Stalker 2, a bald-headed man wearing protective armour, in a darkened room.
Category:
Video Games

All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: Jun 4, 2024 07:50 am

After a significant delay and a slight name change, STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is on course for a September 2024 release. But should you pre-order it now or wait? To help you decide, here are all pre-order bonuses and editions for STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

Recommended Videos

All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for STALKER. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl releases on PC and Xbox Series X|S in September. Microsoft hasn’t yet opened up Xbox digital pre-orders, but they’ll be the same as on the PC:

STALKER 2 Pre-Order Bonuses

Here’s what you’ll get for pre-ordering the game:

  • Extended campfire content (more tunes and so on)
  • Exclusive weapon skin
  • Exclusive armor skin
  • “Early Bird” multiplayer badge.

That last one doesn’t entitle you to play the game early, as with some games – it’s just a badge you can have in multiplayer. But, on the plus side, you’re not being charged $30 extra to play the game three days early.

Related: All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for Silent Hill 2

All STALKER 2 Editions

The different Stalker 2 editions, Standard, Deluxe and Ultimate, displayed in a green, blue and orange case.

There’s are many different STALKER 2 editions to choose from, including a snazzy collector’s edition. What you get depends on whether you order a physical or digital edition. Here’s what’s on offer:

Standard Digital Edition – ($59.99)

This includes:

  • Base Game
  • Pre-order Bonuses
  • Steam-exclusive bonus items (dynamic theme, animated avatar, avatar frame) – Steam Store only

Deluxe Digital Edition ($79.99)

Digital only, the deluxe edition includes:

  • Base Game
  • Pre-order Bonuses
  • Steam-exclusive bonus items (dynamic theme, animated avatar, avatar frame) – Steam Store only
  • Special Extra Quest
  • Digital Artbook
  • Official Soundtrack
  • 1 Costume, 3 Weapon skins (singleplayer)
  • 2 Costumes, 3 Weapon skins (multiplayer)

Ultimate Digital Edition ($109.99)

  • Base Game
  • Pre-order Bonuses
  • Steam-exclusive bonus items (dynamic theme, animated avatar, avatar frame) – Steam Store only
  • Special Extra Quest
  • Digital Artbook
  • Official Soundtrack
  • 1 Costume, 3 Weapon skins (singleplayer)
  • 2 Costumes, 3 Weapon skins (multiplayer)
  • 2 Story Expansions
  • Season Pass

The story expansions are distinct from the other season pass content, though developer GSC Game World hasn’t confirmed if the story expansion will be available at release or if you’ll have to wait. It may be that the story expansions are just that, while the season pass content adds additional features, such as a horde mode.

The four physical editions of Stalker 2.

Standard Physical Edition ($59.99)

  • Base Game
  • Pre-order Bonuses
  • Steelbook
  • Letter From Developers
  • Souvenir Zone Permit
  • Sticker Pack

All the physical editions contain some kind of cool trinket. The “Zone Permit” sounds particularly cool, especially if you’re planning on cosplaying as a Stalker.

Deluxe Physical Edition ($79.99)

  • Base Game
  • Pre-order Bonuses
  • Steelbook
  • Letter From Developers
  • Souvenir Zone Permit
  • Sticker Pack
  • Zone Map
  • Poster
  • Faction Patches
  • Military Token
  • Keychain (Multi-tool) with Fire Starter

Collector’s Physical Edition ($179.99)

  • Base Game
  • Pre-order Bonuses
  • Steelbook
  • Letter From Developers
  • Souvenir Zone Permit
  • Sticker Pack
  • Zone Map
  • Poster
  • Faction Patches
  • Military Token
  • Keychain (Multi-tool) with Fire Starter
  • Art Book
  • Stalker Figurine

Ultimate Physical Edition ($379.99)

  • Base Game
  • Pre-order Bonuses
  • Steelbook
  • Letter From Developers
  • Souvenir Zone Permit
  • Sticker Pack
  • Zone Map
  • Poster
  • Faction Patches
  • Military Token
  • Keychain (Multi-tool) with Fire Starter
  • Art Book
  • Stalker Figurine
  • Artefact Container Lamp
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Backpack

The $379.99 physical Ultimate Edition of STALKER 2 adds an “Arfefact Container Lamp” and a backpack. Again, the backpack could be cool for cosplay purposes, though it’ll also depend on what material it’s made of. Even if you didn’t get burned, chances are you’ve heard of the Fallout 76 canvas bag controversy, so let’s hope this is a proper, halfway-hardy backpack.

And those are all pre-order bonuses and editions for STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl releases on Sep. 5, 2024.

Post Tag:
STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Puzzles and Survival Codes (June 2024)
Puzzles and Survival Official Artwork
Puzzles and Survival Official Artwork
Puzzles and Survival Official Artwork
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Puzzles and Survival Codes (June 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Jun 4, 2024
Read Article Wuthering Waves [WuWa] Codes (June 2024)
Wuthering Waves Official Anke art
Wuthering Waves Official Anke art
Wuthering Waves Official Anke art
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Wuthering Waves [WuWa] Codes (June 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Jun 4, 2024
Read Article Destiny 2: How to get Red Death Reformed (and Catalyst)
The key art for Destiny 2 The Final Shape. It shows three Guardians from the game against a red background featuring flying pyramids and a volcano with lightning shooting out of its cone.
The key art for Destiny 2 The Final Shape. It shows three Guardians from the game against a red background featuring flying pyramids and a volcano with lightning shooting out of its cone.
The key art for Destiny 2 The Final Shape. It shows three Guardians from the game against a red background featuring flying pyramids and a volcano with lightning shooting out of its cone.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Destiny 2: How to get Red Death Reformed (and Catalyst)
Aidan O'Brien Aidan O'Brien Jun 4, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Puzzles and Survival Codes (June 2024)
Puzzles and Survival Official Artwork
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Puzzles and Survival Codes (June 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Jun 4, 2024
Read Article Wuthering Waves [WuWa] Codes (June 2024)
Wuthering Waves Official Anke art
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Wuthering Waves [WuWa] Codes (June 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Jun 4, 2024
Read Article Destiny 2: How to get Red Death Reformed (and Catalyst)
The key art for Destiny 2 The Final Shape. It shows three Guardians from the game against a red background featuring flying pyramids and a volcano with lightning shooting out of its cone.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Destiny 2: How to get Red Death Reformed (and Catalyst)
Aidan O'Brien Aidan O'Brien Jun 4, 2024
Author
Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.