All Special Enemies Locations in Wuthering Waves

You’ve probably come across Special Enemies in Wuthering Waves, which glow in red and are much more powerful than regular opponents. These monsters have unique rewards if defeated, so here’s where you can find all Special Enemies in Wuthering Waves.

Where to Find All Special Enemies in Wuthering Waves

Special Enemies are a type of creatures found around the map that are unique in various ways. They’re stronger than regular enemies and their levels can go all the way from 25 to 120, regardless of your Phase Rank. They also have a different respawn rate, only returning after a weekly reset, and will always give you a 4-star or higher Echo when you beat them.

Special Enemies serve as unmarked challenges around the world map, and beating them for the first time unlocks an achievement. As they’re a step-up challenge compared to other opponents, you need to have your dodge/counter-attack game ready as this will be key to a smooth victory.

Special Enemies have fixed levels, so you can encounter some of them while severely underleved. Rewards will be the same regardless of the level you beat them, so wait until you’re more powerful before tackling them. Even if you can’t get to Level 120+, as some Special Enemies can, it’s still worth waiting a bit before throwing yourself into the wall that is fighting them.

Carapace: Engine Zero

Location: Qichi Village

Level: 25

Teleport to the Parallel Perception domain and head a bit north to find Carapace: Engine Zero. It’s the weakest of all Special Enemies, so it should be an easy target.

Viridblaze Saurian

Location: Loong’s Gaze Suburbs

Level: 30

Found asleep northwest of the Forgery Challenge. Another easy target.

Autopuppet Scout

Location: Tiderise Cliff

Level: 40

Found southeast of Tiderise Cliff on the shore. You can even see the Tower of Adversity from here.

Wasteland Bellower

Location: Shattered Blocks

Level: 40

Found on the small moon-shaped isle to the east of Tiger’s Maw Mine. You can see it from afar, as well as its smaller wolf helpers. Be careful with those!

Chasm Rider

Location: Qichi Village

Level: 45

Like Carapace: Engine Zero, Chasm Rider is also next to the Qichi Village teleport. Turn immediately back after teleporting and jump down the river to find it.

Sabyrkin

Location: Distribuiton Center

Level: 50

Head to the Center teleport, then start heading east by climbing through the walls until you find Sabyrkin alongside its ever-helpful boars.

Illuminator Theater

Location: Misty Coast

Level: 60

North of the Misty Coat Resonance Beacon. Just follow the bridge path and you should see the Illuminator and its friends waiting for you.

Roseshroom Mutant

Location: Donglu Research Station

Level: 60

You can reach it through the Resonance Beacon by the broken bridge. After teleporting to it, head south until you find a small river with the two enemies.

Scorpion’s Nest

Location: Donglu Research Station

Level: 70

Now return to the Beacon and head northeast instead. Approach the illustrated area and enter the cave, where you can find some small info about how to unlock the locked door you’ll find. The password is 2357. Scorpion’s Nest will be behind the door.

Fractsidus Follower

Location: Sea of Flames

Level: 80

Obelisk Guardian

Location: Camp Overwatch

Level: 85

Take the leftmost Resonance Beacon and head to the cliff’s peak, next to the watchtower. It has to be that specific Beacon, as the one that appears to be closer is actually on a different weight level.

Prism Heart

Location: Giant Banyan

Level: 90

Despite the location, come through the Forbidden Forest teleport and head down until you find the cliff with the four enemies waiting for you.

Young Murmurian

Location:

Level: 100

Head for the Violet Banyan teleport and head straight down by gliding. You’ll see the enemies glowing red from afar much longer before you get close to them.

Twin Heron

Location: Fallen Grave

Level: 110

Use the teleport right next to the Mourning Aix battle and head left to find them by the lake.

Wild Gorilla

Location: Thorny Passage

Level: 120

Return to the same Beacon from Young Murmurian and head straight to find the gorillas. They hit quite hard, so be careful!

Spearback King

Location: Plateau Ruins

Level: 125

Currently the strongest enemy in the open world. Use the Depths of Illusive Realm teleport to reach it, and get ready for a fierce fight.

All enemies have their own exclusive achievement related to them, and may also drop some valuable Echoes when defeated. You might need to group up with others to tackle these mighty foes, but you can also choose to challenge them by yourself if you’re brave enough. Good luck, either way!

