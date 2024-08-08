Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 7 Release Date Confirmed

The Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 7 release date is essential information, and we’re on hand to make sure you get it as fast as possible. Well, as fast as possible after the intro, which is needed here.

Recommended Videos

The Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 7 release date is August 14th. We’ve been enjoying the wholesome nature of this romance anime a lot this season. It’s actually been a surprisingly good summer anime season for romance fans, and while each of them has its charms, so far, this has been the most wholesome in general. However, the whole pretending not to know Russian thing isn’t ideal.

Related: My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 7 Release Date Confirmed

What Happens in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 6?

Episode 6 kicks off with Masachika becoming an official member of the Student Council and Alya and him being assigned on different missions. We know they’re not actually missions, and we don’t think any alien fights are about to go down, although that would be an incredible twist that we’d gladly see come to fruition. We first see Alya and Yuki chatting with each other about how they feel about Masachika, which gets a little intense and awkward.

We then see Alya and Masachika out on a date while he tries to dig to find out what went down. After some more time together, a few flashbacks, and some exposition, Alya and Masachika walk home while discussing what’s going to happen next year when Alya is running for Student Council president. He basically states that the problems they’re talking about aren’t essential yet, and then we end the episode with a new face in the Student Council, a girl called Ayano. We’ll find out more when Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 6 hits Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy