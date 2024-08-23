All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Medieval action-RPG Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 drops early next year, with the return of Henry and his quest for vengeance. But while the game doesn’t arrive until February, you can pre-order it right now. Here are all the pre-order bonuses and editions for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Recommended Videos

Every Pre-Order Bonus for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC this February 11th. You’ll be stepping into the shoes of Henry, whose family was slaughtered in a conflict he had zero interest in. And if you were so hooked on the original that you’re willing to put your money down in advance, here are the pre-order bonuses. You’ll get:

The Lion’s Crest bonus quest

That’s it – there’s just one pre-order bonus, but it’s meatier than some we’ve seen. Developer Warhorse Studios boasts it’s a “unique questline”. If you complete the quest the game “… will reward you with the armour and weapon set of the famous Knight Brunswick.”

So, it’s basically a new weapon and armor but you’re having to put in a little work in to get it. And if it’s more story you’re after, the Gold Edition of the game has more in that department.

Every Edition of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

There are three editions of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, including a Collector’s Edition. This is what you’ll get with each and how much it’ll set you back.

Standard edition ($69.99)

Available physically on console and digitally on console and PC, this edition gets you:

Base game

The Lion’s Crest bonus quest (pre-order only)

Gold edition ($89.99)

Available digitally on PC and console and physically on console, this is what’s included in this Gold edition.

Base game

The Lion’s Crest bonus quest (pre-order only)

Gallant Huntsman’s Kit

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Expansion Pass

There’s an extra outfit included but what you’re really paying for is the Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 expansion pass. Warhorse hasn’t said much about what the expansion entails, but the DLC for Kingdom Come: Deliverance was fairly engaging so hopefully it’ll be worth the extra $20.

Collector’s Edition ($199.99)

Sure, digital content is fine but if you want physical goodies, it’s the Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Collector’s Edition you need. This edition, available physically on console, will set you back nearly $200, but it has some cool goodies including an awesome statue of Henry on his horse.

This edition appears to be GameStop exclusive in the US, and Amazon exclusive in the UK. Naturally, copies will end up on eBay at ridiculous prices but, at the time of writing, you can still pre-order it through official retailers. Here’s what’s included with this edition:

Base game

The Lion’s Crest bonus quest (pre-order only)

Gallant Huntsman’s Kit

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Expansion Pass

12-inch-tall statue of Henry and Pebbles

Exclusive “Alley of Kuttenberg” full-color, hand-cut, cloth map

Coats of Valor enamel pin set

“Letter of Hope” replica of an in-game letter

The King’s Rebels collectible six card set, detailing the game’s heroes.

Those last five items are all physical goodies, with the statue being by far the most impressive. And all of that comes in a cool-looking box. Whether it’s worth the extra $110 or not depends upon how much of a fan you are, but I’m sorely tempted by that statue.

And those are all the pre-order bonuses and editions for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Now if only something would happen with that live action Kingdom Come: Deliverance adaptation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy