Astro Royale Chapter 11 Release Date and Time

Astro Royale is one of the newest manga series to join Weekly Shonen Jump. If you’re in the market for something new to read, or somebody who reads absolutely everything, here’s the release date for Chapter 11 so you don’t miss out.

Image via Shonen Jump

Astro Royale Chapter 11 will arrive on June 30, 2024, at 7 am PT. As usual, you’ll be able to read this release completely for free on the Viz Media website at the time of release, and the weeks that follow.

While Viz Media allows visitors to its website to read the first three and most recent three chapters of a manga series, if you need to binge through everything the series has on offer so far then you’ll be required to purchase a subscription.

Since debuting in April there have been 10 chapters of Astro Royale released with the eleventh on its way this weekend. This being the case, now is the perfect time to start reading if you haven’t already as there’s not too much to catch up on.

Astro Royale is the latest work from Tokyo Revengers creator Ken Wakui. While the story might be very different, the art style and charm will resonate with those who are fans of his other works.

As Weekly Shonen Jump mainstays like My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen approach their conclusions it’s going to be series like Astro Royale and Kagurabachi who carry the torch going forward, so now’s the time to jump on the hype train.

So far Astro Royale has been curating its own fanbase outside of the Tokyo Revengers hype, and as its story unfolds we only expect it to get bigger. If you’re part of this team make sure you check out Chapter 11 when it lands later this weekend.

