingly, there are no extra items, digital or otherwise, for pre-ordering the game early. Nor are there any retailer-specific pre-order bonuses.

There are some early-bird discount some digital stores. The Steam Store, for example, is offering a 10% discount though that runs until the 25th of July, the week after the game’s release. That’s not much of an incentive to pre-order, but you there you go. Officially, there are no pre-order bonuses. And unofficially? I’ll get to that in a second.

Every Edition of Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

There are two editions of Flintlock which are as follows.

Standard Edition (Digital and Physical) – $39.99

Contains:

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn game.

Deluxe Edition (Digital and Physical) – $44.99 digital, $49.99 physical

Contains:

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn game

Noble Outfit

Champions Outfit

Vanguard Outfit

Digital Soundtrack (physical editions only)

Digital Artbook (physical editions only)

Strangely, only the physical Deluxe Edition seems to come with a digital artbook and soundtrack. The digital Deluxe Editions only have those three outfits, which also include weapon skins. Also, virtually every retailer is selling physical copies of the Deluxe Edition.

It appears that while there’s no official pre-order bonus, the first wave of physical copies are all going to be Deluxe Editions. There’s no option to buy a cheaper Standard Edition, suggesting that these are being sold at Standard Edition prices.

So, while there are no specific pre-order bonuses for Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, ordering a physical copy will, currently, get you the Deluxe Edition.

