XDefiant has quite the list of strong weapons, as just about every gun in the game is useful in some shape or form, except for the AA-12 shotgun, which is abysmal unless you’re right next to an enemy. Luckily, you can throw on a loadout that makes the AA-12 somewhat viable in the right situations in XDefiant.

Best AA-12 Loadout in XDefiant

Even with a proper loadout equipped, the AA-12 is simply not a strong weapon in any sense. It takes several shots to kill enemies when you’re right next to them, and its fire rate isn’t fast enough to compensate for that lack of damage. However, when there’s a will there’s a way, and you can equip a decent loadout for the AA-12 if you’re really looking to test your skills in XDefiant.

You can see my recommended loadout for the AA-12 below:

Muzzle : Barrel Extender

: Barrel Extender Barrel : Choke

: Choke Front Rail : Pistol Grip

: Pistol Grip Magazine : Extended Mag

: Extended Mag Rear Grip: Quick Draw Grip

The AA-12 is unlocked through a challenge in XDefiant. Screenshot by The Escapist

The first two attachments on the loadout are the most crucial, as they vastly improve the AA-12’s damage range. The Barrel Extender Muzzle boosts short and long-range damage by 10% each while the Choke Barrel increases both stats by 15% each.

Next, the Pistol Grip Front Rail increases three different stats: sprint-to-fire time, minimum spread, and maximum spread. This comes at the cost of some accuracy, but that’s not too crucial with the AA-12.

The final two attachments on the loadout are the Extended Mag, boosting your overall magazine size, and the Quick Draw Grip. The Quick Draw Grip increases sprint-to-fire time and aim down sights speed, so you’ll want to refrain from hipfiring too much with that attachment equipped. Otherwise, it won’t get much use and just takes up a valuable spot on your loadout.

