Ultimate Anime Auto Chess Tier List (January 2025)

AAC is definitely one of the coolest TD Roblox games we’ve seen lately. If you’re looking to dominate the leaderboards, you’ll need to pick the best units. To find out which ones are our top picks, check our Anime Auto Chess tier list below.

Definitive Anime Auto Chess Tier List

Always spend on Banners with the Meta and S-Tier units below, as those are the best Mythics in the game. The A-Tier includes a blend of the less powerful Mythics and the top-tier Legendaries. Moving on to the B-Tier, you’ll find the remaining Legendaries along with some of the best Epics available.

Lastly, the C-tier and D-tier consist of some solid Rare units and the common ones. If a unit isn’t mentioned here, it’s likely either not strong enough or currently unavailable. Take a look at the ranking details below.

Tier Units S

(best units) Blade Master, Sword Queen, Alien Antagonist, Blue Bird, Fire Gunner, Sharkborne A

(good units) Red Dog, Yellow Monkey, Fused Gatsu, Genius Gunslinger B

(average units) Kikigo, Picke Alien, Itadakiru, Mr First, Sword Man, Spiral Sigma. Sand Kid C

(bad units) Seaweed, Arrow Demon, Young Boy, Sub Subordinate, Mr. Third, Cat Burglar, Alien Captain, Giant Gatsu, D

(very bad units) Strong Alien Brawler, Strong Demon Brawler, White Gatsu, Elite Swordman Pirate, Chunnin Assassin, Advanced Alien Shooter, Demon Brawler, Swordman Pirate, Genin Swordman, Genin Assassin, Alien Shooter, Alien Brawler, Pirate Gunner Official Tier List by Escapist

AAC Unit Details

Blade Master – Legendary – Swordsmen

– Legendary – Swordsmen Sword Queen – Legendary – Swordsmen

– Legendary – Swordsmen Alien Antagonist – Legendary – Brawler

– Legendary – Brawler Red Dog – Legendary – Brawler

– Legendary – Brawler Blue Bird – Legendary – Musketeer

– Legendary – Musketeer Yellow Monkey – Legendary – Guardian

– Legendary – Guardian Fire Gunner – Legendary – Swordmen

– Legendary – Swordmen Sharkborne – Legendary – Swordmen

Fused Gatsu – Epic – Guardian

– Epic – Guardian Kikigo – Epic – Swordmen

– Epic – Swordmen Picke Alien – Epic – Brawler

– Epic – Brawler Genius Gunslinger – Epic – Musketeer

– Epic – Musketeer Itadakiru – Epic – Guardian

– Epic – Guardian Girl Soul Reaper – Epic – Guardian

– Epic – Guardian Mr. First – Epic – Swordmen

– Epic – Swordmen Sword Man – Epic – Swordmen

– Epic – Swordmen White Hair Kid – Epic – Swordmen

– Epic – Swordmen Spiral Sigma – Epic – Swordmen

– Epic – Swordmen Sand Kid – Epic – Guardian

– Epic – Guardian Seaweed – Epic – Swordmen

– Epic – Swordmen Arrow Demon – Epic – Musketeer

– Epic – Musketeer Young Boy – Epic – Swordmen

– Epic – Swordmen Sub Subordinate – Epic -Guardian

– Epic -Guardian Mr. Third – Epic – Swordmen

– Epic – Swordmen Cat Burglar – Epic – Assassin

Alien Captain – Rare – Brawler

Giant Gatsu – Rare – Guardian

Strong Alien Brawler – Uncommon – Brawler

Strong Demon Brawler – Uncommon – Brawler

White Gatsu – Uncommon – Guardian

Elite Swordman Pirate – Uncommon – Swordmen

Chunnin Assasin – Uncommon – Assassin

Advanced Alien Shooter – Uncommon – Musketeer

Demon Brawler – Common – Brawler

Swordman Pirate – Common – Swordmen

Genin Swordman – Common – Swordmen

Genin Assassin – Common – Assassin

Alien Shooter – Common – Musketeer

Alien Brawler – Common – Brawler

Pirate Gunner – Common – Musketeer

Anime Auto Chess Roles Explained

Swordmen : Higher Parry chance

: Higher Parry chance Brawler : Higher Dodge chance

: Higher Dodge chance Musketeer : Excellent Range and DPS, but squishy

: Excellent Range and DPS, but squishy Mage : Excellent Range and DPS, but squishy

: Excellent Range and DPS, but squishy Healer : Support unit best kept at the back

: Support unit best kept at the back Supporter : Apply buffs and debuffs

: Apply buffs and debuffs Guardian : Very tanky, best kept in the front

: Very tanky, best kept in the front Assassin: Very high damage, and they jump onto the furthest enemy

Best Early Game Units in Anime Auto Chess

Fused Gatsu, Genius Gunslinger, and Sharkborne are powerhouse picks for the early game in Anime Auto Chess. Fused Gatsu has a good mix of stats and a flexible skill set, making him a dependable frontline unit who can fit into different strategies. Genius Gunslinger is fantastic for consistent ranged damage, firing off rapid shots that chip away at foes while keeping your team supported from the back. Sharkborne adds a splash of crowd control with his abilities, disrupting opponents and creating openings for your other units to shine. Together, they make a powerful trio that can dominate the early rounds and set you up for success!

How to Summon Units in Anime Auto Chess

Summoning units is essential for any Anime Auto Chess player, and here is how to do it:

Image by Escapist

Open Anime Auto Chess on Roblox Click the Teleport (1) button on the left side Select the Summon (2) area from the options

Image by Escapist

4. Select the Buy 1/Buy 10 (3) options, and enjoy!

When should I summon units?

Summoning units is one of the most important aspects of AAC, but don’t forget to check out which units are featured in the banners. It’s better not to roll for just any Mythic unit. Instead, take a look at the Meta and S-Tier sections in the tier list above beforehand. And remember, if a banner changes, your Pity resets! So, stash those gems and spend them all on the Pity for a banner you like as soon as you can. For more information, join the Anime Auto Chess discord or the RealBigCityBois group on Roblox.

If you are looking to progress in the game faster, make sure to visit our Anime Auto Chess Codes article to claim some Emblems and Medals.

