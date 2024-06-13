Anime Ball Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 13, 2024
Welcome to a dangerous game of ball, where passing it to the next player is a matter of life and death. If you don’t click fast enough when the ball is heading your way, you’re a goner. Luckily, there are special abilities to help you win—as well as Anime Ball codes!
All Anime Ball Codes List
Active Anime Ball Codes
- 50M-OMG: Use for 2 Wheel Spins
- Rainbow!: Use for a Rainbow
- 400kgroupmembersyo: Use for 750 Yen
- SECRETCODE: Use for 200 Yen
- BESTGAME2020: Use for a Yen Boost
- animeballiscool: Use for 700 Yen
- CODE: Use for 2 Yen
- VISITS20M: Use for 2 Wheel Spins
- GAMEISALIVE!: Use for 2 Wheel Spins
- TOURNEYSARECOOL: Use for 600 Yen
- 85KLIKES: Use for 2 Wheel Spins
- THEUPDATEISREAL: Use for 2 Wheel Spins
- newupdateyoo!: Use for 2 Wheel Spins
- FIREUPDATE!: Use for 900 Yen
- 15MTHANKS: Use for a Yen Boost
- 35MIL: Use for a Wheel Spin
- 124000LIKES: Use for 2 Wheel Spins
- SORRY4DELAY: Use for a Wheel Spin
- YOURETHEBEST: Use for 750 Yen
Expired Anime Ball Codes
- THE0NEP1ECEISREAL!
- THISISANIMEBALL
- 2KLIKES
- 1MVISITS
- 24KLIKED
- WEHAVE5MVISITS
- LIKED4KTIMES
- RELEASE
- VISITED2MILLION
- 250KPLAYED
How to Redeem Codes in Anime Ball
Here’s what you need to do to redeem your Anime Ball codes:
- Launch Anime Ball in Roblox.
- Click on Codes in the menu on the left.
- Use the Input Code field to enter an active code.
- Click on Redeem to grab your freebies!
