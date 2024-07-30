How to Get the Qeziigural Mount in Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV)

Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) is always delivering new rides for its players, and one of the additions during the 7.05 patch is the Qeziigural mount, a fantastical mount that can only be obtained through even more fantastical conditions.

Where to Get the Qeziigural Mount in FFXIV

The Qeziigural Horn can be obtained by exchanging three Twilight Gemstones with Uah’shepya in Solution Nine (X:9, Y:14), in the Sublime Curiosities category. Twilight Gemstones can be obtained by fully completing the Cenote Ja Ja Gural Treasure Dungeon by correctly picking the right doors five times. The item will be obtained after beating the final boss with your party, and you get one of them per dungeon completion.

Cenote Ja Ja Gural can be accessed in FFXIV by completing 8-man Treasure Maps in Dawntrail maps and touching the portal that randomly appears once the chest is opened. Not only spawning a dungeon is difficult, but getting to its end is equally as hard, so consider yourself very lucky if you manage to do so. You’ll also need to win the Twilight Gemstone roll against the other players, which adds another layer of difficulty.

With all of this considered, the Qeziigural can be considered one of the hardest mounts to get in FFXIV. Of course, you can just buy the three Gemstones through the Marketboard as there’s no restriction on trading them, but not only they usually go by some huge prices, but they’re also quite hard to find. You won’t be struggling if you have some money to spare, but it won’t be cheap at all.

Fortunately, Treasure Maps are a great source of money by themselves, so you can grind them with some friends to get some valuable items, including the Gemstone itself or cosmetics such as the It Takes Two hairstyle, which is also quite valuable.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail is available now.

