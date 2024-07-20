All Villager Roles in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

The bread and butter of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is managing your villagers by giving them the correct roles at the appropriate times. You’ll unlock more villager roles as you continue to purge the corruption out of the stages. Here are all the roles available in the game.

All Villager Roles and How To Unlock Them in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

There’s a total of 12 villager roles in Kunitsu-Gami, which are all unlocked after completing an Ominous Presence scenario, where you must defend Yoshiro from powerful appearances. Each of the roles can be assigned to your rescued villagers by spending a certain amount of Crystals and can also be freely changed during combat.

Villager Roles can also be upgraded inside bases by spending Musubi, which adds new skills, extra health, and more bonuses to villagers. You can reset your Musubi for free at all times, which is perfect when you’re faced with a level where Archers are essential but other roles aren’t as needed, for example.

Woodcutter

How to Unlock: Default

The standard villager role in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. It uses an axe to repel any approaching Seethe and is always reliable for many situations. They have low range, but their equally low cost makes them effective whenever you need an extra pair of hands on the job or are trying to defend Yoshiro on a budget.

Upgrade Description Musubi Cost Health Increase 1 Slightly increases maximum health. 5 Attack Power Increase 1 Slightly increases attack power. 5 Gale Slash Can now attack while running toward the Seethe and chase after any that try to escape. Depletes the enemy’s Resist Gauge. 10 Health Increase 2 Greatly increases maximum health. 10 Attack Power Increase 2 Greatly increases attack power. 15 Ravaging Blows Can now perform a devastating attack by swinging their axe in quick succession before delivering a severing overhead slash. Depletes the enemy’s Resist Gauge. 25

Archer

How to Unlock: Complete the Myoko Pass Ominous Presence stage.

Archers are your standard ranged warriors, being highly effective against flying Seethe and striking their enemies from a good distance. They have weaker raw power (especially without upgrades) but are the perfect fit for covering longer distances.

Upgrade Description Musubi Cost Health Increase 1 Slightly increases maximum health. 5 Attack Power Increase 1 Slightly increases attack power. 5 Incendiary Shot Increases the shooting rate of arrows and can now use fire arrows. Depletes the enemy’s Resist Gauge. 10 Health Increase 2 Greatly increases maximum health. 10 Attack Power Increase 2 Greatly increases attack power. 15 Double Shot Can now quickly ready their bow and unleash two consecutive arrows. Depletes the enemy’s Resist Gauge. 25

Ascetic

How to Unlock: Complete the Kakeashi Gate Ominous Presence stage.

If the Seethe are too fast for you, bringing an Ascetic is the best call. With their slow-inflicting barriers, they’re the perfect support asset for your team, especially once you invest enough to give them even more debuffs. They have no personal damage unless you highly invest in them, though.

Upgrade Description Musubi Cost Health Increase 1 Slightly increases maximum health. 5 Barrier Expansion 1 Slightly increases the range of the Ascetic’s barrier. 10 Binding Spell Increases the amount of time that the Seethe are slowed. 15 Health Increase 2 Greatly increases maximum health. 10 Barrier Expansion 2 Greatly increases the range of the Ascetic’s barrier. 20 Killing Curse Along with slowing movement speed, the Ascetic’s barrier will also damage and lower the Seethe’s defense. 30

Thief

How to Unlock: Complete the Yuan Cavern Ominous Presence stage.

Elusive and fast, Thief is a non-combat villager role in Kunitsu-Gami, focused on digging hidden treasures and opening locks during the day. They won’t help you during the night (unless you give them certain upgrades), so remember to change them according to the situation.

