Anime Ball Codes (June 2024)

Welcome to a dangerous game of ball, where passing it to the next player is a matter of life and death. If you don’t click fast enough when the ball is heading your way, you’re a goner. Luckily, there are special abilities to help you win—as well as Anime Ball codes!

All Anime Ball Codes List

Active Anime Ball Codes

50M-OMG : Use for 2 Wheel Spins

: Use for 2 Wheel Spins Rainbow! : Use for a Rainbow

: Use for a Rainbow 400kgroupmembersyo : Use for 750 Yen

: Use for 750 Yen SECRETCODE : Use for 200 Yen

: Use for 200 Yen BESTGAME2020 : Use for a Yen Boost

: Use for a Yen Boost animeballiscool : Use for 700 Yen

: Use for 700 Yen CODE : Use for 2 Yen

: Use for 2 Yen VISITS20M : Use for 2 Wheel Spins

: Use for 2 Wheel Spins GAMEISALIVE! : Use for 2 Wheel Spins

: Use for 2 Wheel Spins TOURNEYSARECOOL : Use for 600 Yen

: Use for 600 Yen 85KLIKES : Use for 2 Wheel Spins

: Use for 2 Wheel Spins THEUPDATEISREAL : Use for 2 Wheel Spins

: Use for 2 Wheel Spins newupdateyoo! : Use for 2 Wheel Spins

: Use for 2 Wheel Spins FIREUPDATE! : Use for 900 Yen

: Use for 900 Yen 15MTHANKS : Use for a Yen Boost

: Use for a Yen Boost 35MIL : Use for a Wheel Spin

: Use for a Wheel Spin 124000LIKES : Use for 2 Wheel Spins

: Use for 2 Wheel Spins SORRY4DELAY : Use for a Wheel Spin

: Use for a Wheel Spin YOURETHEBEST: Use for 750 Yen

Expired Anime Ball Codes

show more THE0NEP1ECEISREAL!

THISISANIMEBALL

2KLIKES

1MVISITS

24KLIKED

WEHAVE5MVISITS

LIKED4KTIMES

RELEASE

VISITED2MILLION

250KPLAYED show less

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Ball

Here’s what you need to do to redeem your Anime Ball codes:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Anime Ball in Roblox. Click on Codes in the menu on the left. Use the Input Code field to enter an active code. Click on Redeem to grab your freebies!

