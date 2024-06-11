All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for Life Is Strange: Double Exposure

After several other Max Caulfield-free games, Life is Strange’s original protagonist is back. But should you pre-order this dimension-hopping adventure? To help you decide, here’s every pre-order bonus and edition for Life is Strange: Double Exposure.
Life is Strange: Double Exposure was announced at this year’s Summer Game Fest and, a little surprisingly, it’s being developed by Deck Nine Games. I’d have though Don’t Nod would be the ones to revisit Max. But Deck Nine has handled many of the other Life is Strange follow-ups, so Max’s new adventure is in good hands.
If you’re similarly encouraged, then you might want to pre-order Max’s new adventure, which sees her saving, or attempting to save, the life of a murdered friend. Here’s what you’ll get if you do pre-order this adventure which, so far, is just available digitally.
Life is Strange: Double Exposure Pre-Order Bonuses
Life is Strange: Double Exposure arrives on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC this October 29th, with a Switch release coming later. It’s getting a physical and digital release, but there’s actually very little in the way of pre-order bonuses.
The only real pre-order bonus is that if you order the Ultimate Edition of the game, you can play Chapters 1 and 2 two weeks early. That’s not to say the game is being release episodically, everyone else will get all the episodes all at once, just two weeks later. But at least it’s better than the 72 hours early access some publishers are offering.
Life is Strange: Double Exposure Editions
But, while there’s only one real pre-order bonus, there are four editions to choose from, including a Collector’s Edition that won’t set you back $200, though there’s a reason it’s cheap. Here’s what’s available:
Standard Edition ($49.99)
Available digitally and physically, this gets you the base game and nothing else.
Deluxe Edition ($59.99)
Available digitally only, this edition includes:
- Base game
- Spooky Outfits Pack
- Decades Outfits Pack
Ultimate Edition ($79.99)
Available digitally only, this edition includes:
- Base game
- Spooky Outfits Pack
- Decades Outfits Pack
- Final Fantasy VII Outfit Pack
- Fan Favourite Outfit Pack
- Paw Prints Outfit Pack
- Exclusive Cat Content
Life is Strange: Double Exposure Collector’s Edition ($59.99)
This physical edition is only available from Square Enix’s online store and includes:
- 12” Vinyl Soundtrack
- 32pp Mini Hardcover Artbook
- 4x Double-Sided 12” Artcards
- Max’s Owl Pin Replica
You might have noticed something missing there, and you’re right. This Collector’s Edition does not come with the game, at all. So you’ll have to purchase it separately, which explains why this edition isn’t pushing $100+
