All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions For Civilization 7

Civilization 7 is set to release in 2025, and you can pre-order this 4X strategy game anytime before then. But should you? To help you make the right choice, here are all pre-order bonuses and editions for Civilization 7.

All Pre-Order Bonuses For Civilization 7

Civilization 7 arrives on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC on February 11th 2024. However, pre-orders are open now and if you’re ordering five months early you’d reasonably expect a pre-order bonus.

The good news is there is a pre-order bonus. The bad news is it’s only a bonus if you’re ordering the standard edition of the game. Pre-order Civilization 7’s standard edition digitally and you get this content:

Tecumseh and Shawnee Pack

That content adds in a new civilization, the Shawnee and their leader, Tecumseh. He has a unique ability that (via Xbox) “.. increases food, production, and combat strength based on the number of allied city-states”.

I’d expect this to come with the physical edition as well but, at the time of writing, none of the store listings mention it specifically.

The Deluxe Edition and Founder’s Edition have the Tecumseh and Shawnee Pack included as standard. However, there is still a pre-order bonus of sorts. Order those editions, and you get to play the game on February 6th, 2025, five days before its general release.

All Editions for Civilization 7

There are a total of four Civilization 7 editions, including a snazzy but expensive Collector’s Edition. Here’s what you get with each.

Civilization 7 Standard Edition ($69.99)

Available physically on console and digitally on console and PC, this edition contains the following:

Base game

Tecumseh and Shawnee Pack (pre-order bonus)

Civilization 7 Deluxe Edition ($99.99)

Available digitally on PC and console, this edition gives you the following content:

Base game

Early Access – play the game early on February 6th, 2025

Tecumseh and Shawnee Pack

Crossroads of the World Collection, with post-launch content featuring 2 new leaders, 4 new civilizations, 4 new wonders, a special cosmetic bonus, and more!

Deluxe Content Pack, which includes: 2 leader persona, 4 profile customization, 1 alternate scout skin

Civilization 7 Founders Edition ($129.99)

Available digitally on PC and console, this edition includes:

Base game

Early Access – play the game up to 5 days early on February 6th, 2025

Tecumseh and Shawnee Pack

Crossroads of the World Collection, with post-launch content featuring 2 new leaders, 4 new civilizations, 4 new wonders, a special cosmetic bonus, and more

Right to Rule Collection, with post-launch content featuring 2 new leaders, 4 new civilizations, 4 new wonders, a special cosmetic bonus, and more!*

Deluxe Content Pack, which includes: 2 leader persona, 4 profile customizations, 1 alternate scout skin

Founders Content Pack, which includes: 4 profile customizations, 1 fog of war tile set, 1 Founders palace skin

Civilization 7 Collector’s Edition (£260)

This version is available from FinalBossBundle and comes in two flavours. There’s a version with a PC code for the Founder’s Edition of Civilization 7 (priced at £260) and a version without the game, (priced at £140). The site lists prices in GBP, but ships globally.

Aside from the game, if you choose to buy that edition, you get:

“The Passage of Time” Decorative Clock

Scout Figure

Logo Pin

Challenge Coin

Civilization Postcards

High-Quality Art Print

Yield Icon Patch Set

The Passage of Time clock is by far the coolest piece in this edition and, going by the website, it’s a working clock. And those are all pre-order bonuses and editions for Civilization 7.

