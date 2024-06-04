After a significant delay and a slight name change, STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is on course for a September 2024 release. But should you pre-order it now or wait? To help you decide, here are all pre-order bonuses and editions for STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for STALKER. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl releases on PC and Xbox Series X|S in September. Microsoft hasn’t yet opened up Xbox digital pre-orders, but they’ll be the same as on the PC:

STALKER 2 Pre-Order Bonuses

Here’s what you’ll get for pre-ordering the game:

Extended campfire content (more tunes and so on)

Exclusive weapon skin

Exclusive armor skin

“Early Bird” multiplayer badge.

That last one doesn’t entitle you to play the game early, as with some games – it’s just a badge you can have in multiplayer. But, on the plus side, you’re not being charged $30 extra to play the game three days early.

All STALKER 2 Editions

There’s are many different STALKER 2 editions to choose from, including a snazzy collector’s edition. What you get depends on whether you order a physical or digital edition. Here’s what’s on offer:

Standard Digital Edition – ($59.99)

This includes:

Base Game

Pre-order Bonuses

Steam-exclusive bonus items (dynamic theme, animated avatar, avatar frame) – Steam Store only

Deluxe Digital Edition ($79.99)

Digital only, the deluxe edition includes:

Base Game

Pre-order Bonuses

Steam-exclusive bonus items (dynamic theme, animated avatar, avatar frame) – Steam Store only

Special Extra Quest

Digital Artbook

Official Soundtrack

1 Costume, 3 Weapon skins (singleplayer)

2 Costumes, 3 Weapon skins (multiplayer)

Ultimate Digital Edition ($109.99)

Base Game

Pre-order Bonuses

Steam-exclusive bonus items (dynamic theme, animated avatar, avatar frame) – Steam Store only

Special Extra Quest

Digital Artbook

Official Soundtrack

1 Costume, 3 Weapon skins (singleplayer)

2 Costumes, 3 Weapon skins (multiplayer)

2 Story Expansions

Season Pass

The story expansions are distinct from the other season pass content, though developer GSC Game World hasn’t confirmed if the story expansion will be available at release or if you’ll have to wait. It may be that the story expansions are just that, while the season pass content adds additional features, such as a horde mode.

Standard Physical Edition ($59.99)

Base Game

Pre-order Bonuses

Steelbook

Letter From Developers

Souvenir Zone Permit

Sticker Pack

All the physical editions contain some kind of cool trinket. The “Zone Permit” sounds particularly cool, especially if you’re planning on cosplaying as a Stalker.

Deluxe Physical Edition ($79.99)

Base Game

Pre-order Bonuses

Steelbook

Letter From Developers

Souvenir Zone Permit

Sticker Pack

Zone Map

Poster

Faction Patches

Military Token

Keychain (Multi-tool) with Fire Starter

Collector’s Physical Edition ($179.99)

Base Game

Pre-order Bonuses

Steelbook

Letter From Developers

Souvenir Zone Permit

Sticker Pack

Zone Map

Poster

Faction Patches

Military Token

Keychain (Multi-tool) with Fire Starter

Art Book

Stalker Figurine

Ultimate Physical Edition ($379.99)

Base Game

Pre-order Bonuses

Steelbook

Letter From Developers

Souvenir Zone Permit

Sticker Pack

Zone Map

Poster

Faction Patches

Military Token

Keychain (Multi-tool) with Fire Starter

Art Book

Stalker Figurine

Artefact Container Lamp

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Backpack

The $379.99 physical Ultimate Edition of STALKER 2 adds an “Arfefact Container Lamp” and a backpack. Again, the backpack could be cool for cosplay purposes, though it’ll also depend on what material it’s made of. Even if you didn’t get burned, chances are you’ve heard of the Fallout 76 canvas bag controversy, so let’s hope this is a proper, halfway-hardy backpack.

And those are all pre-order bonuses and editions for STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl releases on Sep. 5, 2024.

