Aside from his dancing sword, Soh can utilize Tsuba Guards to increase his and the villagers’ arsenal in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. Here are all the Tsuba Guards in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess.

Recommended Videos

How To Get All Tsuba Guards in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

There are 12 Tsuba Guards to be found in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, and they can be equipped inside tents at any time. You start with only one slot, but can later equip up to three of them at once by upgrading Soh. Each guard grants Soh new skills such as powerful moves, special villagers‘ abilities, and many other techniques for fighting the Seethe. They are crucial for beating bosses, especially late-game ones where Soh is fighting alone.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Tsuba Guard Effect How to Get Suzaku’s Flame Perform two consecutive ground-base attacks. While not very powerful, this move is easy to perform and has a short charging period. Depletes the enemy’s Resist Gauge. Automatically obtained when entering a tent for the first time. Rikugo’s Value Increase the attack power and movement speed of villagers within range for a period of time. Purge all the defilement in Kakeashi Grove’s first zone. Byakko’s Claws Perform a forward dash that has Soh attack with their sword followed by another powerful slash in their wake. Very powerful but slow to recharge. Complete Adashino village after dispelling the enchantment on 10 different Seethe at once. Tenku’s Wings Perform two consecutive ground-based attacks. While not very powerful, this move is easy to perform and has a short charging period. Depletes the enemy’s Resist Gauge. Purge all the defilement in Yuan Cave’s second zone. Toda’s Snare Set traps that explore upon enemy’s contact. Up to three traps can be placed at a time. Depletes the enemy’s Resist Gauge. Purge all the defilement in Okumiyama Passage’s second zone. Kochin’s Ward Create a barrier that thwarts and reflects Seethe attacks for a short time, damaging enemies that come in contact. Complete all repairs in Enri Village. Genbu’s Might Thrust Soh’s sword into the ground to creature fissures in the earth, attacking a large area. Doesn’t effect flying enemies. Depletes the enemy’s Resist Gauge. Purge all the defilement in Muenzuka Burial Grounds. Seiryu’s Gale Thrust Soh’s sword towards the sky to create a whirlwind, attacking a large area above. Depletes the enemy’s Resist Gauge. Complete all repairs on Kamukura Shrine. Taijo’s Favor Shrouds all villagers in a holy aura that reduces damage and prevents knock back for a period of time. Purge all the defilement in Moegi Ridge’s second zone. Kijin’s Specter Divide Soh’s spirit to create a specter that mimics their movements for a period of time. The specter cannot be damaged or knocked back by enemy attacks. Complete Kiritake Village without letting Yoshiro take damage. Tenko’s Sacrifice Exchange Soh’s life to completely heal villagers within range. Also purifies Cocooned villagers. Purge all the defilement in Narusawa Wind Caves’ first zone. Taion’s Lightning Charge Soh’s blade with spiritual power that damages enemies in the vicinity before unleashing a devasting shock wave forward. Depletes the enemy’s Resist Gauge. Complete Yamasuso Lodging after defeating 15 enemies with Soh’s Punishing Strike.

Alternating between your Tsuba Guards in Kunitsu-Gami is essential to lead the villagers (and Yoshiiro, for all that matters) to victory, especially when you mix them with certain special Talismans that will further increase their recharge speed or their sheer power. You’ll get enough of them by simply completing challenges around the game, just like other collectibles such as Sweets.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy