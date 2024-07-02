How to Get the It Takes Two Hairstyle in FFXIV

The first new hair added to FFXIV Dawntrail is the It Takes Two hairstyle, one of the winners in the Hairstyle Design Contest of the game. While getting it can be quite easy, it’s not as intuitive as other styles have been in the past.

Where to Get the It Takes Two Hairstyle in FFXIV

The Modern Aesthetics – It Takes Two hairstyle is obtained as a random drop from Level 100 Treasure Maps, obtained from the Timeworn Br’aaxskin Maps (8-people maps). It is uncertain if the Loboskin maps (1-person maps) also yield it. You can get them by gathering nodes in Level 96 or higher zones. If a map doesn’t show up, use the Luck of the Pioneer skill to highlight it. Fishers can also get it by using the Snagging skill, although it’s a bit less certain.

You can also buy it from the Market Board, but prices tend to be quite volatile in each server, especially for items with low drop rates such as this. At the time of this writing, I was able to find only a single copy of the Hairstyle throughout all Primal servers, and at a hefty price on top of that. Prices will likely get lower as more people manage to get it, so it might be better to wait a bit if you plan on buying it.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Despite being recommended for 8 players, you can complete these maps with fewer people with enough preparation. Bring a healer and a Tank to gather all spawning mobs, and you should have no trouble with a regular Light Party of 4 people. Any extra allies are appreciated, though. The hairstyle can be obtained outside of Map portals, but it’ll likely have a better drop rate inside of them when they arrive in further patches.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail is available now.

