All Speedy Sleighs Tournament Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

I've got a need for speed.
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|

Published: Jul 22, 2024 03:53 pm

Get ready to hit the slopes with us during the Speedy Sleighs tournament in Monopoly GO, and earn some fantastic rewards after clearing its milestones. Let’s find out what we can earn during this exciting new tournament.

All Monopoly GO Speedy Sleighs Rewards – Listed

You’ll find a full table of all the available rewards during the Speedy Sleighs tournament, which are spread out over 25 milestones. There are 4,640 earnable dice, 4 sticker packs, and a variety of bonuses to make our trips around the board more exciting than ever. I’ve compiled this based on my experience with the game, cross-referenced against Monopoly GO Wiki.

Speedy Sleighs LevelSpeedy Sleighs PointsSpeedy Sleighs Rewards
125 Points40 Dice
240 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
390 Points70 Dice
4130 Points5-Minute High Roller
5110 Points80 Dice
6150 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
7200 PointsCash
8250 Points20-Minute Mega Heist
9225 Points175 Dice
10275 PointsCash
11300 PointsPink Sticker Pack
12350 Points10-Minute Cash Boost
13425 Points250 Dice
14400 PointsCash
15525 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
16600 Points375 Points
17550 PointsCash
18700 Points500 Dice
19800 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
201,000 PointsCash
21900 Points40-Minute Mega Heist
221,300 Points750 Dice
231,400 PointsCash
241,800 Points1,000 Dice
252,200 Points1,400 Dice

How Long Does The Speedy Sleighs Tournament Last?

The Speedy Sleighs tournament runs from July 22 until July 23, 2024. This one-day tournament is going to be breakneck-paced, so be prepared for a race to the podium.

How To Play & Win The Tournament

I would recommend going fairly hard during this particular tournament, especially now that we’re about a week past the last partner event. Players are likely going to be low on dice, and if you’ve been saving them up for a chance such as this, you could easily sweep the leaderboards and hopefully take home a first-place prize.

As with every other tournament, you’ll score points by landing on Railroad Spaces. I recommend changing your multiplier to a higher one once you’re 6, 7, or 8 spaces away since these are the most common numbers for two dice to land on. Cranking up the multiplier will allow you to earn more points if you’re lucky enough to land on these spaces, ramping up the points you’ll find below to much more suitable numbers:

  • Shut Down
    • Blocked – 2 Points
    • Success – 4 Points
  • Bank Heist
    • Small – 4 Points
    • Large – 6 Points
    • Bankrupt – 8 Points
    • Mega Heist – 12 Points

While the point-to-reward ratios aren’t the best, they aren’t super unfair this time around. Sure, there have been better Tournaments in the past, but the Speedy Sleighs tournament offers some good rewards for more than half of it. Once you get into the second half, however, you’re going to need to put the pedal to the metal if you’re hoping to claim all of the prizes available during this event.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

