All Rewards in FFXIV Moonfire Faire Event (2024) Listed

The yearly Moonfire Faire event is back in FFXIV, complete with its famous jumping puzzle and a whole new list of exclusive rewards for its 2024 iteration. Here’s everything you can get by participating in this year’s festival.

How to Access the Moonfire Faire

The Moonfaire Faire will be held in FFXIV from August 8 until August 26 at 7:59 AM (PDT). You can start the event by speaking with Mayamu Moyaru in Limsa Lominsa Upper Decks (X:11.5, Y:13.8), next to The Aftcastle aetheryte. Accept the quest “Fire Red, Beast Green”, which will take you to Eastern La Noscea to complete a quest about locating and calming down a lost pet Cactuar. You also get a follow-up quest in “Festival Fan Frenzy” to finish the lost Cactuar incident.

Screenshot by The Escapist.

You’ll also be presented with the thematic Eorzean Nimble Warrior challenge, an optional jumping puzzle section only available during the event. While there’s nothing to gain from it aside from fame and glory, you can challenge yourself to get to the top of one of the game’s longest and most unforgiving jumping puzzles, so good luck!

All Moonfire Faire (2024) Rewards in FFXIV

Completing the first lost Cactuar quest rewards you with the Uchiwasshoi emote, while the second gets you the Summer Biggest Fan achievement. These are limited-time rewards, and the emote will eventually only be available through the Online Store, so don’t miss the chance to grab it for free now!

You can also buy some special festive items with the Moonfire Faire Vendor in Eastern La Noscea (X:36.1, Y:26.8), which include:

Storm Tracer

Flame Tracer

Serpent Tracer

Lominsan Sparkler

Gridanian Sparkler

Ul’dahn Sparkler

Bombard Bloom

Pinwheel

Bouncing Bomb Balloon (Furnish)

Screenshot by The Escapist.

The Furnish item will also be only available through the Store later, so grab one just to be safe! Even if you prefer combat content to housing, you never know when your priorities could change.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail is available now.

