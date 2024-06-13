Anime Ball gameplay screenshot.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Codes

Anime Ball Codes (June 2024)

Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|
Published: Jun 13, 2024 06:25 am

Updated: June 13, 2024

Looked for new codes!

Welcome to a dangerous game of ball, where passing it to the next player is a matter of life and death. If you don’t click fast enough when the ball is heading your way, you’re a goner. Luckily, there are special abilities to help you win—as well as Anime Ball codes!

All Anime Ball Codes List

Active Anime Ball Codes

  • 50M-OMG: Use for 2 Wheel Spins
  • Rainbow!: Use for a Rainbow
  • 400kgroupmembersyo: Use for 750 Yen
  • SECRETCODE: Use for 200 Yen
  • BESTGAME2020: Use for a Yen Boost
  • animeballiscool: Use for 700 Yen
  • CODE: Use for 2 Yen
  • VISITS20M: Use for 2 Wheel Spins
  • GAMEISALIVE!: Use for 2 Wheel Spins
  • TOURNEYSARECOOL: Use for 600 Yen
  • 85KLIKES: Use for 2 Wheel Spins
  • THEUPDATEISREAL: Use for 2 Wheel Spins
  • newupdateyoo!: Use for 2 Wheel Spins
  • FIREUPDATE!: Use for 900 Yen
  • 15MTHANKS: Use for a Yen Boost
  • 35MIL: Use for a Wheel Spin
  • 124000LIKES: Use for 2 Wheel Spins
  • SORRY4DELAY: Use for a Wheel Spin
  • YOURETHEBEST: Use for 750 Yen

Expired Anime Ball Codes

  • THE0NEP1ECEISREAL!
  • THISISANIMEBALL
  • 2KLIKES
  • 1MVISITS
  • 24KLIKED
  • WEHAVE5MVISITS
  • LIKED4KTIMES
  • RELEASE
  • VISITED2MILLION
  • 250KPLAYED

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Ball

Here’s what you need to do to redeem your Anime Ball codes:

Redeeming Anime Ball codes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Anime Ball in Roblox.
  2. Click on Codes in the menu on the left.
  3. Use the Input Code field to enter an active code.
  4. Click on Redeem to grab your freebies!

Check out our lists of Death Ball codes and META Lock codes for a vast selection of freebies you can collect in these entertaining Roblox titles!

