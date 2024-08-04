All Treasure Map Locations in FFXIV Dawntrail

If you open a treasure map in Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV): Dawntrail, you still need to find its exact location on the map to claim its treasures. This is arguably the hardest part of the hunt, so here are all of the locations where a treasure may be found.

Where To Find The B’raaxskin Treasure Map Locations in FFXIV Dawntrail Zones

The locations below are exclusively for the 8-man party B’raaxskin treasure maps in FFXIV, and locations for the Loboskin versions may vary. A map can lead you to any of the expansion’s first five zones. As of patch 7.05, no map leads you to Living Memory, but a new 8-man map should be added in future patches with treasures hidden exclusively in the final zone.

You can uncover the hidden chest treasure by approaching the correct location and using the Dig action. Only the map’s owner can do it, so if you’re in a party, you must wait for the person who opened the map to arrive. Once the chest is found and interacted with, a few monsters will appear to defend it. Defeat them to get your prizes. A portal may appear if you’re lucky enough, taking you to even bigger gains.

All Treasure Map Locations in Urqopacha

Screenshot by the Escapist

Most map locations on Urqopacha are close to each other in the lower part. But unfortunately, you’ll still get the lone upper spawn eventually.

All Treasure Map Locations in Kozama’uka

Screenshot by the Escapist

Kozama’uka’s spawns are spread far away from each other, making it a bit more difficult to get to them if you have multiple maps in the same zone.

All Treasure Map Locations in Yak T’el

Screenshot by the Escapist

Nothing too alarming about the locations in Yak T’el, although the zone could definitely use an extra Aetheryte.

All Treasure Map Locations in Shaaloani

Screenshot by the Escapist

Shaaloani is also quite straightforward, but most locations are on its upper zones.

All Treasure Map Locations in Heritage Found

Screenshot by the Escapist

Heritage Found has some of the best-distributed locations for treasures, and it also has some very useful Aetheryte locations, which help immensely.

How To Get Treasure Maps in FFXIV Dawntrail

Treasure maps can be obtained by gathering nodes or fishing in the Dawntrail zones in FFXIV. Miners and Botanists can find it easily as Hidden items, which can be revealed by using the Luck of the Mountaineer/Luck of the Pioneer skill. Fishers need to cast their rods using the Snagging skill. You can only get a single map (regardless of the type) once every 18 hours.

Alternatively, completing the Wondrous Tails book from Khloe with nine seals can also give you a treasure map prize. This is particularly useful if you haven’t bothered with Gatherers just yet, or are just looking for an easier map. They do give out some interesting rewards, such as rare mounts, so they’re worth the effort.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now.

