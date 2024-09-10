Image Credit: Bethesda
Image Source: GameScience
Guides
Video Games

All Secret Trophies & Achievements in Black Myth: Wukong & How To Get Them

Image of Patrick Souza
Patrick Souza
|

Published: Sep 10, 2024 02:14 pm

Your journey in Black Myth: Wukong is an arduous one, and it can be even harder if you keep pushing to find out all of the secret achievements the game has to offer. Here’s how you can get all of the Trophies and secret achievements in the game.

How To Get All Secret Trophies in Black Myth: Wukong

There are 36 Trophies available in Black Myth: Wukong. Many of the achievements are related to boss fights or other story events, so they’ll be hard to miss. However, some of them require doing multiple playthroughs, so get ready for a long journey.

TrophyDescriptionHow To Unlock
Home is BehindThe old monkey has told his tale. Onward you must go.Finish the Prologue.
A Spark of ThoughtNothing sparks your talents more than a spark of thought.Unlock a skill in the skill tree.
Brew of BraveryFresh brew in an old cask. May it stir a great task!Equip the Gourd Soak for the first time.
Creative ConcoctionTonics are well and good, but not to be wolfed like food!Craft a medicine.
Happy HarvestFields kept trim leave time to skim.Harvest your seeds from Chen Loong in Zodiac Village for the first time.
Pound and Perfect“Through fire, armor is refined; through trials, strength is defined.”Upgrade your armor in Zodiac Village for the first time.
Blazing Black WindOf all things to learn, you chose to play with fire?Defeat Black Bear Guai.
Temple of TaintNow at an end is the elder’s long wait for the journeyer.Defeat the secret boss (Elden Jinchi) in Chapter 1.
A Great GustThere will be more sages if their maker still engages.Defeat Yellow Wind Sage in Chapter 2.
Shifting SandsThe beetle came with drumbeats’ call, and left with waves’ gentle fall.Defeat the secret boss (Fuban) in Chapter 2.
Nifty NonsenseThe fat monk failed, for he spoke too much.Defeat Yellowbrow in Chapter 3.
Behold the BetrayalMore eyes do not see more than the mortal trifles.Defeat the Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master.
The Cockerel CrowedLong and short, far and near, each span has its year.Defeat the Duskveil.
Flaming FuryThe golden child brought fire and smoke; when they cleared, the family broke.Defeat Yaksha King in Chapter 5.
Frost and FlameThe merging of ice and fire, swift and severe.Defeat the secret boss (Bishui Golden-Eyed Beast) in Chapter 5
Meet the Match“Let go of him, and you let go of all.”Complete the secret ending.
A Duel of DestinyTwo minds’ long fray leaves but one to stay.Complete the normal ending.
The Clamor of FrogsSix frogs, six skills—how intriguing!Kill all six frog bosses in each chapter.
The Sire and Soons“For what deed, must the four waters they governed roam free?”Defeat the four hidden Loon bosses.
Always AccompaniedHow odd to encounter this old man at every corner!Maximize your Gourd.
Urge Unfulfilled“With my life I’ll repay the title he gave me!”Obtain the Dark Thunder Transformation Spell.
Six Senses SecuredAfter all that strife and struggle, what’s truly been gained?Fight Erlang, the Sacred Divinity in New Game+.
Portraits PerfectedHumans, beasts, yaoguais, and the Bodhisattvas. All recorded and noted.Complete all Journal entries.
Treasure Trove“All the four vessels now belong to me!”Collect the four Vessels.
Master of MagicAll spells we know are derived from the same source.Collect all spells in a playthrough and start New Game+.
Guardian of GearYou are fully fitted. Now, swing that staff and fight!Obtain the Jingubang in Chapter 6.
A Curious CollectionEvery rare wonder the world can offer, collected and kept.Collect all Curios.
Medicine Meal“Here, have it, have it all.”Collect all Celestial Pills.
Staffs and SpearsA walking vault of arms you have become!Collect all Weapons (including those in New Game+).
Mantled with MightShoes on feet, hat on head, embroidered shirt, Daoist robe—free as can be, doing as you please!Obtain all Armor Pieces.
Fickle FormsTransformations and Spirit Skills, you have mastered them all!Unlock all Spirit Skills and Transformation Spells.
Brewer’s BountyWhat to drink, how to drink, and above all, who to drink with.Unlock all Gourds, Drinks and Soaks.
Page Preserver“All the tattered pages can now be compiled in full.”Collect all Formulas, including those in New Game+.
Seeds to SowTake more as fruit as your plants take root.Collect all seeds.
Scenic SeekerThe most marvelous places for meditation have all met your gaze.Find all Meditation spots.
Final FulfillmentEach ordeal paves your path to what you are meant to be.Collect all achievements in Black Myth: Wukong.
Wukong sits low in a fighting stance while a boss prepares to strike him with a flaming staff in Black Myth: Wukong
Image Source: GameScience

Related: How To Get the Fireproof Mantle in Black Myth: Wukong

Many of the secret trophies in Black Myth: Wukong require you to play through the game more than once. A single New Game+ should be enough to collect all materials needed for items, but if you miss some of them, you’ll need to have a third playthrough, so be careful.

Black Myth: Wukong is available for Playstation 5 and PC.

Black Myth: Wukong
Author
Patrick is a Staff Writer for The Escapist and has also contributed to Prima Games. Interested in writing about games ever since he left college, he intends to keep this passion burning as long as he can. Diligently ignores his ever-growing backlog to keep raiding in Final Fantasy XIV, exploring in Genshin Impact or replaying some of his favorite RPGs from time to time. Loves tackling hard challenges in games, but his cats are still the hardest bosses he could ask for.