It’s always a fun time whenever a new Mario Party game is announced, and Super Mario Party Jamboree is set to continue that trend. Whether you’re a veteran or a newbie, if you’re interested in picking up this chaotic party game, here’s everything you need to know to pre-order it.

All Super Mario Party Jamboree Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions

It’s not exactly common for Nintendo to offer special editions for its games unless it’s a part of one of its major franchises, and even then that’s not a guarantee. Much like virtually every Switch game released this year, no special editions are currently announced for Super Mario Party Jamboree and it doesn’t seem likely there will be any. There are physical and digital editions of the game, but there are no differences between those versions. Each version does cost $60, but if you buy the game through a Nintendo Switch Game Voucher, you’ll technically get the game for $50, as the voucher costs $100 and allows the owner to buy two new Switch games.

That being said, there is an interesting pre-order bonus that’s available for both physical and digital pre-orders. People who pre-order Super Mario Party Jamboree will receive a free 3-month trial for Nintendo Switch Online, enabling anyone who bought the game the chance to play online with friends. If you purchase the game physically, there will be a code packed in with the game, and if you buy it digitally it will be emailed to whatever email is associated with your account. This 3-month free trial of Nintendo Switch Online may technically be a pre-order bonus, but it will be available to anyone who purchases the game before March 31st, 2025. Keep in mind though that this is just the base Switch Online membership and doesn’t include the Expansion Pack.

And that’s everything you need to know about Super Mario Party Jamboree’s pre-orders and editions!

