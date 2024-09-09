Anime Vanguards Tier List – Best Units to Pick (September 2024)

Anime Vanguards is a tower defense game on Roblox that lets you deploy iconic anime characters on the field. Not all anime protagonists are created equal, though, which is where we come in. Here’s our tier list for Anime Vanguards.

Anime Vanguards Tier List

Without further ado, let’s start off with the Anime Vanguards tier list proper. We’ve ranked all of the currently available units in the game, and sorted them into different tiers, as you can see down below:\

Tier Characters S Igros (Elite Knight), Song Jinwu (Monarch), Obita (Awakened), Alocard (Vampire King), Cha-In (Blade Dancer), Sosuke (Storm) A Sprintwagon, Haruka Rin (Dancer), Agony, Sosuke (Hebi), Kinaru, Noruto (Sage), Cha-In, Obita, Noruto (Six Tails) B Vogita Super, Alligator, Goi, Roku (Dark), Agony, Kokashi, Itochi, Kinnua, Song Jinwu C Grimwow, Genas, Pickleo, Inosake, Shinzi, Genitsu, Gaari, Roku, Luffo, Noruto, Sosuke, Rukio, Vogita, Joe, Jon, Ichiga, Sanjo

Before we get into the tier list in more depth, let me provide a quick breakdown of what each tier represents:

S-Tier: These characters are the best of the best in the current meta game. They’re versatile and will be considered best-in-slots in pretty much any given situation.

A-Tier: These characters are very strong and can fit well into most teams, though they can get countered on occasion.

B-Tier: Decent units that can help fill out your party, but you'll want to replace them quickly once you get better alternatives from the top two tiers.

C-Tier: Don't bother with these. They're either extremely niche, or just not as good as the other options in Anime Vanguards. There's no reason to use them unless you have no other choice.

S-Tier

Clearly it’s Solo Leveling season, as you can’t really go wrong with any of the Solo Leveling characters featured in Anime Vanguards. The evo versions of Igros, Jinwu, and Cha-In are basically the cream of the crop here.

Igros (Elite Knight) and Jinwu (Monarch) are a killer duo as they can buff each other, and they already boast pretty crazy base stats. It also helps that they’re immune to stun, and Jinwu (Monarch) has the added bonus of being able to summon units for assistance.

Cha-In (Blade Dancer) is also up there as one of the strongest units in the game thanks to her ability to counter enemy attacks and land crits easily.

If you’re not a fan of the Solo Leveling offerings, you can also consider Obita (Awakened) and Sosuke (Storm). The former is a strong DPS unit, while the latter offers a lot of support and utility. They won’t perform quite as well as the evo versions of Jinwu and Igros, but they’re not to be underestimated. You’ll also definitely want to try to pick up a copy of Sprintwagon, who happens to be the only unit in the game capable of farming, and he’ll slot well into any team composition.

A-Tier

The A-tier is mostly comprised of the non-evo versions of the S-tier characters. For instance, regular Alocard, Igros, and Cha-In still boast insane stats on their own, especially Alocard, who can provide Bleed and AoE damage, and his range also makes him extremely deadly.

I’d still recommend going for Igros and Cha-In if you’re able, as they’re two of the most versatile units in the game, bested only by their respective evo versions.

B-Tier

It pains me to put Vogita Super here, but even his Awakened version isn’t enough to save him. He has good DPS, but that’s it. He’s easily outclassed by the other characters in the higher tiers, and they have good utility that help them go above and beyond. He’s still a decent pick if you need a solid DPS unit, but he’s one you’ll likely replace as you continue playing.

That being said, there are a couple of standouts in this tier, including Agony and Alligator. Agony might not have the best stats, but he comes packaged with AoE and knockback, which can be very handy in certain situations, while Alligator can excel in boss encounters, as he comes with a Slow debuff that may give you a much-needed edge.

C-Tier

Finally, we come to the C-tier. Grimwow is probably one of the biggest disappointments for me in Anime Vanguards. He’s a cool character who can sometimes performs well against bosses, but is constantly bogged down by subpar DPS and range. Similarly, a lot of the other rare units that fall into this tier like Sanjo and Vogita are just one-trick ponies that do one thing, and they don’t even do it well.

The C-tier characters here will probably serve you well in the early game when you’re just starting out, but you definitely want to replace them ASAP as you get more resources.

And that does it for our Anime Vanguards tier list. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our Anime Vanguards codes list to help give your account a little boost.