Upgrade Description Musubi Cost Ration Increase 1 Increases the number of rations pillaged from treasure chests discovered by the Thief. 5 Crystal Increase 1 Increases the number of crystals pillaged from treasure chests discovered by the Thief. 5 Locksmith Can now pick open locks. 20 Ration Increase 2 Further increases the number of rations pillaged from treasure chests discovered by the Thief. 10 Crystal Increase 1 Further increases the number of crystals pillaged from treasure chests discovered by the Thief. 10 Magpie During the nighttime, the Thief will gather dropped crystals in place of Soh. 20

Sumo Wrestler

How to Unlock: Complete the Enri Village stage.

One of the most powerful (and expensive) villager roles in Kunitsu-Gami, the Sumo Wrestler won’t let any ground Seethe get past his area of effect. Their main drawback is being slow and being unable to hit the skies, so build a team to cover for these weaknesses. Only Turtle-symbol villagers can become Sumo Wrestlers.

Upgrade Description Musubi Cost Health Increase 1 Slightly increases maximum health. 5 Attack Power Increase 1 Slightly increases attack power. 10 Sumo Stomp Can now shatter the ground, causing the surrounding Seethe to stumble and take damage. Does not effect flying Seethe. Depletes the enemy’s Resist Gauge. 15 Health Increase 2 Greatly increases maximum health. 10 Attack Power Increase 2 Greatly increases attack power. 20 Onslaught Can now perform a powerful forward assault. Greatly depletes the enemy’s Resist Gauge. 30

Shaman

How to Unlock: Complete the Okumiyama Passage Ominous Presence stage.

The game’s solo healer villager role, Shamans will create a sacred circle around them and constantly heal whoever passes through it, except Yoshiro. They’re invaluable for certain stages, but remember to move them accordingly to the zones where they’re really needed to avoid having your villagers locked inside cocoons. Only Fish-symbol villagers can become Shamans.

Upgrade Description Musubi Cost Health Increase 1 Slightly increases maximum health. 5 Heal Increase 1 Slightly increases the amount of health healed by the Shaman. 10 Healing Range Increase Slightly expands the Shaman’s healing range. 15 Health Increase 2 Greatly increases maximum health. 10 Heal Increase 2 Greatly increases the amount of health healed by the Shaman. 20 Resurrection When the Shaman’s health is completely depleted, she can purify and revive nearby Cocooned villagers. Villagers can only be revived from the Cocooned state once per night. 30

Spearman

How to Unlock: Complete the Moegi Ridge Ominous Presence stage.

Another melee fighter just like the Woodcutter but with a longer range and more powerful attacks. However, Spearmen are more expensive and don’t have some of the chasing abilities you can give the Woodcutter, so both are still desired in a regular team. Prioritize Spearmen for slower targets, as they’re objectively better for those.

Upgrade Description Musubi Cost Health Increase 1 Slightly increases maximum health. 5 Attack Power Increase 1 Slightly increases attack power. 10 Deluge Attack Can now perform a series of quick forward thrusts. Depletes the enemy’s Resist Gauge. 15 Health Increase 2 Greatly increases maximum health. 10 Attack Power Increase 2 Greatly increases attack power. 20 Tempest Strike Can now perform a full-body attack by clearing the area with a great, swinging arc before unleashing deadly forward thrusts. Depletes the enemy’s Resist Gauge. 30

Marksman

How to Unlock: Complete the Muenzuka Burial Ground Ominous Presence stage.

A ranged unit like the Archer but with more powerful shots and a much longer range. The Marksman’s main weakness, aside from their squishiness, is taking much longer to reload their weapons, which can be fatal depending on the situation. However, they can easily overcome this with a longer range and usually insta-killing many Seethe. Although the higher frequency of Archer’s arrows (especially with upgrades) can sometimes be more desirable.

Upgrade Description Musubi Cost Health Increase 1 Slightly increases maximum health. 5 Attack Power Increase 1 Slightly increases attack power. 10 Shot Range Increase Increases the shooting distance of the matchlock. 15 Health Increase 2 Greatly increases maximum health. 10 Attack Power Increase 2 Greatly increases attack power. 20 Quick Shot Can now use a quick-loading cartridge to shorten the loading time of the matchlock. 30

Priest

How to Unlock: Complete the Renge Marge Ominous Presence stage.

