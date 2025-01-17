All Treasure Chest Locations in Strife Ruins Castrum Kremnos in Honkai: Star Rail

On your way to challenge Nikador in Honkai: Star Rail, you can explore the abandoned Strife Ruins: Castrum Kremnos. Besides completing various puzzles, you’ll discover numerous treasure chests.

How To Get All Strife Ruins Castrum Kremnos in Honkai Star Rail

Strife Ruins Castrum Kremnos B1

Strife Ruins Castrum Kremnos is a very complex building, and the treasure chests are scattered across various floors. Here are their locations:

This chest is located underneath the unstable bridge. You must complete a Golden Scapegoat puzzle. Destroy the two red shields to get the treasure chest. Defeat a monster to obtain the chest.

On the northeastern side of the structure, you can find the other part of B1 floor. Here are all the treasure chests you can find:

You need to complete a Prophecy Tablet puzzle. It’s right next to a flying amphora. You must catch a Golden Short Spear. It’s another chest near a flying amphora. You need to complete a Golden Scapegoat puzzle.

Strife Ruins Castrum Kremnos F1

On the first floor of Strife Ruins Castrum Kremnos in Honkai: Star Rail, you will discover even more treasure chests. Here are their locations:

Use Janus’ Hiden Passage to reach this area. It’s on top of a small field of grass next to a stone. This chest is placed on top of a wooden box.

You need to use the Hand of Zagreus to reach this section. Break the base of the stone ball north of this chest. This chest is right next to a stack of blue cubes. You need to collect three Coins of Whimsy using the Hand of Zagreus. This chest is located near a broken wall decoration. It’s placed behind a statue near the spiraling staircase. Follow the circular path until you find the chest. It’s north of the Silent Chisel Ground space anchor. This chest is located next to a flying amphora. It will only show up after you collect three Coins of Whimsy.

Strife Ruins Castrum Kremnos F2

The second floor hosts the highest number of treasure chests in Strife Ruins Castrum Kremnos in Honkai: Star Rail. Be careful, though, as there are also many monsters.

It’s next to the stairs near the shrine of prayers. Complete a Golden Scapegoat puzzle. It’s north of the Conquered Outlands anchor. This chest is located south of the Kremnos Arena. It’s on the west side of the Kremnos Arena. You need to catch a Golden Short Spear. It’s near a pile of fallen debris. Defeat the enemy guarding the chest. It’s near the entrance to Bloodbathed Battlefront Castrum Kremnos. This chest is hidden behind a blue shield. You need to complete a Prophecy Tablet puzzle. Use the Hand of Zagreus to reach this section.

Strife Ruins Castrum Kremnos F3

The third floor only contains two treasure chests. Here are their locations:

Complete a Golden Scapegoat puzzle. Go up the stairs near the Conquered Outlands anchor.

That’s all the treasure chests you can find in the Strife Ruins Castrum Kremnos area in Honkai: Star Rail. There are 36 of them, so you should get a decent amount of Primogems.

Honkai: Star Rail is now available on PlayStation, PC, iOS, and Android.

