Image Credit: Bethesda
The cast of Fantasian Neo Dimension
Category:
Guides
Video Games

All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions For Fantasian Neo Dimension

Image of Jesse Lab
Jesse Lab
|

Published: Sep 26, 2024 05:28 am

Hironobu Sakaguchi is considered to be the godfather of modern JRPGs, and his latest game, Fantasian Neo Dimension, is finally leaving Apple Arcade and heading to consoles! Here’s everything you need to know if you want to pre-order it!

All Fantasian Neo Dimension Pre-Orders & Editions

For those looking to pick up Fantasian Neo Dimension when it releases on December 5, 2024, there are two different versions you can pick up – the digital and the physical version. The digital version of the game will release on the Nintendo Switch, both PS4 and PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and on Steam. There are physical versions of the game, but those versions are only being released for the Nintendo Switch and the PS5. If you want the game on any other system, digital is your only option. 

VersionPricePlatforms
Digital$50Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam
Physical
$50		Switch, PS5

From the looks of it, there’s no difference between what’s included in the physical and digital versions, so it mostly comes down to preference. Both versions will retail for $50, which is a refreshing price. It’s weird to think how $50 is considered a budget game now when that used to be the standard game price decades ago, but it’s nice just to see a beautifully crafted JRPG with a more affordable price.

As for pre-order bonuses, regardless of which version you decide to pick up, you’ll receive an in-game item called a Vibran Secret Stone, which is an accessory that allows the wearer to gain more experience points. From a cursory glance, most storefronts mention that this item can be acquired in-game at a later point, and it could potentially be made available for purchase at a later date, so if you decide not to pre-order the game, it’s not the end of the world. It really just helps make some of the early hours of the game easier, which is a nice benefit for time-conscious gamers.

And that’s everything you need to know about Fantasian Neo Dimension’s pre-order bonuses and editions!

Fantasian

