All Speedy Sleighs Tournament Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

Get ready to hit the slopes with us during the Speedy Sleighs tournament in Monopoly GO, and earn some fantastic rewards after clearing its milestones. Let’s find out what we can earn during this exciting new tournament.

All Monopoly GO Speedy Sleighs Rewards – Listed

You’ll find a full table of all the available rewards during the Speedy Sleighs tournament, which are spread out over 25 milestones. There are 4,640 earnable dice, 4 sticker packs, and a variety of bonuses to make our trips around the board more exciting than ever. I’ve compiled this based on my experience with the game, cross-referenced against Monopoly GO Wiki.

Speedy Sleighs Level Speedy Sleighs Points Speedy Sleighs Rewards 1 25 Points 40 Dice 2 40 Points Green Sticker Pack 3 90 Points 70 Dice 4 130 Points 5-Minute High Roller 5 110 Points 80 Dice 6 150 Points Orange Sticker Pack 7 200 Points Cash 8 250 Points 20-Minute Mega Heist 9 225 Points 175 Dice 10 275 Points Cash 11 300 Points Pink Sticker Pack 12 350 Points 10-Minute Cash Boost 13 425 Points 250 Dice 14 400 Points Cash 15 525 Points Blue Sticker Pack 16 600 Points 375 Points 17 550 Points Cash 18 700 Points 500 Dice 19 800 Points Blue Sticker Pack 20 1,000 Points Cash 21 900 Points 40-Minute Mega Heist 22 1,300 Points 750 Dice 23 1,400 Points Cash 24 1,800 Points 1,000 Dice 25 2,200 Points 1,400 Dice

How Long Does The Speedy Sleighs Tournament Last?

The Speedy Sleighs tournament runs from July 22 until July 23, 2024. This one-day tournament is going to be breakneck-paced, so be prepared for a race to the podium.

How To Play & Win The Tournament

I would recommend going fairly hard during this particular tournament, especially now that we’re about a week past the last partner event. Players are likely going to be low on dice, and if you’ve been saving them up for a chance such as this, you could easily sweep the leaderboards and hopefully take home a first-place prize.

As with every other tournament, you’ll score points by landing on Railroad Spaces. I recommend changing your multiplier to a higher one once you’re 6, 7, or 8 spaces away since these are the most common numbers for two dice to land on. Cranking up the multiplier will allow you to earn more points if you’re lucky enough to land on these spaces, ramping up the points you’ll find below to much more suitable numbers:

Shut Down Blocked – 2 Points Success – 4 Points

Bank Heist Small – 4 Points Large – 6 Points Bankrupt – 8 Points Mega Heist – 12 Points



While the point-to-reward ratios aren’t the best, they aren’t super unfair this time around. Sure, there have been better Tournaments in the past, but the Speedy Sleighs tournament offers some good rewards for more than half of it. Once you get into the second half, however, you’re going to need to put the pedal to the metal if you’re hoping to claim all of the prizes available during this event.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

