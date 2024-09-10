All Secret Trophies & Achievements in Black Myth: Wukong & How To Get Them

Your journey in Black Myth: Wukong is an arduous one, and it can be even harder if you keep pushing to find out all of the secret achievements the game has to offer. Here’s how you can get all of the Trophies and secret achievements in the game.

How To Get All Secret Trophies in Black Myth: Wukong

There are 36 Trophies available in Black Myth: Wukong. Many of the achievements are related to boss fights or other story events, so they’ll be hard to miss. However, some of them require doing multiple playthroughs, so get ready for a long journey.

Trophy Description How To Unlock Home is Behind The old monkey has told his tale. Onward you must go. Finish the Prologue. A Spark of Thought Nothing sparks your talents more than a spark of thought. Unlock a skill in the skill tree. Brew of Bravery Fresh brew in an old cask. May it stir a great task! Equip the Gourd Soak for the first time. Creative Concoction Tonics are well and good, but not to be wolfed like food! Craft a medicine. Happy Harvest Fields kept trim leave time to skim. Harvest your seeds from Chen Loong in Zodiac Village for the first time. Pound and Perfect “Through fire, armor is refined; through trials, strength is defined.” Upgrade your armor in Zodiac Village for the first time. Blazing Black Wind Of all things to learn, you chose to play with fire? Defeat Black Bear Guai. Temple of Taint Now at an end is the elder’s long wait for the journeyer. Defeat the secret boss (Elden Jinchi) in Chapter 1. A Great Gust There will be more sages if their maker still engages. Defeat Yellow Wind Sage in Chapter 2. Shifting Sands The beetle came with drumbeats’ call, and left with waves’ gentle fall. Defeat the secret boss (Fuban) in Chapter 2. Nifty Nonsense The fat monk failed, for he spoke too much. Defeat Yellowbrow in Chapter 3. Behold the Betrayal More eyes do not see more than the mortal trifles. Defeat the Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master. The Cockerel Crowed Long and short, far and near, each span has its year. Defeat the Duskveil. Flaming Fury The golden child brought fire and smoke; when they cleared, the family broke. Defeat Yaksha King in Chapter 5. Frost and Flame The merging of ice and fire, swift and severe. Defeat the secret boss (Bishui Golden-Eyed Beast) in Chapter 5 Meet the Match “Let go of him, and you let go of all.” Complete the secret ending. A Duel of Destiny Two minds’ long fray leaves but one to stay. Complete the normal ending. The Clamor of Frogs Six frogs, six skills—how intriguing! Kill all six frog bosses in each chapter. The Sire and Soons “For what deed, must the four waters they governed roam free?” Defeat the four hidden Loon bosses. Always Accompanied How odd to encounter this old man at every corner! Maximize your Gourd. Urge Unfulfilled “With my life I’ll repay the title he gave me!” Obtain the Dark Thunder Transformation Spell. Six Senses Secured After all that strife and struggle, what’s truly been gained? Fight Erlang, the Sacred Divinity in New Game+. Portraits Perfected Humans, beasts, yaoguais, and the Bodhisattvas. All recorded and noted. Complete all Journal entries. Treasure Trove “All the four vessels now belong to me!” Collect the four Vessels. Master of Magic All spells we know are derived from the same source. Collect all spells in a playthrough and start New Game+. Guardian of Gear You are fully fitted. Now, swing that staff and fight! Obtain the Jingubang in Chapter 6. A Curious Collection Every rare wonder the world can offer, collected and kept. Collect all Curios. Medicine Meal “Here, have it, have it all.” Collect all Celestial Pills. Staffs and Spears A walking vault of arms you have become! Collect all Weapons (including those in New Game+). Mantled with Might Shoes on feet, hat on head, embroidered shirt, Daoist robe—free as can be, doing as you please! Obtain all Armor Pieces. Fickle Forms Transformations and Spirit Skills, you have mastered them all! Unlock all Spirit Skills and Transformation Spells. Brewer’s Bounty What to drink, how to drink, and above all, who to drink with. Unlock all Gourds, Drinks and Soaks. Page Preserver “All the tattered pages can now be compiled in full.” Collect all Formulas, including those in New Game+. Seeds to Sow Take more as fruit as your plants take root. Collect all seeds. Scenic Seeker The most marvelous places for meditation have all met your gaze. Find all Meditation spots. Final Fulfillment Each ordeal paves your path to what you are meant to be. Collect all achievements in Black Myth: Wukong.

Many of the secret trophies in Black Myth: Wukong require you to play through the game more than once. A single New Game+ should be enough to collect all materials needed for items, but if you miss some of them, you’ll need to have a third playthrough, so be careful.

Black Myth: Wukong is available for Playstation 5 and PC.

