How To Get the Fireproof Mantle in Black Myth: Wukong

One of the most underrated slots in Black Myth: Wukong is for mantles, and the Fireproof Mantle is one of the first ones you can get. Here’s how to get the Fire Mantle for yourself.

Where To Get the Fireproof Mantle in Black Myth: Wukong

To get the Fire Mantle in Black Myth: Wukong, unlock the secret Ancient Guanyin Temple and defeat Elder Jinchi. After you beat the Elder, which is a tougher version of the Wandering Wight, you will be transported back out of the temple underneath a tree. Dangling from that tree is a corpse you can interact with, and it holds the Fireproof Mantle as a reward. Simply take it for yourself, and you’ll be able to place it in the mantle slot of your equipment.

How To Get to the Ancient Guanyin Temple

All of these steps follow the most cryptic part of the mantle, which is unlocking the Ancient Guanyin Temple in the first place. Wukong needs to ring three bells around the Black Wind Mountain to unlock access to the area in the Keeper’s Shrine. There is one bell in each major part of the mountain, such as the Forest of Wolves and the Bamboo Grove.

Once all three bells are rung, there will be a fourth zone under the Black Wind Mountain in the Keeper’s Shrine. You can use it to teleport there at any point for the fight with Elder Jinchi. It’s a tough fight early on in the game but it’s certainly possible to win.

What Does the Fireproof Mantle Do?

The Fireproof Mantle itself is incredibly useful as you get to bosses and chapters later on in the game. Using the mantle makes you immune to burning and it even gives you a focus boost over time. If you have the right Curios, using a mantle even provides a flat damage increase for a short duration, so these are some great items to have while you take down each subsequent boss.

Black Myth: Wukong is available now on PC and PlayStation 5.