Later stages will have Seethe that can contaminate the earth until the sun rises, making anyone who steps there take persistent damage. The Priest is a villager role that can remove these corruptions and is also able to support their team with some other utilities if given enough upgrades.

Upgrade Description Musubi Cost Health Increase 1 Slightly increases maximum health. 5 Spell Range Increase 1 Slightly increases the range of the Priest’s chants. 10 Groundbreaking Ceremony Can now purify Toxic Pools created by the Seethe, returning the land to its original state. 20 Health Increase 2 Greatly increases maximum health. 10 Spell Range Increase 2 Greatly increases the range of the Priest’s chants. 15 Purification Rites Can now release Yoshiro and the villagers from Hidarugami possession. 30

Cannoneer

How to Unlock: Complete the Grand Cherry Tree of Nakahara stage.

A side-grade to the Marksman with less range, Cannoneers have slower shots, but they hit way harder, with a particularly great ability for depleting enemies’ Resist Gauge. Assigning at least one villager to this role and bringing them along is perfect for handling tougher stages in Kunitsu-Gami, particularly bosses.

Upgrade Description Musubi Cost Health Increase 1 Slightly increases maximum health. 5 Attack Power Increase 1 Slightly increases attack power. 10 Fire Flower Can now shoot ammo made of fireworks. The falling sparks of the explosion will also cause damage. Depletes the enemy’s Resist Gauge. 15 Health Increase 2 Greatly increases maximum health. 10 Attack Power Increase 2 Greatly increases attack power. 20 Enduring Flame Firework ammo will scatter and leave lasting sparks on the ground, damaging all Seethe who come in contact. Depletes the enemy’s Resist Gauge. 30

Sorcerer

How to Unlock: Complete the Kiritake Village Ominous Presence stage.

Instead of directly fighting, Sorcerers will spend their nights channeling a powerful incantation that will instantly defeat all Seethe on the screen. However, this powerful spell takes a long time to prepare (more than a whole night for a lone Sorcerer). Bringing more Sorcerers and upgrading the role will greatly shorten the time needed but at the risk of leaving you defenseless. A powerful nuke at a high cost.

Upgrade Description Musubi Cost Health Increase 1 Slightly increases maximum health. 5 Chant Speed Increase 1 Slightly increases incantation speed. 10 Paper Guardian Can now summon Shikigami to absorb a portion of damage for the Sorcerer. If destroyed, they cannot be summoned again until the following night. 20 Health Increase 2 Greatly increases maximum health. 10 Chant Speed Increase 2 Greatly increases incantation speed. 20 God of Retribution Can now summon Shikigami to intercept and cover against Seethe attacks. Depletes the enemy’s Resist Gauge. 30

Ninja

How to Unlock: Complete the Yamasuso Logding Ominous Presence stage.

The final villager role to be unlocked is an elusive one. Powerful and quick, Ninjas can teleport behind Seethe and quickly eliminate them, returning to their spots in mere seconds. They’re expensive but are also a great distraction against hordes of enemies, letting the rest of your team deal with them once they draw enough attention. Just be careful with their health.

Upgrade Description Musubi Cost Health Increase 1 Slightly increases maximum health. 5 Attack Power Increase 1 Slightly increases attack power. 10 Teleportation Jutsu Can now use teleportation arts to instantly move a long distance. 20 Health Increase 2 Greatly increases maximum health. 10 Attack Power Increase 2 Greatly increases attack power. 25 Elusion Jutsu When their health is fully depleted, the Ninja can use evasive arts to escape death once per night. 30

You’ll get an achievement for using all roles at least once during Kunitsu-Gami, so try out different teams whenever you unlock them. You’ll have plenty of time until you can finally unlock all the collectibles such as the Ema Plaques, so don’t worry about that.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is available now.

