All Treasure Chest Locations in Strife Ruins Castrum Kremnos in Honkai: Star Rail

On your way to challenge Nikador in Honkai: Star Rail, you can explore the abandoned Strife Ruins: Castrum Kremnos. Besides completing various puzzles, you’ll discover numerous treasure chests.
Jump To:
How To Get All Strife Ruins Castrum Kremnos in Honkai Star Rail
Strife Ruins Castrum Kremnos B1
Strife Ruins Castrum Kremnos is a very complex building, and the treasure chests are scattered across various floors. Here are their locations:
- This chest is located underneath the unstable bridge.
- You must complete a Golden Scapegoat puzzle.
- Destroy the two red shields to get the treasure chest.
- Defeat a monster to obtain the chest.
On the northeastern side of the structure, you can find the other part of B1 floor. Here are all the treasure chests you can find:
- You need to complete a Prophecy Tablet puzzle.
- It’s right next to a flying amphora.
- You must catch a Golden Short Spear.
- It’s another chest near a flying amphora.
- You need to complete a Golden Scapegoat puzzle.
Strife Ruins Castrum Kremnos F1
On the first floor of Strife Ruins Castrum Kremnos in Honkai: Star Rail, you will discover even more treasure chests. Here are their locations:
- Use Janus’ Hiden Passage to reach this area.
- It’s on top of a small field of grass next to a stone.
- This chest is placed on top of a wooden box.
- You need to use the Hand of Zagreus to reach this section.
- Break the base of the stone ball north of this chest.
- This chest is right next to a stack of blue cubes.
- You need to collect three Coins of Whimsy using the Hand of Zagreus.
- This chest is located near a broken wall decoration.
- It’s placed behind a statue near the spiraling staircase.
- Follow the circular path until you find the chest.
- It’s north of the Silent Chisel Ground space anchor.
- This chest is located next to a flying amphora.
- It will only show up after you collect three Coins of Whimsy.
Related: Best Games Like Honkai: Star Rail
Strife Ruins Castrum Kremnos F2
The second floor hosts the highest number of treasure chests in Strife Ruins Castrum Kremnos in Honkai: Star Rail. Be careful, though, as there are also many monsters.
- It’s next to the stairs near the shrine of prayers.
- Complete a Golden Scapegoat puzzle.
- It’s north of the Conquered Outlands anchor.
- This chest is located south of the Kremnos Arena.
- It’s on the west side of the Kremnos Arena.
- You need to catch a Golden Short Spear.
- It’s near a pile of fallen debris.
- Defeat the enemy guarding the chest.
- It’s near the entrance to Bloodbathed Battlefront Castrum Kremnos.
- This chest is hidden behind a blue shield.
- You need to complete a Prophecy Tablet puzzle.
- Use the Hand of Zagreus to reach this section.
Strife Ruins Castrum Kremnos F3
The third floor only contains two treasure chests. Here are their locations:
- Complete a Golden Scapegoat puzzle.
- Go up the stairs near the Conquered Outlands anchor.
That’s all the treasure chests you can find in the Strife Ruins Castrum Kremnos area in Honkai: Star Rail. There are 36 of them, so you should get a decent amount of Primogems.
Honkai: Star Rail is now available on PlayStation, PC, iOS, and Android.
Published: Jan 17, 2025 07:45 am